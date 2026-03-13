Looking for a spring jacket? Jo Good's high street edit is packed with new season style
The presenter has taken all the hard work out of shopping for your light layers
I don’t want to jinx it, but I think that spring might have actually sprung, and it’s time to wave goodbye to wintery layers and embrace the sunnier days ahead. If you are looking for a new spring jacket but feel a little overwhelmed with options, don’t panic, as style presenter Jo Good has plenty of chic suggestions to see you through the coming weeks.
While hosting a fashion segment on 'This Morning', Jo rounded up her favourite lighter jackets, and it is clear that the stylish star has been swatting up on the key spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, as her picks have ticked off some of the latest looks perfectly, and all from some of our favourite high street stores.
Taking all the hard work out of shopping for a new everyday staple, and to make life even easier for you, we have rounded up her top picks as well as the very same western-inspired jacket that Jo was wearing below.Article continues below
Shop the Jacket
Exact match
The wild west continues to influence our wardrobes for the summer and this faux suede, fringed number ticks off the aesthetic perfectly. Jo was very pleased to show it off and said "Fringing is everywhere and I really love this one. I would have worn this to the original Glastonbury!"
Shop Jo's Jacket Edit
We love biker jackets at W&H so this is now on our shopping list and Jo says : "Leather jackets don't have to be black and this cornflower blue design is very flattering. It's a lovely soft faux leather and the elasticated hem means it has shape but doesn't need a rigid belt."
We love all of the styles in Jo's edit and can see any of them working seamlessly with most spring capsule wardrobes. It's hard to pick a favourite, but the M&S cape coat is probably at the top of our shopping list - in fact, you can read a full review of the shorter trench piece here.
Whichever you go for, a statement spring cover-up will easily lift your daytime looks and breathe new life into old denim or casual basics. So what are you waiting for?
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
