Twiggy embraces her 60s-style roots in Rixo's suede fringe jacket – the best news is that it's still in stock

There's something about a suede jacket that just works during the transitional months, and Twiggy's latest look has revealed the chicest 60s-inspired jacket from well-loved British clothing brand, Rixo.

Suede outerwear has been gaining momentum over the past few seasons, from the best trench coats to short bomber styles; the textured fabric is everywhere. As the warmer season arrives, suede styles are some of the best spring jackets to pair with jeans, sharp tailoring, or even floaty midi-dresses.

Twiggy was spotted in the Teagan Suede Jacket, featuring a deep maroon colour and swishing fringe along the arms, adding to its vintage appeal. It has a mid-length boxy fit, making it the ultimate layering piece to add to your spring capsule wardrobe.

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Twiggy shared a photo wearing the piece layered over a black roll-neck jumper. This suede jacket pairs well with a range of spring formulas. From complementing your smart-casual outfits, such as elegant blouses and tailored trousers, to finishing off laid-back denim.

If the investment price point, £655, makes you pause, it's worth noting that the high street is full of similar styles right now with more affordable options as well, and we've rounded up our favourites below.

Shop Twiggy's Jacket & Similar Styles

exact match Rixo Teagan Suede Jacket in Burgundy Maroon £655 at Rixo This boxy suede jacket features playfully placed fringe on the arm, chest and back, adding movement to your silhouette with each step you take. It has handy front pockets for a practical finish, and it comes in two colours, the deep maroon and jet black. Monsoon Lily Fringe Suede Jacket Tan £250 at Monsoon Embrace this season's love of suede outerwear with this classic tan brown jacket. It features statement-making fringe, a flattering cropped design and a sharp collar for a smart finish. H&M Fringed Blazer £64.99 at H&M For a more affordable take, shop this fringed blazer from high-street favourite H&M. It has a lightweight feel, made from a soft, napped fabric with a textural appeal similar to suede. Sézane Yuma Jacket - Brown - Goat Leather £385 at Sézane Made from 100% leather, this suede jacket is a well-made investment piece that should last for seasons to come. It features statement-making fringe on the chest, back, and along the sleeves. Whistles Black Tassel Suede Jacket £429 at Whistles This black suede jacket is both statement-making and endlessly versatile. The textured finish will elevate the simplest of outfits, whilst the fringe detail adds depth and movement to your attire. Free People We the Free Fringe Out Vegan Suede Jacket £158 at Free People Featuring a longer length and a more relaxed silhouette, this suede jacket feels like the ultimate addition to your everyday outfits. Layer over simple t-shirts and your favourite denim jeans.

What stands out about the Teagan Suede Jacket is the addition of playful fringe, which adds movement to its silhouette and injects personality into the classic design. They are cleverly placed across the chest and back, nodding to similar Western-inspired designs from the 60s and 70s, and we love how they add movement to your silhouette when you walk.

In terms of styling, we recommend keeping the rest of your look block-coloured if you're considering buying the Teagan jacket. Denim blues will complement this dark maroon hue, as well as lighter neutral shades, including ivory and buttery yellow. Try tucking in a poplin shirt into your best wide-leg jeans and layering this jacket over the top – finish with pointed Western-inspired boots like these from Mint Velvet.