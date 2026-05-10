Mary Berry just brought comfort-first glamour to the BAFTAs with her gorgeous low heels

Dame Mary Berry was spotted arriving at the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards earlier today, and not only has her elegant blush-pink dress caught our attention, but we're loving her block-heeled pumps with bow detailing – what a comfortable alternative to stilettos.

Receiving a 'BAFTA fellowship' today, the academy's highest honour for her exceptional television work, Mary Berry graced the red carpet in a long-sleeved midi-dress from British clothing brand Holland and Cooper.

The blush-pink Lucie Dress was complemented by her low block-heeled pumps, which matched the soft pastel pink colour of her dress. And with wedding season upon us, we're taking inspiration from her practical choice of footwear.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Block heels tend to be much more supportive than classic stiletto heels because they distribute your weight evenly, offering more surface area when you walk. They also offer you height without any discomfort, making them ideal for finishing off the best summer wedding guest dresses.

Shop Mary's Look & Similar Block Heels

Mary Berry's dress features long sheer sleeves and a full, pleated skirt that falls into a mid-length finish. We love the dusty pink shade, not only because it leans into the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, but because it feels feminine and elegant yet easy to wear.

And although we aren't certain where Mary's exact pink pumps are from, there are plenty of similar styles available to shop for any upcoming special occasions you may be going to. Look out for styles with low, block heels and for added support such as ankle straps or cushioned midsoles.