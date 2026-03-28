This versatile funnel neck jacket is by far one of the most standout M&S buys for spring

I have long been a fan of Marks & Spencer, and I think this year's collection has been one of the strongest for some time. The early spring drop has been filled with trend-ticking clothing and could-be-designer accessories, and don't get me started on M&S's new limited edition collection - outstanding.

The latest must-have item to grab my attention is the Pure Cotton Cropped Utility Jacket, and unsurprisingly, it is already selling fast. What makes this design so special? Thanks to a buttoned funnel neck and zip front, it has a sporty-meets-military kind of vibe, so it manages to tick off two big spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 while still being very wearable.

The shorter length, boxy shape and cuffed sleeves are very similar to a cropped trench, minus any belt or buttons, so it feels like a sleeker version of a short, classic mac that is perfect for the sunny days ahead. The warmed-up neutral is wonderfully versatile too - you can wear this piece over just about any look, and it'll work. I promise.

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(Image credit: M&S)

Shop the Jacket

M&S Pure Cotton Cropped Utility Jacket £55 at M&S The 100% cotton fabric adds a crisp and polished feel to this lined jacket while also being very light and breathable for an unexpected warm day. It's available in UK sizes 6-24, but I imagine it's going to sell out, so don't hang around.

How to Style the Jacket

M&S Jacket + Jeans

(Image credit: M&S, Boden, John Lewis, Gola)

A trench coat and jeans go hand-in-hand and this beige beauty will work just as well with your off-duty denim. The shorter length will sit brilliantly with slouchier bottoms or an exaggerated barrel leg jean as it will help to balance proportions and prevent you from looking swamped in fabric. Try wearing it over stripes and adding a colourful footnote with your most comfortable trainers.

Shop the Look

Boden Olivia Short Sleeve Breton £29 at Boden Every spring capsule wardrobe should include a striped t-shirt like this one, as it's an easy way to introduce some print to your everyday looks. John Lewis Barrel Leg Jeans £69 at John Lewis Barrel leg jeans are roomier at the top with a tapered ankle, so they are flattering for most body types, and this blue pair will do the job nicely. Gola Tornado Trainers £80 at Anthropologie A bright colourway gives these retro classics a fun feel that will work as a comfy-meets-cool finishing touch to jeans or a floaty dress.

M&S Jacket + Dress

(Image credit: M&S, Mango, Hush, UGG)

Don't be afraid to add your utility style jacket to items that wouldn't traditionally match the theme, as this can help to create a fashion-forward look that will get you noticed. Sling your M&S cover-up over a lacy maxi dress and chunky sandal combination to give your boho frock a modern rework while adding a little extra warmth.

Shop the Look

Mango Cotton Lace Dress with Drawstring £89.99 at Mango A floaty dress like this will look effortlessly pretty with sunny flats and a textured bag. Add bangles and a silky scarf for a 1970's inspired twist. Hush Raffia Oversized Tote Bag £90 at Hush When it comes to bags for 2026, bigger is most definitely better. This versatile jumbo tote can be used to carry gadgets to work or your towel at the beach. UGG Goldenstar Villa Sandal £130 at UGG Looking for an UGG boot alternative for summer? These supportive sandals are from the same brand and will look chic with just about any ensemble over the coming months.

M&S Jacket + Tailored Trousers

(Image credit: M&S, H&M, Mango)

There is no reason why you can't take the utility-inspired piece to the office, as this understated and neutral-hued design will look sharp when layered over a silky blouse and tailored bottoms, and will make a fresh alternative to a classic blazer. Add some patent heels, and you will have a fashion-forward new outfit formula for your 9-5.

Shop the Look

M&S Textured Collared Button Through Shirt £20 at M&S This silky button down will feel glam with fitted trousers but can easily be taken to a casual Saturday when buddied up with a denim skirt and pumps. H&M Wide Tailored Trousers £24.99 at H&M The heritage look continues to dominate the trends for the new season and this checked pair of trousers shows off the aesthetic perfectly. Mango Patent Heeled Shoes £49.99 at Mango Swap out your go-to black court shoes for something a little more interesting like these burgundy-hued slingbacks. They will lift even the simplest of looks with ease.

As well as the above, you could easily wear the jacket with leggings and a sweatshirt for a high-meets-low look that will be perfect for running errands, or use the crisp beige piece to tone down a busy printed skirt or slogan top.

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It really is a winner for any wardrobe, and the clean and minimal design means it won't date anytime either. So what are you waiting for?