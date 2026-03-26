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M&S just launched a limited collection of sophisticated spring style staples that won't be restocked

When they're gone, they're gone

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Three models wearing the new M&amp;S Love That collection
(Image credit: M&S)
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M&S has so much going on at the moment, it's hard to keep up. From incredible brand collaborations with the likes of Bella Freud and 16Arlington to their new Chief Compliments Officer, Gillian Anderson, to say the British clothing brand is on a roll really would be an understatement.

The latest news is that they've just launched a brand new monthly capsule collection called Love That Drop. I'm seriously impressed with how expensive it looks, and I guarantee you will be too.

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Our top picks from the Love That Drop

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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