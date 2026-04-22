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Meryl Streep uses this trio of accessories to add a stylish twist to her classic, all-black outfit

Meryl Streep adds flair to sharp black tailoring with studded boots, gold-tone belts and an iconic Celine handbag

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Image of Meryl Streep
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Meryl Streep has been gracing us with some impeccable fashion moments whilst on the The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour, and although I'm anticipating her appearance this evening in London, her all-black tailored outfit from earlier this week is so glamorous it's worth noting.

Spotted in New York, she wore a sharp, tailored black overcoat layered over a white buttoned shirt tucked into draped barrel-leg trousers. What stands out about this tailored look is the impressive accessories, reminding us that in this case, it's all in the details.

Image of Meryl Streep

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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which isMeryl Streep's studded, pointed boots tap into this season's love of Western-inspired designs, and the shiny silver studs add a playful touch to this all-black outfit. Pointed silhouettes are a key part of the spring/summer shoe trends 2026, and I love the flair they bring to Streep's pleated tailored trousers.

Celine is home to some of the best designer handbags, and Meryl's Luggage Bag or the Phantom Bag has become an icon since its 2010 release under Creative Director Phoebe Philo. Fans of this noughties style were pleased to see it reissued as part of Celine's spring/summer 2026 collections, this year, marking yet another vintage comeback style.

What we love most about this look is how Meryl demonstrates that with a host of well considered accessories, she has taken an all-black outfit to new heights.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

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