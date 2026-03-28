This versatile funnel neck jacket is by far one of the most standout M&S buys for spring
The utility style piece will work with every outfit in your wardrobe
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
I have long been a fan of Marks & Spencer, and I think this year's collection has been one of the strongest for some time. The early spring drop has been filled with trend-ticking clothing and could-be-designer accessories, and don't get me started on M&S's new limited edition collection - outstanding.
The latest must-have item to grab my attention is the Pure Cotton Cropped Utility Jacket, and unsurprisingly, it is already selling fast. What makes this design so special? Thanks to a buttoned funnel neck and zip front, it has a sporty-meets-military kind of vibe, so it manages to tick off two big spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 while still being very wearable.
The shorter length, boxy shape and cuffed sleeves are very similar to a cropped trench, minus any belt or buttons, so it feels like a sleeker version of a short, classic mac that is perfect for the sunny days ahead. The warmed-up neutral is wonderfully versatile too - you can wear this piece over just about any look, and it'll work. I promise.Article continues below
Shop the Jacket
How to Style the Jacket
M&S Jacket + Jeans
A trench coat and jeans go hand-in-hand and this beige beauty will work just as well with your off-duty denim. The shorter length will sit brilliantly with slouchier bottoms or an exaggerated barrel leg jean as it will help to balance proportions and prevent you from looking swamped in fabric. Try wearing it over stripes and adding a colourful footnote with your most comfortable trainers.
Shop the Look
Every spring capsule wardrobe should include a striped t-shirt like this one, as it's an easy way to introduce some print to your everyday looks.
M&S Jacket + Dress
Don't be afraid to add your utility style jacket to items that wouldn't traditionally match the theme, as this can help to create a fashion-forward look that will get you noticed. Sling your M&S cover-up over a lacy maxi dress and chunky sandal combination to give your boho frock a modern rework while adding a little extra warmth.
Shop the Look
Looking for an UGG boot alternative for summer? These supportive sandals are from the same brand and will look chic with just about any ensemble over the coming months.
M&S Jacket + Tailored Trousers
There is no reason why you can't take the utility-inspired piece to the office, as this understated and neutral-hued design will look sharp when layered over a silky blouse and tailored bottoms, and will make a fresh alternative to a classic blazer. Add some patent heels, and you will have a fashion-forward new outfit formula for your 9-5.
Shop the Look
Swap out your go-to black court shoes for something a little more interesting like these burgundy-hued slingbacks. They will lift even the simplest of looks with ease.
As well as the above, you could easily wear the jacket with leggings and a sweatshirt for a high-meets-low look that will be perfect for running errands, or use the crisp beige piece to tone down a busy printed skirt or slogan top.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
It really is a winner for any wardrobe, and the clean and minimal design means it won't date anytime either. So what are you waiting for?
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.