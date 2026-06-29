Mary Berry's Wimbledon outfit is a masterclass in how to rewear your favourite dress – a change of shoes is surprisingly powerful
Mary's blush pink dress from Holland Cooper is comfortable, flattering and extremely elegant
Mary Berry was seen today attending Wimbledon wearing the same elegant pink dress she wore to the BAFTAs last month, demonstrating how versatile this exact design is.
Back in May, we spotted Mary attending the award ceremony wearing the Lucie dress from British clothing brand Holland Cooper. For the red carpet, she styled the dress with matching pink block heels. This time, however, she's swapped the pumps for practical raffia ballet flats.
Often, when dressing for special occasions, it's tempting to wear something new and not rewear it. However, Mary's look proves that by buying smart investment pieces that combine style, versatility and comfort, you're more likely to enjoy them more than once. She was seen attending the first day of the championships - and if you're stuck on what to wear to Wimbledon, look no further than Mary's attire.
exact match
Not only is this elegant dress one of the best summer wedding guest dresses for 2026, but it can be worn to a range of summery special occasions, from Wimbledon to the races.
exact match
Summer footwear is not only defined by the most comfortable sandals, but these flats are equally as stylish and versatile. The raffia material makes them breathable, too.