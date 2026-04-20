Fearne Cotton just demonstrated the chicest shoe style to wear with double denim

Double denim has emerged as one of the biggest denim trends for 2026, with spring styles in particular being dominated by the sometimes daunting look. A timeless design, it's time to forget the Justin Timberlake/Brittany Spears ensemble that brought this look back to the fore and embrace it for what it truly is, one of the chicest ways to style your favourite jeans.

Posing in a pair of cropped jeans with a longline, denim shirt, Fearne elevated her look, with concious styling details. From the neat pleats running down her raw-hemmed jeans - that added structure to her effortless style, to her chic shoe, leopard print cross strap Mary Janes from Boden that added a bold pattern punch to the otherwise muted ensemble.

Contrasting the denim-heavy look, the leopard print broke up the tonal blue hues of her outfit, and as leopard acts as a neutral, they paired effortlessly with the jean fabric of her outfit. The low-profile ballet flat style shoe worked perfectly alongside the cropped hem of her jeans for a sleek and streamlined effect – and while her exact shoes are nearly sold out, there are plenty of similar styles to shop on the high street.

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Recreate Fearne's Double Denim Look

Next Denim Boyfriend Oversized Shirt £38 at Next Styling a denim button-up like Fearne's is just as easy as styling a classic white shirt. This lightweight option from Next is super versatile too, with its easy-going, oversized fit. Try teaming it with coordinating denim jeans, wear it open like a jacket over a tee and some leather trousers for effortless spring style, or slip it over leggings. M&S High Waisted Kickflare Cropped Jeans £38 at M&S It's the cropped length of Fearne's jeans that creates such a chic look alongside her ballet flats, and this M&S pair is ideal for emulating her style. If lightwash denim isn't your thing, they're also available in a variety of different hues. The kickflare and cropped length is great for petites, but also helps to balance out hips and busts. Charles & Keith Faux Suede Leopard-Print Crossover-Strap Mary Janes £47.20 (was £59) at Charles & Keith While Fearne's Boden flats are nearly sold out, this pair from Charles & Keith offer a very similar look thanks to their crossover strap, and they cost less than £50. A great spring shoe style, smart ballet flats are the perfect switch out for low profile trainers, delivering a slightly more polished look that will team well with most silhouettes.

Shop More Ballet Flats

Oliver Bonas Brown Leopard Print Leather Ballet Flats £80 at Oliver Bonas These sleek ballet flats are made from a real textured leather, with a low profile and simple buckle strap giving them an effortlessly elegant look. Boden Flexi Tie Mary Jane £55 at Boden If you love the look of the crossover strap on Fearne's ballet flats, this pair from Boden make a great alternative with their pretty ribbon fastening. H&M Mary Jane Ballet Flats £22.99 at H&M With reviews calling these shoes 'so cute and effortlessly chic,' they're a steal at just over £20. The rounded toe and thin strap make them easy to style, there's almost nothing they won't pair with.

The brilliance of Fearne’s outfit lies in its simplicity, with the easy-going silhouette of her denim shirt making it feel effortless to pull together a double denim look. The lighter wash of her denim pieces leans into this too, playing not only into a light and bright spring-ready style but also adding a casual flair.

With this casual feel, a pair of flats is a smart choice of shoes. But while we might lean towards a pair of the best white trainers to finish off the look, Fearne proves that opting for a ballet flat with a statement pattern goes a long way in adding an elevated touch to simple outfit formulas. Leopard print in particular makes for a great choice, with the neutral black and brown hues feeling subdued and elegant, despite the bold print.

A pair of ballet flats like Fearne’s can really hold their weight in a spring capsule wardrobe. Sleek and unobtrusive, they’re the ideal shoe to slip on with a host of outfits during the spring and summer, whether that’s balancing wide leg jeans or with floaty, maxi dresses.