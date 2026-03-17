I've decided this spring I'm dressing for joy, and this new-in Boden skirt is how I'm kick-starting my new season wardrobe

The start of a season always offers the best opportunity for a closet reboot, and as the days get brighter and longer, I'm looking at my spring capsule wardrobe with fresh eyes.

As I've gotten older, I've definitely improved at editing my wardrobe. Yes, they are often still bursting, but I carefully curate what stays and what goes, and right now, I want a hit of that dopamine dressing that underpins many of the spring/summer fashion trends for 2026.

'Big skirt energy', is a major theme running throughout the next six months, and one of my favourite brands, Boden, has truly delivered the most fun and wearable execution of the look. The second I spotted this skirt on site, I had to have it, and it hasn't disappointed. It might not seem versatile at first glance, but I promise, the spring outfit ideas you can build around it, will justify its price point, let me show you how.

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Boden Tulle Tiered Skirt-Pink Painted Dot £139 at Boden A tiered skirt in the chicest of pastel pinks (very much a part of the latest fashion colour trends for 2026), I love the accented black polka dots that give it a spring-ready, timeless spin. With a comfortable elasticated waist and frothy layers, this skirt is comfortable and fun, and its statement nature makes it easily pairable with simpler tops, so it's easy to style with existing wardrobe buys.

Available in sizes 6-22, this skirt is already starting to sell out, and as I have learnt the hard way on Boden, the statement pieces do go quickly, so it's best not to wait.

The elasticated waist does mean you can be a little bit more flexible on sizing, and while I usually wear a size 20 in Boden, I think I could have sized down, although I was too excited to wear it, and too impatient to swap my size, the 20 is more than comfortable, and fits just fine.

The skirt has quite a straight silhouette, although there is a very gentle A-line; it is full thanks to the tiered design and feels very special on.

Because of the fullness on the bottom half, you'll want to balance out your silhouette by keeping whatever you wear on the top half fitted and tucked in. This will help to highlight your waist and ensure you're not hidden under too much fabric. Due to the elasticated waist and the tiered detailing, there is a relatively deep waistband, which I would cover with a belt, but you could also half-tuck and drape a bit of your top back to cover some of the waistband.

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Boden notch neck dress (Image credit: Boden, Arket, Asos, Reiss, M&S, Pilgrim, Jones Bootmaker, Kate Spade, Phase Eight)

This is a skirt that I would absolutely wear all summer, and for multiple occasions. For the office, or an event, or just a day where I want to feel a little more dressed up, I'd team it with a jumper, belt and boots (as shown) in early spring, adding a more casual spin to what is quite a fancy skirt.

As the weather warms up, a simple white shirt, tucked in, a belt and white trainers would also help to add a chic and casual spin to the skirt, but with just the right amount of polish.

And when it comes to what to wear to a wedding, this skirt undoubtedly could tick that box too. A white shirt, silver jewellery, a shoulder bag and a pair of heeled sandals or espadrilles will offer a cool, party-ready feel, but if you're looking to up the ante further, a white boucle jacket and fitted tee, with heels, will definitely make this an ideal swap for the best wedding guest dresses this summer.

Also in my Boden basket

Boden new-in buys are dropping thick and fast, and this skirt isn't the only one that I've had my eye on. While I'm loyal to the brand's dresses, thanks to the timeless shapes, excellent quality and standout prints, I actually have found its skirts to be particularly standout this season, and have added these three to my basket too, because spring is coming, and joyful dressing starts now.

These skirts remind me so much of my favourite Carolina Herrera designs. They're big, bold, beautiful and feminine. The colour selection screams spring/summer, ushering in a brighter period, and they will all work for smarter and more casual moments.

The great thing about a bright skirt, or statement print, is that they can easily pair with simpler items in your wardrobe, a white tee, a classic shirt, which helps to ground your accent piece, and means that you can breathe new life into those basics too.