H&M’s spring-ready take on the classic trench will work with every outfit in your wardrobe

The early spring weather can be seriously unpredictable, meaning jackets that are versatile, flattering and easy to layer are a must. I want a staple that can work with every outfit, that’s as effortless and sophisticated as it is practical, and that’s also affordable; it's not too much to ask, is it?

Enter H&M’s short trench coat, the answer to layering when the weather is sunny but cold, and likely to turn rainy later on in the day. With a trending funnel neck and the same classic, double-breasted design as some of the best trench coats, it brings a spring-ready take to the style with its cropped hem that’s super flattering against high-waisted silhouettes. One of the best spring jackets to wear with jeans, it will also layer well over dresses, or tailored trousers, and it feels contemporary, cool, but still timeless.

In a light greige tone that’s perfectly neutral for versatile wear, it has a relaxed and boxy fit that’s elevated by the addition of the chic funnel neck. This neckline, as well as adding extra protection from the elements, also taps into the trending silhouette we’re seeing dominate jacket styles for spring 2026. When it comes to how to style a trench coat, like its longer counterparts, H&M's cropped design can be worn for smart or casual moments.

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Shop H&M's Spring-Ready Trench Coat

As well as being an easy addition to any spring capsule wardrobe, especially if you’re a long-time fan of trench coat styles already, this jacket is so easy to style. Because of the cropped length, you get an immediately flattering shape to layer over spring outfit ideas, with the waist-skimming, bubble hem adding a gently gathered silhouette that cinches you in at the waist. This style of jacket works particularly well alongside some of the biggest denim trends for 2026, such as wide-leg and baggy jeans, as it helps to balance the fuller silhouette on your bottom half.

Shop More Cropped Trench Coats

Mango Funnel Neck Cropped Trench Coat £59.99 at Mango This simple but sophisticated trench coat is an easy spring staple, with its cropped design and funnel neck giving it a trending look. The beige hue is perfectly versatile, with a sleek shape keeping it polished and unfussy. M&S Cotton Rich Double Breasted Short Trench Coat £60 at M&S If high necklines aren't your thing, this M&S trench coat might be exactly the spring jacket you're looking for. Its design is neat, with all the details of the classic, long trench coat style, just with a cropped hem for a seasonal update. John Lewis Double Breasted Short Trench Coa £99 at John Lewis Sharp lapel details and a belt at the waist give this cropped trench coat a striking, statement look that still plays into the heritage trend we're seeing dominate wardrobes this spring. The neutral hue is so versatile, too.

There’s also the trending colour, as well as the standout neckline, to consider. Greige is a beautifully understated neutral and is timeless, too. This year in particular, summer grey is set to be one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026. A sophisticated hue that pairs effortlessly with other neutrals, as well as the brighter and bolder shades. In fact, there are few colours more useful than greige when it comes to layering and that makes this jacket a super versatile staple.

Opting for a cropped trench over a longline one this spring gives your versatile wear into early summer, and offers a contemporary update to a classic that I guarantee you'll love for seasons to come.