Strawberries and cream is the luxuriously sweet manicure you'll be seeing everywhere

Much like its foodie namesake, this strawberries and cream manicure pairs two simplistic elements together for an elegant and deliciously fresh finish.

If you've been keeping up to date with the 2025 nail trends, you'll know that ombre French tip nails and other blurred iterations (like the ever-popular ice cream manicure) have become the go-to for a luxe but minimalistic look. Now, with summer upon us and a certain sporting event, where a bowl of strawberries doused in cream is a staple snack, the chic design is getting yet another update.

Boasting a juicy berry-pink base and a seamlessly blended milky tip, this 'strawberries and cream' nail look has been springing up all over our social media feeds - and as manicures go, it's as sweet as they come.

Why strawberries and cream nails are the chicest twist on a French mani yet

Combining three trends into one elegant (and delicious-sounding) manicure, strawberries and cream nails offer the perfect elevated, everyday look. It's subtle, thanks to that blended French tip design and hint of milky colour, but with an added juicy, berry tint - similar to that of fruit water and sorbet nails, which have also been trending favourites this season.

They're also slightly sheer, which adds yet another trendy element (sheer nail polishes seem to be in constant demand this year), and pair perfectly with every manicure shape, from almond to short square nails.

With Wimbledon now back on our screens, this creamy, strawberry-inspired look feels so apt - and if you're lucky enough to have a ticket to the event yourself, it will look so chic courtside. If not, though, this strawberry manicure will also effortlessly complement your summer attire and is a great option for other events, like weddings and garden parties.

Our strawberries and cream nail picks🍓

For those wanting to recreate a strawberries and cream-inspired manicure at home, we recommend investing in a warm, sheer pink nail polish, as well as more of a milky-white shade. Both are timeless and versatile colours to have in your kit, as you can wear them on their own, as base colours for a design or, of course, for this sort of berry-like French tip look.

essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in shade Sheer Fantasy View at Look Fantastic RRP: £10.99 Sheer Fantasy is a very popular essie nail polish shade thanks to its sheer, buildable coverage and flattering, strawberry-pink tint. It's milky and subtle, making it ideal for this sort of French tip design. CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Shade 175 Skieuse View at Sephora RRP: £30 For a brighter pop of strawberry-pink, go from this sort of Chanel nail polish shade. It reminds us of the juicy insides of the berry and will look great when paired with a soft, milky white tip and topped with a glossy, clear coat. OPI Nail Lacquer in Shade Funny Bunny View at Boots RRP: £14.90 For your creamy French tip, OPI's Funny Bunny is a classic choice. Not only is it very elegant on its own, as an all-over colour, but it will come in handy when recreating any of this summer's trendy ombre and blurred French tip looks.

5 ways to wear a strawberries and cream-inspired mani

As mentioned, this berry mani is very versatile and easily translates to a number of nail lengths, shapes and styles - so, you're bound to find a strawberry and cream-inspired look to suit your tastes.

1. Square strawberries and cream nails

This square iteration might be our favourite of the bunch. It just looks so juicy and fresh, thanks not only to the glossy and ultra-blended colours, but also to the sharp, square edge. This manicure is so wearable but will elevate any outfit, instantly.

2. Barely-there strawberries and cream Frenchies

For minimalistic nail lovers, you can achieve a subtle look with a sheer pink base colour and barely-there tip. It gives a 'your nails but better' effect that is always chic.

3. Short strawberries French tips

If you have or prefer very short nails, we recommend flipping this trend and sporting a creamy base with a berry-pink micro French tip. It's understated and playful, which is simply perfect for summer.

4. Rounded strawberries and cream Frenchies

For those who prefer rounded or almond nails, this strawberry-tinted manicure is perfect. The longer, oval shape allows more room to showcase the diffused blend between the pink base and creamy-white tip, which is what gives this trend its signature strawberries and cream look.

5. Retro strawberries and cream French tips

You can also forgo the ombre look altogether and just wear a strawberry-pink base colour with a crisp and classic French tip overtop.