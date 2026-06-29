Mary Berry's Wimbledon outfit is a masterclass in how to rewear your favourite dress – a change of shoes is surprisingly powerful

Mary Berry was seen today attending Wimbledon wearing the same elegant pink dress she wore to the BAFTAs last month, demonstrating how versatile this exact design is.

Back in May, we spotted Mary attending the award ceremony wearing the Lucie dress from British clothing brand Holland Cooper. For the red carpet, she styled the dress with matching pink block heels. This time, however, she's swapped the pumps for practical raffia ballet flats.

Often, when dressing for special occasions, it's tempting to wear something new and not rewear it. However, Mary's look proves that by buying smart investment pieces that combine style, versatility and comfort, you're more likely to enjoy them more than once. She was seen attending the first day of the championships - and if you're stuck on what to wear to Wimbledon, look no further than Mary's attire.