They're back - culottes are the trouser trend of the summer, here's how I finally mastered how to style them in my 40s

Over the years, I've tried on and worn every on-trend trouser cut - from straight and skinny-leg fits to wide-leg and barrel-leg jeans, and even capris - but my new favourite summer capsule wardrobe addition has got to be culottes.

The cropped voluminous style may not seem like the natural choice for someone who's only 5'3", but I've finally figured out the trick to finding a flattering pair. Seen on the catwalks of some of fashion's biggest hitters, including Hermes, Chloe and Dior, this is the spring/summer fashion trend 2026 that you'll soon be seeing everywhere, and thanks to the wide leg, it's a great answer to what to wear in the heat.

If you're wondering what should I wear today? This versatile piece is a great building block for chic summer outfit ideas. When styling this trouser shape, the two most important considerations are the fit of your culottes and the proportions of your outfit.

Culottes, it's all in the fit

Just like searching for the best jeans for your body shape, finding the ideal fit of culottes to flatter your body rather than work against it is important. First, think about the length - this cropped wide leg style should finish at one of the slimmer points on your calf, showing enough ankle or lower leg to create the illusion of a slim pin peeking out.

Just like styling wide-leg jeans, a high-waisted fit is infinitely more flattering as the fabric of your culottes starts higher on the torso, creating the illusion of longer legs.

Next, think about the volume of the style. Those with wider hips or pear-shaped figures will usually find that wider styles are more flattering, particularly if the flare comes from the waist or hip, as this will create a skimming effect, allowing the eye to travel.

Finally, when it comes to how to style culottes, proportions are the name of the game. With a heavier bottom half of your outfit, it's important to team it with a more fitted top half, defining the waist. This will help to create a break in the outfit, stopping you from looking blocky. If you have a straight-up and down shape, consider adding a belt to your outfit to create a focal point in your outfit.

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(Image credit: Antonia Kraskowski)

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A simple adjustment such as the length of your top can make a world of difference. A top that finishes at hip length means that the eye will focus on this point of your body, so by swapping it to a style that finishes higher on the torso at your natural waist, you draw the eye up - this shortens the body whilst simultaneously lengthening the legs.

My favourite style is a slightly boxy, cropped t-shirt or blouse, or a fitted camisole that can be tucked in or finishes at the waist. By making the waist visible, the proportions of my figure stay on point and stop me from looking wide all the way down.

Finally, finish your look with a pair of low profile shoes such as a pair of comfortable sandals or perhaps your favourite adidas style - gazelles vs sambas or handball spezials? All of these work a treat on this stylish addition to your wardrobe.