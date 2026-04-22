Meryl Streep uses this trio of accessories to add a stylish twist to her classic, all-black outfit

Meryl Streep has been gracing us with some impeccable fashion moments whilst on the The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour, and although I'm anticipating her appearance this evening in London, her all-black tailored outfit from earlier this week is so glamorous it's worth noting.

Spotted in New York, she wore a sharp, tailored black overcoat layered over a white buttoned shirt tucked into draped barrel-leg trousers. What stands out about this tailored look is the impressive accessories, reminding us that in this case, it's all in the details.

Cinching her waist, she wore several leather belts with gold-tone buckles from the French brand Celine. Meryl added studded heeled boots (another eye-catching addition), and carried the iconic Celine Luggage bag, whilst square-framed sunglasses finished off the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

M&S Cotton Rich Collared Fitted Shirt £18 at M&S The fitted silhouette on this shirt feels far more elevated than your average style. Perfect for tucking into sharp trousers or even floaty midi-skirts, this is the kind of basic you'll get plenty of wear out of all year round. If you really want to mulate Meryl's style, you could swap all the buttons to white too. M&S Horseshoe Pleat Front Tapered Trousers £46 at M&S These pleated front trousers feature a curved leg for a statement-making finish. They are ideal for pairing with your favourite leather loafers and simple t-shirts on busy office days, but can also be dressed up with heels, statement jewels and a pretty blouse, tucked in, to highlight your middle. Radley The Romilly Leather Large Ziptop Grab Bag in Black £299 at Radley Offering a similar aesthetic to Celine's luggage bag, this top-handle bag is the kind of piece you can use every day, thanks to its roomy interior and practical design. Phase Eight Maya Fitted Crepe Coat £129 at Phase Eight Layer up in style with this beautiful longline coat. It blends sharp tailoring elements like structured shoulders and a single-breasted design with a long cut for maximum impact. Buy it now and wear it come autumn, as thanks to the classic colourway, it won't date. ASOS Asos Design Raye Studded Chisel Toe Ankle Boots in Black £44 (was £55) at ASOS Add some flair to your current boot collection with these striking studded heels. Made for pairing with long tailored trousers or even some flared denim jeans, these boots will certainly make you standout from the crowd. I'm seeing lots of embellishment work on footwear this season, so it's definitely worth investing in. Mint Velvet Black Leather Slim Belt £59 at Mint Velvet This chunky belt features statement-making gold-tone hardware that will add interest to your favourite trousers or jeans, and it's made from real leather too. Pair your jewellery up with the tone of the hardware on your belt, so opt for gold earrings and rings over silver.

which isMeryl Streep's studded, pointed boots tap into this season's love of Western-inspired designs, and the shiny silver studs add a playful touch to this all-black outfit. Pointed silhouettes are a key part of the spring/summer shoe trends 2026, and I love the flair they bring to Streep's pleated tailored trousers.

Celine is home to some of the best designer handbags, and Meryl's Luggage Bag or the Phantom Bag has become an icon since its 2010 release under Creative Director Phoebe Philo. Fans of this noughties style were pleased to see it reissued as part of Celine's spring/summer 2026 collections, this year, marking yet another vintage comeback style.

What we love most about this look is how Meryl demonstrates that with a host of well considered accessories, she has taken an all-black outfit to new heights.