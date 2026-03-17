‘I love an elegant trophy jacket with faded denim for spring' says our columnist Alyson Walsh
Opt for a classic silhouette and a splash of colour to provide the outfit boost you need with fashion expert and woman&home columnist Alyson Walsh
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Whether it’s due to binge-watching the latest fashion TV or the fact I’ve consciously uncoupled myself from the trademark blazer, this spring, the 50s-inspired jacket is The One.
Its cropped silhouette looks good with baggy jeans and wide-leg trousers. And a decorative style instantly chirps 'spring'.
Drag your spring capsule wardrobe out of hibernation by choosing a beautiful floral print, metallic fabric or burst of colour. I love the juxtaposition of an elegant jacket with faded denim, and simple neutrals always provide a great backdrop for an abstract pattern.Article continues below
Shop standout jackets
When it comes to jeans and a blazer, give your combo an instant update with a cropped trophy jacket. Ideal for teaming with high-waisted jeans, a shorter jacket creates a longer lower-half for an elongated frame.
With a striking illusion print that will help to create or highlight an hourglass figure, British clothing brand Boden regularly has a strong selection of statement jackets that will take your jeans outfits to a whole new level.
For a timeless option, team the jacket with capri pants and ballet pumps or a swishy skirt and Mary Jane shoes. Add a striped t-shirt and rhinestone or studded flats to offset any primness. After several seasons, I’m over oversized dressing and, this spring, a neater, more glamorous ensemble feels as fresh as it did the first time around.
Tips for making a statement
1. Keep the silhouette simple
Opt for a sleek silhouette and let the statement pattern do the talking. A three-quarter-length sleeve or a ruffled cuff is fine, but avoid anything too fussy or flamboyant. Remember, at this time of year, there’s a good chance you might be wearing your jacket underneath a raincoat.
2. Mix and match
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For those who prefer the pared-down look, this is an easy way to introduce a low-key print. Pick a colour from the patterned jacket fabric (one of the less obvious elements always works well) and pair it with a knitted tank top to pull things together.
This article first appeared in the May 2024 issue of woman&home magazine. Subscribe to the magazine for £6 for 6 issues.
Alyson Walsh is a freelance journalist, author and former magazine fashion editor with over 30 years’ experience in the fashion industry. She is the founder of the popular website That's Not My Age, where she shares her style expertise for women of all ages.
Alyson writes a monthly woman&home magazine column, Fashion Confidence, to inspire women to try new styles with her expert advice. And she’s the author of books Know Your Style and Style Forever: How to Look Fabulous At Every Age.
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