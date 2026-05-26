Alex Jones's yellow Zara dress offers an elegant take on the deckchair stripe trend thanks to its playful print
As temperatures soar, this dress offers an elevated, joyful take on heatwave dressing
Alex Jones' sunshine yellow dress leans into this season's love of deckchair stripes, thanks to a striking diagonal print. And if the warmer temperatures are making you reassess your current dress rotation, playful, stripey styles are worth considering.
Deckchair stripes are rising in popularity in the fashion world. From floaty summer dresses to beach-ready tote bags, they are gaining notable attention. If you're wondering what to wear in the heat whilst remaining elegant, stripes are a playful and eye-catching choice.
To embrace this trending print, look no further than a playfully striped dress. Jones' exact style is from high-street favourite Zara, although it has now sold out, and features an elegant circle-style skirt, wide straps and a flattering waistbelt. We've rounded up some similar options that channel the same look for you to browse.
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This top and skirt co-ord offers the illusion of a dress with its voluminous skirt and front pleated top. If you're wondering what to wear to a wedding, the bold, vivid yellow stripes make this an eye-catching choice.
Alex accessorised her dress with a woven brimmed hat to shade her face from the sun, brown flat sandals, and a lightweight white cardigan, tied around her shoulders. Whether styled casually with flats and a woven tote or dressed up as a summer wedding guest dress, a playful print dress is an eye-catching choice.
Not only is the type of outfit formula that works for smarter, special occasions, but it can also translate to a laid-back weekend outing with friends, with the right accessories. You could even dress down a striped dress with your best white trainers on cooler weather days.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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