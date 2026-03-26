M&S just launched a limited collection of sophisticated spring style staples that won't be restocked
When they're gone, they're gone
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M&S has so much going on at the moment, it's hard to keep up. From incredible brand collaborations with the likes of Bella Freud and 16Arlington to their new Chief Compliments Officer, Gillian Anderson, to say the British clothing brand is on a roll really would be an understatement.
The latest news is that they've just launched a brand new monthly capsule collection called Love That Drop. I'm seriously impressed with how expensive it looks, and I guarantee you will be too.
According to M&S it's "tightly curated and packed with runway energy", but be warned, these hero pieces will sell out, and there will be no restocks. This is a limited run so you'll have to be quick to get involved.Article continues below
I personally love the colour palette of this collection. There's chic khaki, spring-ready neutrals and pops of burgundy. It's muted, minimalist and so easy to wear.
The Love That Drop is available in selected stores, so don't risk heading to your local high street, and instead shop the collection here. Prices start from £16.50 for a pair of earrings up to £80 for a trench coat, so you really can overhaul your spring capsule wardrobe on a budget.
From shoulder pad T-shirts to Bottega Veneta-esque woven faux leather, these are the pieces that will sell out first.
Our top picks from the Love That Drop
I'm not normally a shorts kind of gal, but even I'm a convert to this longline style. They offer just the right amount of coverage, and they'll look so chic teamed with high vamp ballet flats.
I love how the collar of this jacket has been styled on the model. Khaki is a much softer alternative to black, plus it's an absolute essential for anyone who knows the power of a good jeans and a blazer outfit.
There are occasions that call for a dressier alternative to your most comfortable trainers, and these kitten heel court heels will be on hand to help. The pointed toe is so sleek, and I can't think of an outfit you couldn't add these to.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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