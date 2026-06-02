Emma Willis's sold-out, summer-ready knit is the perfect answer to breezier sunny days - these are the best high street alternatives
Her effortlessly cool cardigan is a must for adding coverage to simple tops this season
Emma Willis is a regular source of style inspiration, and as we try to find the perfect middle ground between sunny days and a gentle breeze, the presenter delivered the chicest answer during her BBC Radio 2 show last week.
Snapped in a cool short-sleeved cardigan, the star's green and white striped, collared number immediately grabbed our attention. With a relatively open knit, it looked like it provided just enough warmth and coverage for those 20-24 degree weather days, when the shade is cool, but the sun is warm.
Accessorising with a coin necklace and pair of aviator glasses, her tank top and cardigan pairing couldn’t be more perfect for wearing alongside jeans, linen trousers, or skirts this season. And as well as being stylish, the combination is also practical, whether you want to keep the sun off or want to add a little more coverage this summer.
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Shop Crochet Cardigans
Recreate Emma Willis's Look
While summer weather remains, the heatwave, for now at least, has passed, and if you're looking to restyle those hot-weather heroes for slightly cooler climes, then Emma's open-knit, collared cardigan is a great example of chic summer layering.
Her scoop neck tank top is a must-have layer and definitely holds its weight in spring and summer capsule wardrobes, either as a layering piece to wear underneath shirts or crochet pieces, or on its own for casual wear and athleisure-inspired outfits. Underneath her crochet short-sleeved cardigan, it’s the ideal discreet layer.
The combination of her tank top and crochet cardigan is a great one to pair with any of your staple spring/summer bottoms, and it also works as great inspiration if you’ve been wondering how to wear the culottes trouser trend. Full of fun and summery colour, the crochet cardigan is a seasonal style staple you can enjoy again and again.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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