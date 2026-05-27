Trust me, this playful pink M&S dress will keep you feeling cool and looking good all summer - and it's got the perfect sleeve length
Already a bestselling style, we predict that this dress will sell out fast
As temperatures soar, you might be reassessing your wardrobe in an attempt to figure out what to wear in the heat. And if you're desperately seeking stylish yet hot-weather-approved dresses, I may have found the perfect one.
I'm not alone in saying that M&S has solidified itself as one of the best British clothing brands in recent seasons, becoming the place to shop for trending, fashion-forward staples that remain well-made and affordable.
This beautiful floral dress combines everything I love about summer styling. It's made from a soft, breathable cotton and comes in a vibrant strawberry pink, and it features a delicate floral print that makes it appear far more expensive than it actually is.
Freshen up your warm-weather collection with this elegant floral dress. It features a neat crew neckline and a sweet tie detail. The ruffled detailing on the skirt feels playful and feminine, whilst the flattering silhouette enhances your figure. The relaxed sleeve that finishes just above the elbow gives just the right amount of summer coverage.
The real bonus of this dress is its floaty, relaxed skirt that drapes beautifully, and it won't cling to you in the heat. The short sleeves are also cut into a loose design, adding to this dress's breathability.
The tie detail on the neckline and the ruffles along the skirt give this dress a bohemian feel, making it perfect for leaning into this trending aesthetic with statement accessories. Stacked gold bangles or colourful earrings will really make this dress stand out.
The gently shirred waist and gathered front on this dress also make it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy. The pleats drape down from the waistband, so it skims a midriff, creating a flattering silhouette.
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This vibrant pink dress features flattering short puff sleeves and an elegant high-neck. The gathered waist is super flattering, and this could even double as the a stylish summer wedding guest dress.
This beautiful dress can be worn for a range of occasions and dress codes, from a smart casual outfit styled with flats to dressing up with block heels. The empire waist makes it a flattering choice.
During warmer weather, floral dresses become a go-to. Not only are they extremely elevated, but they are easy to style, and they can be dressed up or down accordingly. This M&S dress has already proved itself popular with the style set, and is one of the brand's bestsellers right now, and it's easy to see why.
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The floaty skirt and defined waist create a flattering fit, while the just-above-the-elbow sleeve in a relaxed cut will add a little coverage, without compromising on you feeling cool and comfortable.
For an off-duty look, try pairing this dress with flat sandals and a raffia tote bag, or for a more directional, polished look, team the dress with wedge espadrilles and a smart clutch bag.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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