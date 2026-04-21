Ruth Langsford’s suede jacket is a piece ‘you’ll reach for time and time again’ to add elegance to even the simplest of spring outfits

While there are plenty of spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 that we can’t wait to try out now that the weather is warming up, there is one timeless staple that, while it’s never really gone out of style, is having a right moment now - and that’s the suede jacket.

The perfect piece to add to your spring capsule wardrobe and turn to on cooler days, suede jackets have quietly replaced leather and denim jackets as a spring must-have thanks to their easy styling and effortlessly chic look. And, while there are plenty of styles to shop, we’ve found a favourite in Ruth Langsford’s collarless option that lends itself to some seriously versatile wear.

Wearing the QVC X Ruth Langsford faux suede collarless jacket, which has just been released on the QVC website, Ruth styled the sleek, hip-grazing jacket with a pair of high-waisted skinny jeans, some kitten heel ankle boots, and a simple white t-shirt for an elevated everyday look. She opted for the timeless soft tan shade of the faux suede jacket, though it’s also available in a chocolate brown, ecru, khaki and a trending soft blue, too.

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Shop Ruth Langsford's Timeless Suede Jacket

QVC Ruth Langsford Faux Suede Collarless Jacket £79.92 at QVC Available in the soft tan hue Ruth is seen wearing, as well as chocolate brown, ecru, khaki and a trending soft blue, this faux-suede jacket is a spring staple. The round collarless neckline adds a polished, refined feel, while front patch pockets give just enough casual detail to keep it as an easy-to-style wardrobe staple.

Get Ruth’s Elevated Casual Look

M&S Lily Slim Fit Jeans £26 at M&S With shoppers saying that these skinny jeans are 'comfy without being too stretchy and saggy,' and with many raving about how they fit 'so well and look great,' they're a pair that you won't regret adding to your denim rotation. Next Essential Pure Cotton Short Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt £6 at Next If you haven't already got a basic white t-shirt in your spring wardrobe, this Next one is a great find. A bargain at just £6, it's made from 100% cotton for a breathable, high-quality finish. Clarks Edina Up Tan Suede Ankle Boots £40 (was £85) at Debenhams Tying in the neutral hue of her faux-suede jacket, Ruth opted for a pair of tan ankle boots to finish off her outfit. This suede pair from Clarks, are currently less than half price, are a great alternative to get her look with.

With a silhouette not unlike that of our go-to blazers, Ruth’s faux-suede jacket offers an updated and refreshed take on jeans and blazer outfits. Ruth's suede jacket brings in a touch of soft texture, and the collarless design creates a polished, streamlined look. A staple that not only can be styled with jeans but can also work alongside midi skirts, tailored trousers, or over dresses.

Speaking about the jacket on Instagram, Ruth revealed that the soft tan shade is her ‘favourite’ and added, “I absolutely love this one. Suede is such a big trend this season and this is one of those jackets you’ll reach for time and time again.”

But the other colour options offer an easy way to add spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 to your wardrobe. From the chocolate brown, which we’re seeing celebrities across the board embrace as this season’s go-to neutral, to the soft blue, which can be styled with neutrals, this timeless piece is sure to hold weight in wardrobes across seasons.

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