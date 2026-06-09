People are always surprised when I tell them where this flattering midi dress is from - it looks much more expensive than £65

I've got one Doen dress in my wardrobe, and up until recently, it was my absolute favourite piece for the warmer months. The shirred bodice, milkmaid style and striking print make it so easy to wear. The only downside, of course, is the designer price tag.

But I've finally found a high street dress that can give Doen a run for its money. The Camille blue striped dress by British clothing brand FatFace has everything I love about my Doen dress, but actually, the two adjustable ties give this £65 dress the edge. I had to get my Doen dress altered as it's so gapey, but the FatFace is completely adjustable, so you can change both the neckline and waist to get your perfect fit.

I'm such a sucker for stripes, and the vertical striped design and elbow-length sleeves are ultra flattering. What's more, the breathable cotton fabric makes it a chic choice both for a holiday and beating a heatwave back home.

Shop my new favourite summer dress

FatFace Camille Blue Striped Dress £65 at Fat Face $125 at Next US I'm certainly not the only fan of this dress from the new FatFace summer collection - it's available in both regular and petite lengths on the FatFace website, and sizes in both are flying off the virtual shelves. One reviewer called it "just perfect", while another wrote, "A lovely easy-to-wear dress made from a good quality cotton. The elasticated waist ensures comfort all the way and pockets concealed in the skirt are a bonus. I love this dress and look forward to some sunshine to wear it." FatFace offers free click and collect to a FatFace or Next store, as well as free returns to either store, too.

(Image credit: Caroline Parr)

I wore mine in the South of France for a full day of travelling and sightseeing. It hardly creased, and I particularly loved the pockets. It packs and washes well, plus the neckline is easy to wear your best bra underneath, and the 100% cotton fabric isn't at all see-through.

I'd say it's true to size (I ordered a UK 8, and it's available in sizes 6 to 24), especially since the shirred bodice is stretchy, and as I mentioned, the tie straps make it completely adjustable. I'd go as far as to say it's one of the comfiest dresses I own; you really don't have to worry about anything once it's on.

It's easy enough to wear over a swimsuit, then fold up and chuck into a tote bag for a day at the beach. It covers all the areas I'd rather not show, plus the detailing around the waist makes it one of the most flattering dresses to hide a tummy.

Although tan leather accessories work particularly well with this shade of blue, I paired mine with some brown suede sandals and a basket bag. It's a really versatile dress that you can style up or down depending on your plans, which means it's perfect for packing for a holiday or weekend away. You could be the 'something blue' at a wedding!

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Team yours with your most comfortable sandals for a day of sightseeing, wedge heels for dinner on the beach or a pair of your best white trainers for a day in the office.

I've already had loads of compliments on it, and at least one friend has bought the same style! Can't see your size? It's also available at M&S and Very, and there's a green floral print version available for only £42 if you can't get enough of this silhouette.