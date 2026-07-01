I'm calling it, this £40 M&S floral dress is the most flattering event outfit I've seen all summer, but be quick, it will sell out

If you've been distracted by the new M&S 'Love That' drop, you're missing out on a host of other styles that the brand has quietly been sliding into the new in section. One standout piece is this already-bestselling dress, and as soon as I saw it, I let out a little gasp.

With event season in full swing, we're all looking to bolster our summer dress wardrobe with looks that fit, flatter, and feel comfortable all day, and ideally last beyond just one season's wear. I truly believe this £40 floral dress from M&S can tick all those boxes.

One of the best fits I've seen on the high street this season, the ruched middle will effortlessly glide over middles, making it one of the most flattering dresses to hide a tummy. Not only that, but the wide shoulder straps ensure you can wear your best bra, and the asymmetric hemline will help lengthen your legs. Add to that the timeless floral print and easy-to-style monochromatic colour palette; truly, what more could you want?

M&S Mesh Floral Ruched Midi Waisted Dress £40 at M&S At just £40, this is the buy of the summer. From what to wear to a wedding, to Wimbledon outfits or a day at the races, this dress is easy to style, in part due to the black and white colour palette, as well as the easy shape and floral design. Style up with a hat or fascinator, a pair of heels or espadrilles in black and a sleek top handle bag, and you're event-ready. Or add a more relaxed glam, date day feel with espadrilles and a jacket.

The ruching through the middle is so exceptionally flattering, I'm hoping they bring it out in more colours and prints, as I think this could easily become a throw-on-and-go backbone to any summer capsule wardrobe.

With a short cap sleeve, you're getting a margin of upper arm coverage, and the way the skirt drapes at an angle will help to draw the eye down, lengthening and slimming your frame, without the need for fussy or uncomfortable shapewear. It's a great option for what to wear in the heat at a big do.

A warm-weather hero, you can easily style this dress with a black or white blazer for extra coverage, and in truth, I'd wear this into autumn too, as the darker colour palette adds to its versatility.

M&S Pure Cotton Striped Midi Waisted Dress £46 at M&S Pure cotton, this summery striped dress is one to bag before the next major heatwave. Want arm coverage? Style this over a white cotton tee. M&S Floral Round Neck Midi Column Dress £55 at M&S Florals never go out of fashion, particularly in warmer weather and the combination of blue and pistachio here is a match made in style heaven. M&S Pure Cotton Printed Midi Waisted Dress £45 at M&S Drop waists are a big hit this season and are much more flattering than you might expect, this pure cotton design is hot-weather-ready.

An elegant style buy, I can't believe it's only £40. In an age where it feels like attending events, even the most joyous can leave our bank balances feeling a little bruised, being able to snap up an outfit that looks as good at a bargain price really is a treat.