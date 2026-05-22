Clare Balding's chic pink suit at The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is a stylish alternative to floral dresses this season

It's not just blooms on display at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show, but a plethora of stylish summer outfit ideas too. If you're lucky enough to be heading down but still wondering what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show, then why not swap your favourite floral dress for sharp suiting, like Clare Balding?

The TV presenter looked chic in a three-piece trouser suit from British clothing brand Holland Cooper. The pastel pink pinstripe gave a feminine twist to the tailored look, which Clare sensibly teamed with a pair of comfortable trainers for what was no doubt a long day on her feet.

While traditionally considered workwear, in recent years women's trouser suits have taken on a more relaxed air, with many brands swapping dour shades of grey, black and navy for pretty pastels and bold brights. When styled with items such as a t-shirt rather than a shirt underneath and casual footwear such as adidas trainers peeking out from under wide leg trousers, instead of heels, the look becomes more laidback still.

SWAP YOUR DRESS FOR A PASTEL SUIT THIS SPRING

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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A pastel suit such as Clare's is a great addition to a spring capsule wardrobe thanks to its versatile styling options. It can, of course, be worn altogether to create a sleek, tailored look or each piece can be mixed and matched with other pieces to create smart-casual outfit ideas.

Try teaming the jacket with a pair of barrel leg jeans for an on-trend take on the classic jeans and a blazer combination, or wear the trousers with a silk t-shirt or camisole and a pair of ballet pumps for a relaxed weekend look.

With no doubt a very busy day on her feet, we love how Clare accessorised her tailoring with a pair of pink trainers, proving that you don't need to sacrifice style for comfort. By swapping her best white trainers for a colourful pair in a tone similar to her suit, she cleverly creates an elongated leg illusion for a long and lean silhouette.

And that's not the only stylish accessory decision the presenter's made. With the suit's bold gold buttons taking centre stage, Clare has pared back her jewellery to include minimal pearl and gold pieces which mimic the gold hardware of her suit and the soft stripes throughout the outfit. Pearls are a timeless addition, and you don't need to break the bank, thanks to the variety of affordable jewellery brands out there.

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Clare's stylish pastel tailored look is the perfect way to look blooming marvellous without a single petal in sight.