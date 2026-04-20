Fearne Cotton just demonstrated the chicest shoe style to wear with double denim

She added a polished spin to the trending denim look, as her statement flats elevate her easy-going outfit

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News
A HEADSHOT OF FEARNE COTTON
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Double denim has emerged as one of the biggest denim trends for 2026, with spring styles in particular being dominated by the sometimes daunting look. A timeless design, it's time to forget the Justin Timberlake/Brittany Spears ensemble that brought this look back to the fore and embrace it for what it truly is, one of the chicest ways to style your favourite jeans.

Posing in a pair of cropped jeans with a longline, denim shirt, Fearne elevated her look, with concious styling details. From the neat pleats running down her raw-hemmed jeans - that added structure to her effortless style, to her chic shoe, leopard print cross strap Mary Janes from Boden that added a bold pattern punch to the otherwise muted ensemble.

Contrasting the denim-heavy look, the leopard print broke up the tonal blue hues of her outfit, and as leopard acts as a neutral, they paired effortlessly with the jean fabric of her outfit. The low-profile ballet flat style shoe worked perfectly alongside the cropped hem of her jeans for a sleek and streamlined effect – and while her exact shoes are nearly sold out, there are plenty of similar styles to shop on the high street.

Recreate Fearne's Double Denim Look

Shop More Ballet Flats

The brilliance of Fearne’s outfit lies in its simplicity, with the easy-going silhouette of her denim shirt making it feel effortless to pull together a double denim look. The lighter wash of her denim pieces leans into this too, playing not only into a light and bright spring-ready style but also adding a casual flair.

With this casual feel, a pair of flats is a smart choice of shoes. But while we might lean towards a pair of the best white trainers to finish off the look, Fearne proves that opting for a ballet flat with a statement pattern goes a long way in adding an elevated touch to simple outfit formulas. Leopard print in particular makes for a great choice, with the neutral black and brown hues feeling subdued and elegant, despite the bold print.

A pair of ballet flats like Fearne’s can really hold their weight in a spring capsule wardrobe. Sleek and unobtrusive, they’re the ideal shoe to slip on with a host of outfits during the spring and summer, whether that’s balancing wide leg jeans or with floaty, maxi dresses.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.