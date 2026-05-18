Strawberries and stripes have become my new favourite combination as Alex Jones champions British brands at RHS Chelsea
Who knew this pairing would be such a knock-out? Her look is perfect for so many summer events beyond the flower show too
I love floral frocks but it was so refreshing to see The One Show's Alex Jones giving these often-seen designs a miss on Day 1 of the Chelsea Flower Show this year. Instead, she stepped out in a gorgeous striped co-ord from British clothing brand ME+EM and a strawberry Lulu Guinness bag that couldn't fail to bring a smile to your face.
She nailed the balance of an understated outfit and a bold accessory and blended two very different aesthetics together in a way that is inspiring me for summer.
Alex's bomber jacket and matching trousers are made from an Italian tweed linen blend and the textured finish softens their structured shape and makes them feel more smart-casual. The ivory tone and faded black stripes accentuate this even more, and the jacket has that classic ribbed hem that we expect from bombers.
Shop Alex Jones' Chelsea Flower Show Outfit
Exact Match
This design takes the sporty bomber jacket shape and makes it into something so elevated and perfect for summer weather. It's got a subtle striped pattern and is crafted from an Italian tweed linen blend. The hem is ribbed and the double-ended zip means you can adjust how much coverage it gives.
Exact Match
As the name would suggest, these trousers are very leg-elongating and Alex Jones has shown how amazing they look with the matching bomber jacket. They're full length and fitted around the hips and then fall into a balanced flare. The waist is mid-rise and there are practical pockets.
Exact Match
This iconic design was first created in 2003 and has now been reintroduced, honouring its predecessor. It's made from straw with a striped cotton interior and top handle straps to carry it by. The strawberry details are fun and fabulous for a summery day out.
This shirt jacket is a new arrival at M&S for the season and it's made from pure cotton, making it a breezy choice. The dropped shoulders give it a slouchy silhouette and it's got a neat collar and cuffs. A drawstring hem means you can cinch it in to add more structure too.
The presenter could easily have worn a blazer to the flower show, though this was a little cooler and more contemporary. The zip is double ended too so she could easily adjust how much coverage she wants depending on the occasion. Alex's trousers were flared and are described by M+EM as the 'leg elongator' trousers.
They have such a gorgeous effect on the frame and this is enhanced by the stripes and the matching blazer. Stripes are a pattern that's remarkably easy to style and vertical stripes like this naturally draw the eye up and down, giving that elongating look.
Wearing a coordinating top or jacket with trousers also creates that one, seamless outfit without the silhouette being broken up by a contrasting colour or design. You can put these clever tips to good use with any pattern or tone, though Alex Jones's combination of neutrals and stripes is particularly beautiful.
The pared-back design also meant she could embrace pops of colour with her accessories without it being overpowering and that's exactly what she did. Brightening up a grey day at the Chelsea Flower Show, The One Show host carried the Lulu Guinness Strawberry Basket bag.
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It's a design that the brand first introduced in 2003 and it's crafted from corn straw with a cotton interior. It resembles a picnic basket full of fresh strawberries and the attention-to-detail is why this has such a luxurious price tag.
Edible plants are showcased at the show and strawberries are quintessentially British - just like the event - so everything ties together so well. The pops of red contrasted against Alex's jacket and trousers and brought playfulness as well as prettiness.
Plain accessories go with everything but sometimes a bold bag is just what's needed. You can use them to jazz up a summer wedding guest dress or a BBQ outfit, and there are so many options around right now, some featuring fruits like strawberries, cherries or lemons for summer.
Alex Jones finished off her outfit for Chelsea Flower Show with white pointed-toe shoes and took pictures with her colleague Roman Kemp, holding a very special bloom. They unveiled the 20th Anniversary rose to commemorate two decades of The One Show.
"It's the perfect way to mark the show's milestone birthday, and it's even more special knowing a donation from every sale will go to BBC Children in Need, a charity we're proud to champion," Alex says.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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