Twiggy embraces her 60s-style roots in Rixo's suede fringe jacket – the best news is that it's still in stock
This suede jacket offers a modern take on vintage bohemia, and it's perfect for spring styling
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There's something about a suede jacket that just works during the transitional months, and Twiggy's latest look has revealed the chicest 60s-inspired jacket from well-loved British clothing brand, Rixo.
Suede outerwear has been gaining momentum over the past few seasons, from the best trench coats to short bomber styles; the textured fabric is everywhere. As the warmer season arrives, suede styles are some of the best spring jackets to pair with jeans, sharp tailoring, or even floaty midi-dresses.
Twiggy was spotted in the Teagan Suede Jacket, featuring a deep maroon colour and swishing fringe along the arms, adding to its vintage appeal. It has a mid-length boxy fit, making it the ultimate layering piece to add to your spring capsule wardrobe.Article continues below
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Twiggy shared a photo wearing the piece layered over a black roll-neck jumper. This suede jacket pairs well with a range of spring formulas. From complementing your smart-casual outfits, such as elegant blouses and tailored trousers, to finishing off laid-back denim.
If the investment price point, £655, makes you pause, it's worth noting that the high street is full of similar styles right now with more affordable options as well, and we've rounded up our favourites below.
Shop Twiggy's Jacket & Similar Styles
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This boxy suede jacket features playfully placed fringe on the arm, chest and back, adding movement to your silhouette with each step you take. It has handy front pockets for a practical finish, and it comes in two colours, the deep maroon and jet black.
What stands out about the Teagan Suede Jacket is the addition of playful fringe, which adds movement to its silhouette and injects personality into the classic design. They are cleverly placed across the chest and back, nodding to similar Western-inspired designs from the 60s and 70s, and we love how they add movement to your silhouette when you walk.
In terms of styling, we recommend keeping the rest of your look block-coloured if you're considering buying the Teagan jacket. Denim blues will complement this dark maroon hue, as well as lighter neutral shades, including ivory and buttery yellow. Try tucking in a poplin shirt into your best wide-leg jeans and layering this jacket over the top – finish with pointed Western-inspired boots like these from Mint Velvet.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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