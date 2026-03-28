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Nicky Chapman's contrast-trim midi dress is from one of our favourite British brands and is ideal for sunny spring weather

The TV star wowed in an understated yet chic neutral design

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a headshot of nicky chapman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The seasons are changing, but there is still a definite chill in the air, and if you’re struggling with spring outfit ideas, then a long-sleeve dress made from a heavier fabric could be your answer. A soft jersey or wool-rich frock is lighter and easier to wear than jeans or heavy layers, and Nicky Chapman just showed off one of the best of the season.

The TV and radio presenter looked incredible in an Instagram post that featured a white number by ME+EM, styled simply with a pair of chunky heeled sandals.

The textured, jersey dress had a classic, fit and flare midi silhouette and high-end feel thanks to contrast buttons and a sporty collar that featured brown top stitching. It’s a look that's ideal for these tricky weeks before spring fully kicks in.

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Nicky's longer length dress really is perfect for this time of year. Try wearing it with heeled sandals and a clutch as a new take on date night outfits, or add some brown suede trainers and a denim jacket for a softer daytime spin.

Once Autumn comes around again, you can easily rework this style of dress too - team it up with knee boots and a trench coat and you'll be all set.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

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