The humble ballet flat has been upgraded for 2026 - and this time they're much more comfortable
Ballet flat season looks a little different this year. Here's the new shape you need to know
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Simple but chic, the ballet flat has long been spring's favourite shoe, and the perfect pairing for jeans. But who knew it could be reinvented quite so many times?
If, like me, you remember foldable flats in the Noughties (I think I still have the scars where they rubbed the back of my heel), you'll probably have also tried square-toe and pointed-toe flats, too.
We've seen many iterations of the ballet pumps in the last couple of years alone. From mesh slippers to Mary Janes and hybrid sneakerinas, the fashion world can't get enough of flats right now. And hurrah to that - they're easy to wear and can be quite affordable as long as you're not in the market for a pair of Chanel ballet flats...Article continues below
So what's new in the ballet flat business? This season, it's all about the high vamp. You might also hear them called glove shoes or high-cut ballerinas. But don't worry, they're actually much simpler than they sound.
What are high vamp ballet flats?
In short, the sides of the ballet flat are extended, offering more coverage of the foot than the traditional rounded design. This can be anything from a subtle higher side with a V-shaped front, or a front that more closely resembles a loafer.
Not only are these shoes trending thanks to labels like The Row, Bottega Veneta and Proenzer Schouler, I'm also frequently noticing celebrities such as Katie Holmes (below) embracing the silhouette change. It's a fashion-forward look that takes a bit of getting used to, but like barrel leg jeans, I guarantee you'll be wearing these in a few months' time. Why wait?
I don't know about you, but I think the problems I've had with ballet flats in the past largely stem from there being minimal fabric to hold the foot in place. Get even half a size too big, and your ballet flats become flip-flops. With a higher front and sides, this new wave of ballet flats is a bit more practical for the changing spring weather, too. Could these be the flats your feet have been dreaming about for years?
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Shop high vamp ballet flats
Happily you don't need to fork out a fortune to achieve this look. These £19 flats might be faux leather, but they've got a padded insole with memory foam, plus a heel pillow to relieve pressure and heel slip. As the name suggests, one customer reported they fit "like a glove".
These suede pumps will tick two trends off your list in one go. They're available in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit, and one happy customer wrote: "FANTASTIC. So comfortable, it's like wearing slippers. I normally struggle wearing slip on shoes due to my psoriatic arthritis but these are a dream. Will definitely be getting another pair. Come up true to size."
If you're worried they look too much like slippers, don't be. After all, it's totally acceptable to wear UGG Tasmans out of the house nowadays!
I'm not the only one here at woman&home who has spotted this trend popping up everywhere recently. Fashion Writer Molly Smith tells me: "I've spotted the high vamp ballet flats emerging everywhere in recent months, and to me, they feel like a slightly more elevated take on classic ballet styles.
"The higher cut across the foot makes them feel much more refined and sleek in comparison to traditional flat styles, almost like a loafer-ballet hybrid. I see this style working with sharp tailoring more than anything."
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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