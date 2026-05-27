Trust me, this playful pink M&S dress will keep you feeling cool and looking good all summer - and it's got the perfect sleeve length

As temperatures soar, you might be reassessing your wardrobe in an attempt to figure out what to wear in the heat. And if you're desperately seeking stylish yet hot-weather-approved dresses, I may have found the perfect one.

I'm not alone in saying that M&S has solidified itself as one of the best British clothing brands in recent seasons, becoming the place to shop for trending, fashion-forward staples that remain well-made and affordable.

This beautiful floral dress combines everything I love about summer styling. It's made from a soft, breathable cotton and comes in a vibrant strawberry pink, and it features a delicate floral print that makes it appear far more expensive than it actually is.

M&S Pure Cotton Floral Tie Neck Midi Waisted Dress £45 at M&S Freshen up your warm-weather collection with this elegant floral dress. It features a neat crew neckline and a sweet tie detail. The ruffled detailing on the skirt feels playful and feminine, whilst the flattering silhouette enhances your figure. The relaxed sleeve that finishes just above the elbow gives just the right amount of summer coverage.

The real bonus of this dress is its floaty, relaxed skirt that drapes beautifully, and it won't cling to you in the heat. The short sleeves are also cut into a loose design, adding to this dress's breathability.

The tie detail on the neckline and the ruffles along the skirt give this dress a bohemian feel, making it perfect for leaning into this trending aesthetic with statement accessories. Stacked gold bangles or colourful earrings will really make this dress stand out.

The gently shirred waist and gathered front on this dress also make it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy. The pleats drape down from the waistband, so it skims a midriff, creating a flattering silhouette.

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During warmer weather, floral dresses become a go-to. Not only are they extremely elevated, but they are easy to style, and they can be dressed up or down accordingly. This M&S dress has already proved itself popular with the style set, and is one of the brand's bestsellers right now, and it's easy to see why.

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The floaty skirt and defined waist create a flattering fit, while the just-above-the-elbow sleeve in a relaxed cut will add a little coverage, without compromising on you feeling cool and comfortable.

For an off-duty look, try pairing this dress with flat sandals and a raffia tote bag, or for a more directional, polished look, team the dress with wedge espadrilles and a smart clutch bag.