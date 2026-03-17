‘I love an elegant trophy jacket with faded denim for spring' says our columnist Alyson Walsh

Whether it’s due to binge-watching the latest fashion TV or the fact I’ve consciously uncoupled myself from the trademark blazer, this spring, the 50s-inspired jacket is The One.

Its cropped silhouette looks good with baggy jeans and wide-leg trousers. And a decorative style instantly chirps 'spring'.

Drag your spring capsule wardrobe out of hibernation by choosing a beautiful floral print, metallic fabric or burst of colour. I love the juxtaposition of an elegant jacket with faded denim, and simple neutrals always provide a great backdrop for an abstract pattern.

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For a timeless option, team the jacket with capri pants and ballet pumps or a swishy skirt and Mary Jane shoes. Add a striped t-shirt and rhinestone or studded flats to offset any primness. After several seasons, I’m over oversized dressing and, this spring, a neater, more glamorous ensemble feels as fresh as it did the first time around.

Tips for making a statement

1. Keep the silhouette simple

Opt for a sleek silhouette and let the statement pattern do the talking. A three-quarter-length sleeve or a ruffled cuff is fine, but avoid anything too fussy or flamboyant. Remember, at this time of year, there’s a good chance you might be wearing your jacket underneath a raincoat.

2. Mix and match

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For those who prefer the pared-down look, this is an easy way to introduce a low-key print. Pick a colour from the patterned jacket fabric (one of the less obvious elements always works well) and pair it with a knitted tank top to pull things together.