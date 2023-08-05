Jewellery to invest in for timeless style and sophistication

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to jewellery to invest in, items fall largely into two categories. There are those pieces that are iconic, instantly recognisable and are likely to hold their value at resale and then there are those timeless buys that you can wear everywhere, with everything,

Items that will slip into any capsule wardrobe, the seven pieces of jewellery we have chosen as investment buys don't bow to any jewellery trends, instead, they are elegant, Quiet Luxury designs that exude sophistication. For those in the know, these items are never out of fashion and can be spotted by style experts a mile off.

Polished pieces that can work with occasionwear, smart or casual looks, the jewellery to invest in is the kind you can pass on. Meaningful designs that make excellent gifts for wedding anniversaries or big life milestones. Crafted from top metals, trimmed in diamonds or edged in pearls, they are exclusive buys that are often handcrafted for a bespoke finish.

7 pieces of jewellery to invest in

Not dictated to by season, the jewellery to invest in can help finish off any ensemble. Simple pieces in classic colourways, many are almost as collectable as the best designer handbags. While the majority carry price tags that surpass a thousand pounds/dollars. There are some smaller ticket items that will still up your designer jewellery game that should take less time to save up for. Something to cherish for a lifetime, whether your gifting or self gifting, this is the jewellery to invest in.

(Image credit: Cartier / Harrods)

1. Cartier Love Bracelet Specifications RRP: £4.550 (UK only) Today's Best Deals View at Harrods

Crafted from 18k gold, this sleek bracelet is from one of Cartier's most iconic collections. The 'Love' collection has become synonymous with this luxury jewellery brand, first launched in 1969, but jeweller Aldo Cipullo, this bracelet has become one of the most iconic and sought after pieces in the collection.

Sealed with a screw, locking the wearer into love, there are gold, silver and rose gold iterations available. To get the right fit, measure your wrist with a tape measure and then select 1cm larger for a tight fit, or 2cm for a looser fit.

This is a bracelet that you will keep on at all times, so opt for a colourway that matches the rest of your jewellery. A discreet design it can work with smart casual outfits as well as special occasion wear. The perfect wedding anniversary gift to lock someone into love for a lifetime.

(Image credit: Hermes)

2. Hermes Collier De Chien Bracelets Specifications RRP: £690 / $830 Today's Best Deals View at Hermes

Not just known for its iconic bag collection, we're looking at you Birkin and Kelly, Hermes has a selection of iconic jewellery too and this cuff has proved quite the hite with the fashion crowd.

A much more statement design than most in this list, the Collier De Chien bracelets come in a rainbow array of colours, giving a suitable nod to this season's fashion colour trends, including Barbiecore pink and Quiet Luxury neutrals.

As with the Cartier Love bracelet, it's all about the statement lock, here crafted in gold-plated hardware, with the strap in calf leather. The double stud detail adds an edgier feel to this piece, that has a more every day aesthetic, although it could certainly work for smarter occasions too.

(Image credit: Selfridges / Van Cleef & Arpels)

3. Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra Earrings Specifications RRP: £4,050 / $4,355 Today's Best Deals View at Selfridges

When it comes to jewellery to invest in, the Alhambra collection is one Van Cleef & Arpels most well known. First launching in 1968, the Alhambra motif is inspired by a four leaf clover, and creates the basis for many of the brand's most iconic pieces. Constantly reinvented, season after season, this style will never go out of fashion and is one that can be handed down from generation to generation. Due to its four leaf clover roots, the Alhambra signature is synonymous with the idea of good luck, making this a fantastic milestone gift.

One of the best jewellery brands, this delicate pair of vintage Alhambra gold and mother-of-pearl earrings are an exquisite edition to any jewellery collection and crafted from high quality materials, will deliver instant luxe to any outfit.

(Image credit: Tiffany)

4. Tiffany Knot Ring Specifications RRP: £1,125 / $1,200 Today's Best Deals View at Tiffany

At the height of '90s fashion trends, the Tiffany & Co heart collection, now listed as 'Return to Tiffany' is perhaps the aesthetic many most associate with the brand. However, although this nostalgic piece still plays a key role for the jewellers, the Tiffany Knot collection is perfect for those looking for jewellery a little more 'Stealth Wealth'.

Symbolising the power of connection between two people, every piece in the Knot collection features entwined metal work to create that closeness and bond. Crafted from 18k yellow gold, the ring features a Tiffany & Co hallmark for authenticity, making it a real collectors piece.

(Image credit: Net A Porter)

5. Mikimoto Pearl Necklace Specifications RRP: £7,000 / $7,200 Today's Best Deals View at Net A Porter

While diamonds are considered a girl's best friend, pearls come in a pretty close second. One of the most enduring styles of our time, a string of pearls is as timeless as a little black dress, pair the two together and you're onto a real winner.

A string of high quality pearls will enhance any look, delivering an instantly lady-like finish, pairing with suiting and dresses alike. This 18 carat white gold necklace is strung with Akoya cultured pearls from Japan and sits neatly on the collar bone for a length that will style well with t-shirts, blouse collars and dresses.

(Image credit: Chanel)

6. Chanel Coco Crush Ring Specifications RRP: £2,540 / $2,900 Today's Best Deals View at Chanel

Paying homage to the best Chanel bags, the Coco Crush Ring has a quilted-like aesthetic to mirror that brand's iconic textured bag surface. Perhaps slightly less well-known than some of the other styles in this list, this chunky Chanel ring is also available in a slimmer iteration.

With quite a masculine feel, this ring is ideal for pairing with summer work outfits, the best blazers, or a tuxedo for subtle sparkle. With Chanel engraved on the inside of the ring, this statement piece is likely to hold its value as time develops too.

(Image credit: Rolex)

Specifications RRP: £5,950 (UK only) Today's Best Deals View at Rolex

The best watches crossover with the best jewellery to invest in, with these timepieces more of an accessory than a time keeping necessity. The best Rolex's for women often have slightly smaller faces, giving them a more delicate, and bracelet style feel.

The Date Just is a beautiful watch that feels polished enough to pair with the best cocktail dresses, but also has that hint of androgyny, making it a key player in 9-5 outfits too.

Rolex's are not the easiest to get hold of, but are definitely worth the investment. Waiting lists exist for all Rolex watches, so if this is a defining piece for you, it's wise to start your investigation early. Pretty much guaranteed to hold its value, when it comes to jewellery to invest in, a high quality, iconic timepiece is a brilliant buy.