M&S has so much going on at the moment, it's hard to keep up. From incredible brand collaborations with the likes of Bella Freud and 16Arlington to their new Chief Compliments Officer, Gillian Anderson, to say the British clothing brand is on a roll really would be an understatement.

The latest news is that they've just launched a brand new monthly capsule collection called Love That Drop. I'm seriously impressed with how expensive it looks, and I guarantee you will be too.

According to M&S it's "tightly curated and packed with runway energy", but be warned, these hero pieces will sell out, and there will be no restocks. This is a limited run so you'll have to be quick to get involved.

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I personally love the colour palette of this collection. There's chic khaki, spring-ready neutrals and pops of burgundy. It's muted, minimalist and so easy to wear.



The Love That Drop is available in selected stores, so don't risk heading to your local high street, and instead shop the collection here. Prices start from £16.50 for a pair of earrings up to £80 for a trench coat, so you really can overhaul your spring capsule wardrobe on a budget.

From shoulder pad T-shirts to Bottega Veneta-esque woven faux leather, these are the pieces that will sell out first.

Our top picks from the Love That Drop