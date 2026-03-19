The Rixo summer dress that's so good it sold out twice is finally back in stock

When I wrote about the brand's new Spring collection in March last year, this is what I said about the dreamy Rixo Edina dress: "Mark my words, this maxi will be sold out in a few weeks." Call me psychic, but I was pretty much on the money!

This white embroidered cotton dress flew off the shelves not once, but twice in 2025, restocking in June and selling out soon after. But the good news is, if you missed out last time, it's back in stock again.

An ankle-skimming design with a pretty collar and button front, it's so easy to wear with sandals, ballet flats or your most comfortable trainers. There's an adjustable tie at the back, plus the gentle V-neckline and elbow-length sleeves mean it's easy to wear your best bra underneath.

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Rixo Edina Cotton Midi Dress in Pansy Embroidery White £285 at Rixo The Rixo Edina dress is available in both regular and petite lengths, and in UK sizes 6 to 26. You can adjust the buttons so you can have a bit of split in the skirt if you want, and the breathable fabric is 100% cotton.

Rixo is one of our favourite British clothing brands here at woman&home. Famous for its vintage-inspired designs and eye-catching prints, in the ten years since it launched, we've spotted Rixo on everyone from Margot Robbie to the Princess of Wales.

This dress is even better up close than it looks online, as you can really see the detailing. The floral embroidery and the lace trim are sublime, and when it's on, it feels so cool and comfortable. It's partially lined, and while it doesn't feel see-through, I'll probably wear mine with a slip underneath for a bit of extra coverage.

White dresses are actually really versatile. Sure, if you're already thinking about what to wear to Wimbledon, this is spot on, but it's perfect for any plans, whether they're casual or dressy.

When the sun is shining, I love a dress that covers my shoulders, and not having to worry too much about whether I've got fake tan on my legs is a bonus, too. Come autumn, you can even layer up with a coat and add a pair of ankle boots to make it work even longer.

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It's got a five-star rating on the Rixo website, with one happy customer calling it "The dress of my vintage dreams!".

Another wrote: "I love how Rixo always has well made classic dresses to flatter any age. Please make this dress in a light baby pink or multi colour way" and a third said "So glad I finally purchased it, this dress is so stunning with the most beautiful delicate detail... It’s something that will never go out of style and I can pull out of my wardrobe every year. Worth every penny."

Shop more Rixo cotton

Rixo Ellery Cotton Blouse in White £145 at Rixo This is the blouse that started it all. This bestseller inspired a dress version, and it's easy to see why it's so popular. I love the little collar and flattering sleeves. It's easy to team with jeans and ballet flats, or with one of Rixo's signature midi skirts. Rixo Hilary Cotton Dress in Black £177 (was £295) at Rixo I bought this version last autumn, and it's spot on if you like longer sleeves and tend to wear black even in summer. Can you believe it's reduced in Rixo's archive sale? Rixo Dove Cotton Mini Dress in Pansy Embroidery White £245 at Rixo If you like a mini dress, this little number is available in both black and white. When a heatwave hits in summer, it will look so chic with simple sandals and a woven bag.

Priced at £285, the Rixo dress is a bit of an investment, but I honestly believe it's worth every penny. If, however, you're looking for a more affordable white midi dress to wear all summer long, I've got you covered.

Shop more white dresses