Meryl Streep wears yet another pair of iconic shoes as the countdown to The Devil Wears Prada 2 release continues

Just as chic as the Rockstud pumps she wore in the film’s trailer, these comfortable peep-toe heels are a must-have for occasion wear

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Meryl Streep at premiere for The Devil Wears Prada 2 on March 30, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico
(Image credit: Angel Delgado/Getty Images for Disney)
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The countdown to The Devil Wears Prada 2 is on, with less than a month to go until its release. While we wait, there’s still plenty of striking fashion to enjoy as Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway travel across the globe for the film’s various premieres and events – and we loved Meryl’s look in Mexico City last week.

Stepping out on the red carpet, she donned a long blue shirtdress, beautifully tailored, with a sharp collar and wide, dramatic, tonal belt. The dress was lined down the front with gold-toned, jewelled buttons that contrasted the midnight blue, silky fabric of her dress and tied in her gold earrings with their statement gemstone details. Everything about her style oozes glamour and sophistication, and we're pretty sure Miranda would approve.

Finishing off the outfit with a pair of signature Miranda Priestly glasses, whose ergonomic shape looked so flattering against Meryl’s pulled-back hairstyle, it was her shoes that really caught our eye. While they might seem like just a simple pair of black peep-toe pumps, they’re actually the Riviera heels from Sole Bliss and feature three layers of cushioning to add comfort, and support feet, with the brand’s signature bunion bed stretch panel on hand (or foot) to cushion and conceal any bunions or difficult joints, which makes them wider across the foot– all that and the elevated height of a 5 inch heel? What’s not to love?

Meryl Streep at premiere for The Devil Wears Prada 2 on March 30, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico

(Image credit: Angel Delgado/Getty Images for Disney)

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While we can’t wait to see Meryl in character as Miranda Priestly, especially after we got a sneak peek of her wearing Valentino’s iconic Rockstud heels in the trailer for the film, there’s no denying that her Sole Bliss heels are a surprisingly practical, versatile and comfortable choice for occasion wear this season, yes, even with that heel.

Not only are peep-toe shoes set to be one of the biggest spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, but they’re also perfectly timeless in a sleek, black suede like Meryl’s pair and can complement any date night outfits as well as answering what to wear to weddings this spring.

It’s a subtle detail, but we know, for Meryl, it’s purposeful; with her black heels tying in the black frames of her glasses for a cohesive, complementary touch that goes a long way in creating a neat and polished style. Just as her gold-toned jewellery ties in with the gold-toned hardware on her dress, it’s these small but thoughtful touches that make her a true fashion icon.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

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