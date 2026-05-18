Mary Berry just revealed the secret to comfy yet elegant Chelsea Flower Show style
If you're looking for style inspiration that has all-day comfort, Mary Berry's wardrobe is hard to beat
Dame Mary Berry is a regular guest at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and, while she looks fantastic at the event every year, her outfit this year might just be one of our favourites. Attending Monday's press day, Mary looked perfectly summery in a timeless polka dot shirt dress. A classic silhouette, when it comes to what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show, this truly is the embodiment of the style of the event.
Wearing the Sorrento shirt dress by Holland and Cooper, its pink, polka-dotted fabric made it the ideal choice for this springtime event. Light and breezy, sophisticated yet playful, the spotty pattern is largely considered the print of the season, and in a shirt dress silhouette, this is a pretty sorbet-shaded dress you can wear on repeat. And not only was the polka dot print directional, but the pastel pink hue is a trending tone this season, too.
Finishing off her look with a practical pair of black ballet flats, a great option if you’re heading to the Chelsea Flower Show yourself and walking amongst its sprawling grounds all day long. Mary wore the Luna shoes by Sole Bliss, which feature the brand’s comfort technology, ideal for the day ahead.
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Mary's Sole Bliss flats are packed with comfort-enhancing tech and are available in a range of hues, though Mary's choice of black leather with a patent detail makes for a versatile option and can be styled with everything from dresses to jeans.
M&S are so good at keeping up with trends, and this pink polka dot midi is a great example of that. Boasting the perfect blush hue that seems to be everywhere this season, this warm weather staple can be dressed up with heels or down with a leather jacket and your best white trainers.
With long sleeves that make it a great choice in unpredictable spring climes, this Nobody's Child dress is a stylish alternative to get Mary's look with. The spotty print is a little bolder than her style, and the central ruchine makes this flattering over a middle.
If you have tickets for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which runs until Saturday 23rd May, you might have been wondering what to wear, and as the event kicks off, there is set to be a stream of inspiration from our favourite celebrities - which we will be covering here at womanandhome.com. While there is no official dress code, which can make it tricky when selecting a look, seeing what others have worn to the occasion can help you decipher the best attire.
While florals might be the first choice, particularly for a flower show, Mary’s choice of polka dots makes for a great alternative that feels just as timeless. Choosing a shirt dress silhouette, Mary's dress promises lots of versatility, and could easily be dressed up as one of the best wedding guest dresses this season, or down with a blazer and flats for a day in the office.
By opting for a pink dress, Mary played into the soft, blush hues, a big part of this season's fashion colour trends for 2026. Despite its trend-led credentials, Mary's Holland & Cooper dress was still a timeless choice that you could pull out again and again.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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