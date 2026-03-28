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This versatile funnel neck jacket is by far one of the most standout M&S buys for spring

The utility style piece will work with every outfit in your wardrobe

Matilda Stanley's avatar
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three models shots wearing the M&amp;S jacket
(Image credit: M&S)
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I have long been a fan of Marks & Spencer, and I think this year's collection has been one of the strongest for some time. The early spring drop has been filled with trend-ticking clothing and could-be-designer accessories, and don't get me started on M&S's new limited edition collection - outstanding.

The latest must-have item to grab my attention is the Pure Cotton Cropped Utility Jacket, and unsurprisingly, it is already selling fast. What makes this design so special? Thanks to a buttoned funnel neck and zip front, it has a sporty-meets-military kind of vibe, so it manages to tick off two big spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 while still being very wearable.

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a model wearing the M&amp;amp;S utility style jacket

(Image credit: M&S)

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How to Style the Jacket

M&S Jacket + Jeans

an outfit built around the M&amp;amp;S jacket

(Image credit: M&S, Boden, John Lewis, Gola)

A trench coat and jeans go hand-in-hand and this beige beauty will work just as well with your off-duty denim. The shorter length will sit brilliantly with slouchier bottoms or an exaggerated barrel leg jean as it will help to balance proportions and prevent you from looking swamped in fabric. Try wearing it over stripes and adding a colourful footnote with your most comfortable trainers.

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M&S Jacket + Dress

an outfit built around the M&amp;amp;S jacket

(Image credit: M&S, Mango, Hush, UGG)

Don't be afraid to add your utility style jacket to items that wouldn't traditionally match the theme, as this can help to create a fashion-forward look that will get you noticed. Sling your M&S cover-up over a lacy maxi dress and chunky sandal combination to give your boho frock a modern rework while adding a little extra warmth.

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M&S Jacket + Tailored Trousers

an outfit built around the M&amp;amp;S jacket

(Image credit: M&S, H&M, Mango)

There is no reason why you can't take the utility-inspired piece to the office, as this understated and neutral-hued design will look sharp when layered over a silky blouse and tailored bottoms, and will make a fresh alternative to a classic blazer. Add some patent heels, and you will have a fashion-forward new outfit formula for your 9-5.

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As well as the above, you could easily wear the jacket with leggings and a sweatshirt for a high-meets-low look that will be perfect for running errands, or use the crisp beige piece to tone down a busy printed skirt or slogan top.

It really is a winner for any wardrobe, and the clean and minimal design means it won't date anytime either. So what are you waiting for?

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

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