Meryl Streep wears yet another pair of iconic shoes as the countdown to The Devil Wears Prada 2 release continues

The countdown to The Devil Wears Prada 2 is on, with less than a month to go until its release. While we wait, there’s still plenty of striking fashion to enjoy as Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway travel across the globe for the film’s various premieres and events – and we loved Meryl’s look in Mexico City last week.

Stepping out on the red carpet, she donned a long blue shirtdress, beautifully tailored, with a sharp collar and wide, dramatic, tonal belt. The dress was lined down the front with gold-toned, jewelled buttons that contrasted the midnight blue, silky fabric of her dress and tied in her gold earrings with their statement gemstone details. Everything about her style oozes glamour and sophistication, and we're pretty sure Miranda would approve.

Finishing off the outfit with a pair of signature Miranda Priestly glasses, whose ergonomic shape looked so flattering against Meryl’s pulled-back hairstyle, it was her shoes that really caught our eye. While they might seem like just a simple pair of black peep-toe pumps, they’re actually the Riviera heels from Sole Bliss and feature three layers of cushioning to add comfort, and support feet, with the brand’s signature bunion bed stretch panel on hand (or foot) to cushion and conceal any bunions or difficult joints, which makes them wider across the foot– all that and the elevated height of a 5 inch heel? What’s not to love?

(Image credit: Angel Delgado/Getty Images for Disney)

Shop Timeless Black Heels

EXACT MATCH Sole Bliss Riviera £199 at Sole Bliss Meryl's black suede heels are so timeless. Not only does their underfoot cushioning and Bunion Bed stretch panel help to cushion and support the foot, but with a generous 1.25-inch platform, the design also helps to balance out the 5-inch height of the heel. Although they were originally designed for bunion support, this also means they're a little more forgiving and wider across the foot, and if you have wider feet, they can be a little more accommodating than many off-the-rack heel brands. Vivaia Pointed-Toe Kitten Heels (Scarlett) £145 at Vivaia Designed with pressure-relief insoles and an '0 break-in wearing experience', these kitten heels are all about comfort. Their minimalist design makes them so versatile, with a foam insole, heel rebound, and added support at the arch and forefoot, giving them added comfort. With a much lower heel than Meryl's pair, but still just as sleek, if you're not quite ready for red-carpet shoes, these are a great compromise, delivering style and comfort. Next Black Suede Premium Leather Peep Toe Heels £48 at Next Reviews for these shoes call them 'very comfortable' and say they have a 'nice fit,' with one shopper saying they had 'no problems' wearing them. Their sleek design means they are so timeless and versatile, too. More similar in style and silhouette to Meryl's design, these peep-toe shoes come in at a much more pocket-friendly price, under £50, although they aren't packed with the same level of comfort technology.

Recreate Meryl Streep's Style

Hobbs Grace Satin V Neck Maxi Dress £169 (was £269) at Hobbs With a fit-and-flare silhouette that lends itself to be exaggerated by a belt, it's the midnight navy hue of the satin that makes this Hobbs dress a great piece to emulate Meryl's style with. Ettika Solstice Drop Earrings £50.54 at Nordstrom Any occasion wear look can benefit from a statement earring, with this pair echoing the dropped detail of Meryl's elegant style. The neutral hue of the gemstones makes them glamorous but understated. Boden Mae Linen Blend Shirt Dress £219 at Boden While Meryl's dress has a silky, satin texture and this Boden style is made from a linen blend, the shirt dress shape is similar and we can see this being easily dressed up with some jewellery and a pair of timeless heels for a wedding or special occasion this spring.

While we can’t wait to see Meryl in character as Miranda Priestly, especially after we got a sneak peek of her wearing Valentino’s iconic Rockstud heels in the trailer for the film, there’s no denying that her Sole Bliss heels are a surprisingly practical, versatile and comfortable choice for occasion wear this season, yes, even with that heel.

Not only are peep-toe shoes set to be one of the biggest spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, but they’re also perfectly timeless in a sleek, black suede like Meryl’s pair and can complement any date night outfits as well as answering what to wear to weddings this spring.

It’s a subtle detail, but we know, for Meryl, it’s purposeful; with her black heels tying in the black frames of her glasses for a cohesive, complementary touch that goes a long way in creating a neat and polished style. Just as her gold-toned jewellery ties in with the gold-toned hardware on her dress, it’s these small but thoughtful touches that make her a true fashion icon.