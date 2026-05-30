Alex Jones's stylish H&M linen dress proves you don't need to spend a lot to stay stylish and feel cool this summer

Now that summer's finally here, it's time to cast off the layers and embrace your favourite summer outfit ideas. Whether you're simply updating your summer capsule wardrobe or giving it an entire overhaul, there's no better place than the high street to shop.

Interviewing Ronan Keating on The One Show, Alex Jones stunned audiences with her expensive-looking linen floral frock. The dress is actually from the affordable, high street retailer, H&M, and it's heading straight to the top of our wishlist. With a flattering square neckline and midi-length hem, this versatile dress can easily be styled up or down for a variety of occasions. From garden parties or picnics in the park to what to wear to a wedding, this dress can truly do it all.

A perennial spring/summer fashion trend, you can't go wrong with floral prints, and this dress has a decidedly elevated feel, thanks to its empire line waist and beautiful backless design. This dress looks like a designer dupe straight from the catwalks, thanks to finishing touches such as delicate bobble stitching along the edges for a more luxurious look.

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While light coloured dresses will keep you cool in the heat, don't shy away from styles with a dark base - dark colours, such as black and navy, can actually be great when it comes to what to wear in the heat, as they absorb the heat and deflect it, so it doesn't reach your skin.

When it comes to accessories, try picking out one or two colours featured in the print for a pulled-together look - with a busy or bold print, this is a shortcut to chic summer style. If you're heading to an outdoor summer social such as a garden party, wedding or the polo, swap your favourite black court shoes for a pair of wedge espadrilles. Not only is this one of the most comfortable sandals, but the wider base will stop you sinking into soft turf.

On sunny days, make sure to finish your outfit with a stylish sun hat too - wide-brim styles are ideal on hot days as they will keep your head and bare shoulders shaded but also keep you looking chic. All that's missing to complete your look is a tall, cool glass of Pimm's, cin cin.