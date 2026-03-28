Nicky Chapman's contrast-trim midi dress is from one of our favourite British brands and is ideal for sunny spring weather

The seasons are changing, but there is still a definite chill in the air, and if you’re struggling with spring outfit ideas, then a long-sleeve dress made from a heavier fabric could be your answer. A soft jersey or wool-rich frock is lighter and easier to wear than jeans or heavy layers, and Nicky Chapman just showed off one of the best of the season.

The TV and radio presenter looked incredible in an Instagram post that featured a white number by ME+EM, styled simply with a pair of chunky heeled sandals.

The textured, jersey dress had a classic, fit and flare midi silhouette and high-end feel thanks to contrast buttons and a sporty collar that featured brown top stitching. It’s a look that's ideal for these tricky weeks before spring fully kicks in.

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Exact Match ME+EM Fit + Flare Midi Dress View at ME+EM UK The fresh white colour feels crisp and light for this time of year, and the crafty top stitching adds a boho spin. The clever crease-resistant fabric means this design will look its best all day long, too. There are only a few sizes left, so don't hang around too long.

TECREW V Neck Sweater Maxi Dress £26.80 at Amazon This woolly jumper dress will look gorgeous with simple heels for evening plans, and then switch to your most comfortable trainers come the weekend. Add a long cardigan-coat over the top for added warmth, and to create a long, figure-lengthening panel at the front. Phase Eight Elizabeth Embellished Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Oversized, sparkly jewels down the front of this monochrome dress up the glam factor and make it perfect for cocktail hour. While there is probably too much white to make it right for a wedding guest dress, it's ideal for what to wear to the races. Sosandar Boucle Contrast Trim Dress £69 at Sainsburys The well-placed black trim and panels on this shorter length shift act as a clever illusion to make your silhouette appear taller and leaner. A smart-casual design you could add a jacket for added polish or pair with trainers and a denim jacket for a laidback look.

Nicky's longer length dress really is perfect for this time of year. Try wearing it with heeled sandals and a clutch as a new take on date night outfits, or add some brown suede trainers and a denim jacket for a softer daytime spin.

Once Autumn comes around again, you can easily rework this style of dress too - team it up with knee boots and a trench coat and you'll be all set.