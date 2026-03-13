Looking for a spring jacket? Jo Good's high street edit is packed with new season style

I don’t want to jinx it, but I think that spring might have actually sprung, and it’s time to wave goodbye to wintery layers and embrace the sunnier days ahead. If you are looking for a new spring jacket but feel a little overwhelmed with options, don’t panic, as style presenter Jo Good has plenty of chic suggestions to see you through the coming weeks.

While hosting a fashion segment on 'This Morning', Jo rounded up her favourite lighter jackets, and it is clear that the stylish star has been swatting up on the key spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, as her picks have ticked off some of the latest looks perfectly, and all from some of our favourite high street stores.

Taking all the hard work out of shopping for a new everyday staple, and to make life even easier for you, we have rounded up her top picks as well as the very same western-inspired jacket that Jo was wearing below.

The Perfect Spring Jacket for Every Budget | This Morning - YouTube Watch On

Exact match Lipsy Sand Festival Fringed Faux Suede Studded Jacket £89 at Next The wild west continues to influence our wardrobes for the summer and this faux suede, fringed number ticks off the aesthetic perfectly. Jo was very pleased to show it off and said "Fringing is everywhere and I really love this one. I would have worn this to the original Glastonbury!"

M&S Pure Cotton Waisted Collared Cape Coat £75 at M&S This piece has a high end vibe that will lift your look and Jo explains - "This one shows off the real British heritage style. I like the toggle at the middle and the dramatic cape detail is detachable. I absolutely love it." H&M Twill Cape Jacket £34.99 at H&M It's easy to see why Jo got excited about this modern cape. The star says: "I love the gabardine fabric and you can wear it just buttoned at the top for a chic feel. You can have the belt done up at the front or the back too for different looks." Next Floral Tapestry Cotton Chore Jacket £85 at Next Like to make a statement? This one is for you. Jo explains: "This is a tapestry version of the barn jacket and it's gorgeous. It's embroidered so the pattern has a sort of 3D texture and I love the corduroy cuffs and collar." Reserved Bomber jacket £59.99 at Reserved We love biker jackets at W&H so this is now on our shopping list and Jo says : "Leather jackets don't have to be black and this cornflower blue design is very flattering. It's a lovely soft faux leather and the elasticated hem means it has shape but doesn't need a rigid belt." Love & Roses Brown Applique Suedette Collared Swing Jacket £76 at Next This one gives another nod to the western trend and Jo explains: "This one is so beautiful and I adore the embossed detail on the front and sleeves. It's boxy and looks great open or done up - try wearing with jeans or a pencil skirt." Topshop Denim Balloon Jacket in Indigo Rinse £60 at ASOS A denim cover-up is a must for summer, and Jo really loves this one: "Everybody needs a denim jacket. This one has a dropped sleeve and the little details like the shiny buttons really make it. You can wear with culottes or as a double denim look."

A post shared by Jo Good - Middleagedminx (@middleagedminx) A photo posted by on

We love all of the styles in Jo's edit and can see any of them working seamlessly with most spring capsule wardrobes. It's hard to pick a favourite, but the M&S cape coat is probably at the top of our shopping list - in fact, you can read a full review of the shorter trench piece here.

Whichever you go for, a statement spring cover-up will easily lift your daytime looks and breathe new life into old denim or casual basics. So what are you waiting for?