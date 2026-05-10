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Mary Berry just brought comfort-first glamour to the BAFTAs with her gorgeous low heels

Mary's block-heeled pumps with bow detailing are a sophisticated and practical choice

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Dame Mary Berry was spotted arriving at the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards earlier today, and not only has her elegant blush-pink dress caught our attention, but we're loving her block-heeled pumps with bow detailing – what a comfortable alternative to stilettos.

Receiving a 'BAFTA fellowship' today, the academy's highest honour for her exceptional television work, Mary Berry graced the red carpet in a long-sleeved midi-dress from British clothing brand Holland and Cooper.

Image of Mary Berry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Block heels tend to be much more supportive than classic stiletto heels because they distribute your weight evenly, offering more surface area when you walk. They also offer you height without any discomfort, making them ideal for finishing off the best summer wedding guest dresses.

Shop Mary's Look & Similar Block Heels

Mary Berry's dress features long sheer sleeves and a full, pleated skirt that falls into a mid-length finish. We love the dusty pink shade, not only because it leans into the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, but because it feels feminine and elegant yet easy to wear.

And although we aren't certain where Mary's exact pink pumps are from, there are plenty of similar styles available to shop for any upcoming special occasions you may be going to. Look out for styles with low, block heels and for added support such as ankle straps or cushioned midsoles.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

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