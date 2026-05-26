Alex Jones's yellow Zara dress offers an elegant take on the deckchair stripe trend thanks to its playful print

Alex Jones' sunshine yellow dress leans into this season's love of deckchair stripes, thanks to a striking diagonal print. And if the warmer temperatures are making you reassess your current dress rotation, playful, stripey styles are worth considering.

Deckchair stripes are rising in popularity in the fashion world. From floaty summer dresses to beach-ready tote bags, they are gaining notable attention. If you're wondering what to wear in the heat whilst remaining elegant, stripes are a playful and eye-catching choice.

To embrace this trending print, look no further than a playfully striped dress. Jones' exact style is from high-street favourite Zara, although it has now sold out, and features an elegant circle-style skirt, wide straps and a flattering waistbelt. We've rounded up some similar options that channel the same look for you to browse.

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Shop Alex's Look

Alex accessorised her dress with a woven brimmed hat to shade her face from the sun, brown flat sandals, and a lightweight white cardigan, tied around her shoulders. Whether styled casually with flats and a woven tote or dressed up as a summer wedding guest dress, a playful print dress is an eye-catching choice.

Not only is the type of outfit formula that works for smarter, special occasions, but it can also translate to a laid-back weekend outing with friends, with the right accessories. You could even dress down a striped dress with your best white trainers on cooler weather days.