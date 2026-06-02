Emma Willis's sold-out, summer-ready knit is the perfect answer to breezier sunny days - these are the best high street alternatives

Emma Willis is a regular source of style inspiration, and as we try to find the perfect middle ground between sunny days and a gentle breeze, the presenter delivered the chicest answer during her BBC Radio 2 show last week.

Snapped in a cool short-sleeved cardigan, the star's green and white striped, collared number immediately grabbed our attention. With a relatively open knit, it looked like it provided just enough warmth and coverage for those 20-24 degree weather days, when the shade is cool, but the sun is warm.

Accessorising with a coin necklace and pair of aviator glasses, her tank top and cardigan pairing couldn’t be more perfect for wearing alongside jeans, linen trousers, or skirts this season. And as well as being stylish, the combination is also practical, whether you want to keep the sun off or want to add a little more coverage this summer.

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Shop Crochet Cardigans

Zara Striped Cutwork Polo Cardigan £35.99 at Zara While Emma's original Zara cardigan is sold out, the high street brand also has this very similar option on offer, and it ticks all of our boxes. The green hue is so vibrant, while a relaxed fit is neatened by a collar and preppy stripes. Boden Dot Pointelle Cardigan £79 at Boden This chic Boden cardigan is a great alternative to Emma's style, with its preppy stripes, sleek, rounded neckline and regular fit that's ideal for teaming with trousers or skirts. Next Multi Bright Stripe Crochet Short Sleeve Collared Shirt £46 at Next If the green of Emma's cardigan wasn't enough colour for you, may we introduce this short-sleeved style from Next? Packing a punch with its vibrant hues, it boasts a very similar shape and works as a great layering piece.

Recreate Emma Willis's Look

Whistles White Ultimate Ribbed Scoop Vest £36 at Whistles Made from 95% cotton for a lightweight and breathable finish, this ribbed tank top is a wardrobe staple that can be worn alone or under a variety of spring layering pieces. Nobody's Child Gold Plated Circular Pendent Necklace £35 at Nobody's Child Emma kept her accessories minimal to let the green of her cardigan stand out. This simple jewellery from Nobody's Child is a great alternative to her coin necklace. Musivon Store Clear Lens Glasses £11.99 at Amazon Emma always accessorises with seriously chic glasses and her aviators are no different. This affordable pair from Amazon look so similar to her gold-framed style.

While summer weather remains, the heatwave, for now at least, has passed, and if you're looking to restyle those hot-weather heroes for slightly cooler climes, then Emma's open-knit, collared cardigan is a great example of chic summer layering.

Her scoop neck tank top is a must-have layer and definitely holds its weight in spring and summer capsule wardrobes, either as a layering piece to wear underneath shirts or crochet pieces, or on its own for casual wear and athleisure-inspired outfits. Underneath her crochet short-sleeved cardigan, it’s the ideal discreet layer.

The combination of her tank top and crochet cardigan is a great one to pair with any of your staple spring/summer bottoms, and it also works as great inspiration if you’ve been wondering how to wear the culottes trouser trend. Full of fun and summery colour, the crochet cardigan is a seasonal style staple you can enjoy again and again.