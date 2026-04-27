Bye-bye brunette – Victoria Beckham has switched up her strands and gone buttery blonde for spring

Victoria Beckham might be the brains behind some of our favourite makeup and skincare formulas, but she also provides us with plenty of hair inspiration – and she's just unveiled an all-new look.

While there are all sorts of cuts and colours on the list of 2026 hair trends, it seems that colour contouring and glossing are dominating this year. This technique is a departure from regular hair colour appointments; instead, it involves creating hyper-personalised colours with a high gloss finish that enhances your features. And we've already spotted it on one household name this season - Victoria Beckham.

Yes, the beauty mogul has stepped out on the streets of New York City, debuting one of the chicest and most flattering hair transformations that we've seen this season. If you haven't guessed it already, Victoria Beckham is throwing it back to the early 2000's with a new blonde hue – and it's the perfect way to brighten your strands for spring.

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Why Victoria Beckham's blonde hair transformation is so perfect for spring

With spring now in full swing, it's only natural to want to refresh your hair to herald the new, brighter season – and Victoria Beckham clearly agrees. The beauty mogul has officially declared sunny season open as she has traded in her signature glossy brunette tresses for creamy blonde balayaged strands with a darker root.

For those wanting to recreate the look, you'll need just a few haircare essentials to keep your blonde in tip-top condition...

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Colour Protect Anti-Brassiness Purple Shampoo and Conditioner £6.99 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £12.98 To keep brassiness at bay, you'll want to equip your haircare arsenal with a stellar purple shampoo and conditioner, such as L'Oréal Paris' Elvive Colour Protect Anti-Brassiness Shampoo and Conditioner. This nourishing duo contains violet pigments to neutralise and counteract unwanted yellow tones for a fresher, brighter salon-worthy colour with just one use. Jerome Russell Bblonde Maximum Highlighting Kit £7.09 at Amazon UK RRP: £7.09 While we would recommend getting colour done professionally at a hair salon, for those wanting to have a go at DIY highlights, our Beauty Director recommends Jerome Russell's Bblonde Maximum Highlighting Kit for its gorgeous honey blonde shade. Color Wow Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish £22.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £22.50 To give your strands an enviably glossy glow every time you step out of the house, you might want to get acquainted with Color Wow's Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish. This hair serum boasts all the conditioning benefits of an oil, while also working to boost radiance for a mirror-like shine and utilises a UV filter to lock in colour and prevent fading.

During a recent trip to New York City to celebrate the launch of her Victoria Beckham X GAP collaboration, Beckham stepped out debuting one of her biggest hair transformations we've seen in a while.

The hairdo in question saw her rich mocha-hued locks brightened with a buttery blonde balayage for a natural-looking, golden sun-kissed effect, which only enhanced her fresh and radiant complexion. However, unlike her platinum bob of 2007, Beckham opted to keep her natural brunette tone at the roots, which seamlessly graduates into the brighter, creamy hue through the lengths and ends of her hair.

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A post shared by Ken Paves (@kenpaves) A photo posted by on

Posting to Instagram, Beckham's longtime hairstylist, Ken Paves, showed the new hair colour in all its glory, which saw the Spice Girls singer with longer waist-length locks paired with her go-to subtle beachy wave styling. While we don't know exactly what tool was used to create the soft curls, we'd recommend one of the best curling irons that boasts a large barrel to create that effortlessly undone effect.