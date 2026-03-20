Simple but chic, the ballet flat has long been spring's favourite shoe, and the perfect pairing for jeans. But who knew it could be reinvented quite so many times?

If, like me, you remember foldable flats in the Noughties (I think I still have the scars where they rubbed the back of my heel), you'll probably have also tried square-toe and pointed-toe flats, too.

We've seen many iterations of the ballet pumps in the last couple of years alone. From mesh slippers to Mary Janes and hybrid sneakerinas, the fashion world can't get enough of flats right now. And hurrah to that - they're easy to wear and can be quite affordable as long as you're not in the market for a pair of Chanel ballet flats...

Article continues below

So what's new in the ballet flat business? This season, it's all about the high vamp. You might also hear them called glove shoes or high-cut ballerinas. But don't worry, they're actually much simpler than they sound.

What are high vamp ballet flats?

In short, the sides of the ballet flat are extended, offering more coverage of the foot than the traditional rounded design. This can be anything from a subtle higher side with a V-shaped front, or a front that more closely resembles a loafer.

Not only are these shoes trending thanks to labels like The Row, Bottega Veneta and Proenzer Schouler, I'm also frequently noticing celebrities such as Katie Holmes (below) embracing the silhouette change. It's a fashion-forward look that takes a bit of getting used to, but like barrel leg jeans, I guarantee you'll be wearing these in a few months' time. Why wait?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I don't know about you, but I think the problems I've had with ballet flats in the past largely stem from there being minimal fabric to hold the foot in place. Get even half a size too big, and your ballet flats become flip-flops. With a higher front and sides, this new wave of ballet flats is a bit more practical for the changing spring weather, too. Could these be the flats your feet have been dreaming about for years?

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop high vamp ballet flats

If you're worried they look too much like slippers, don't be. After all, it's totally acceptable to wear UGG Tasmans out of the house nowadays!

I'm not the only one here at woman&home who has spotted this trend popping up everywhere recently. Fashion Writer Molly Smith tells me: "I've spotted the high vamp ballet flats emerging everywhere in recent months, and to me, they feel like a slightly more elevated take on classic ballet styles.

"The higher cut across the foot makes them feel much more refined and sleek in comparison to traditional flat styles, almost like a loafer-ballet hybrid. I see this style working with sharp tailoring more than anything."