Looking for a spring jacket? Jo Good's high street edit is packed with new season style

The presenter has taken all the hard work out of shopping for your light layers

Jo Good
By
published
in News
a headshot of jo good
(Image credit: Getty Images)
I don’t want to jinx it, but I think that spring might have actually sprung, and it’s time to wave goodbye to wintery layers and embrace the sunnier days ahead. If you are looking for a new spring jacket but feel a little overwhelmed with options, don’t panic, as style presenter Jo Good has plenty of chic suggestions to see you through the coming weeks.

While hosting a fashion segment on 'This Morning', Jo rounded up her favourite lighter jackets, and it is clear that the stylish star has been swatting up on the key spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, as her picks have ticked off some of the latest looks perfectly, and all from some of our favourite high street stores.

The Perfect Spring Jacket for Every Budget | This Morning - YouTube The Perfect Spring Jacket for Every Budget | This Morning - YouTube
Watch On

Shop the Jacket

Shop Jo's Jacket Edit

We love all of the styles in Jo's edit and can see any of them working seamlessly with most spring capsule wardrobes. It's hard to pick a favourite, but the M&S cape coat is probably at the top of our shopping list - in fact, you can read a full review of the shorter trench piece here.

Whichever you go for, a statement spring cover-up will easily lift your daytime looks and breathe new life into old denim or casual basics. So what are you waiting for?

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

