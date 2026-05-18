Mary Berry just revealed the secret to comfy yet elegant Chelsea Flower Show style

Dame Mary Berry is a regular guest at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and, while she looks fantastic at the event every year, her outfit this year might just be one of our favourites. Attending Monday's press day, Mary looked perfectly summery in a timeless polka dot shirt dress. A classic silhouette, when it comes to what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show, this truly is the embodiment of the style of the event.

Wearing the Sorrento shirt dress by Holland and Cooper, its pink, polka-dotted fabric made it the ideal choice for this springtime event. Light and breezy, sophisticated yet playful, the spotty pattern is largely considered the print of the season, and in a shirt dress silhouette, this is a pretty sorbet-shaded dress you can wear on repeat. And not only was the polka dot print directional, but the pastel pink hue is a trending tone this season, too.

Finishing off her look with a practical pair of black ballet flats, a great option if you’re heading to the Chelsea Flower Show yourself and walking amongst its sprawling grounds all day long. Mary wore the Luna shoes by Sole Bliss, which feature the brand’s comfort technology, ideal for the day ahead.

(Image credit: Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)

Recreate Mary Berry's Chelsea Flower Show Outfit

If you have tickets for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which runs until Saturday 23rd May, you might have been wondering what to wear, and as the event kicks off, there is set to be a stream of inspiration from our favourite celebrities - which we will be covering here at womanandhome.com. While there is no official dress code, which can make it tricky when selecting a look, seeing what others have worn to the occasion can help you decipher the best attire.

While florals might be the first choice, particularly for a flower show, Mary’s choice of polka dots makes for a great alternative that feels just as timeless. Choosing a shirt dress silhouette, Mary's dress promises lots of versatility, and could easily be dressed up as one of the best wedding guest dresses this season, or down with a blazer and flats for a day in the office.

By opting for a pink dress, Mary played into the soft, blush hues, a big part of this season's fashion colour trends for 2026. Despite its trend-led credentials, Mary's Holland & Cooper dress was still a timeless choice that you could pull out again and again.

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