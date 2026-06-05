Ruth Langsford demonstrates why colourful tailoring and comfortable trainers are an unbeatable duo for summer style
She made this high street suit look so expensive
If you're looking for fresh ways to wear a colourful trouser suit this summer, Ruth Langsford has just delivered the perfect inspiration. Appearing on Loose Women, the presenter wore a pastel pink suit from high-street favourite Mango.
What really stands out about this outfit is that she swaps her slingback pumps for her best white trainers whilst filming the show. It's a styling trick that instantly transforms occasionwear into a smart-casual outfit, and you still look put-together.
Langsford's linen-blend blazer is double-breasted in a light pastel shade that sits somewhere between blush pink and lilac, and the matching trousers feature a relaxed straight-leg finish. The tailored two-piece is a great alternative to the best summer wedding guest dresses for 2026, as the colourful suit is a trend that's still going strong.
Shop Ruth's Look
exact match
Style this piece with the matching trousers, or alternatively wear it as part of a jeans and a blazer outfit. The soft pastel shade is uplifting and elegant, and the relaxed cut makes it a flattering choice.
exact match
These straight-leg suit trousers have a relaxed, loose finish, which is perfect for keeping cool in warmer weather. Dress up with slingback heels and the matching blazer, or wear for every day with a simple white t-shirt and flats.
A stylish alternative to the best wedding guest dresses, this pink blazer can be teamed with the matching trousers for a seriously chic look. Alternatively, wear this blazer day-to-day with laid-back denim.
Whilst Ruth is wearing pastel pumps in earlier snaps, when she isn't behind the Loose Women desk, she's later seen opting for comfort with flatform white trainers. This simple switch transforms her attire into an outfit that can be worn every day.
Ruth's pink design is one of the best trouser suits for warmer weather, thanks to its breathable linen fabrication. While a co-ord like Ruth's provides a one-and-done outfit, there is also plenty of opportunity to max out the cost per wear of your two-piece, as you can weave the jacket into jeans and blazer outfits, or pair the trousers with a white shirt or an array of summer tees.
If you've been considering investing in a trouser suit, Ruth reminds us just how versatile they can be. Opting for softer, lighter shades is always a winning choice in summer, and by playing around with accessories, you can get far more wear out of your trouser suit, too.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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