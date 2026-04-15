Cindy Crawford's 'Upper East' brunette hair might look expensive, but it's all thanks to a box dye

While most new celebrity hair colours and cuts just end up as reference pictures we show our hairdressers, Cindy Crawford's 'Upper East' brunette refresh is actually a look we can replicate exactly, with a budget L'Oréal hair dye.

If you're keen for a change this season, the 2026 hair trends are brimming with inspiration, from fringes and bounce-boosting layers to soft and natural-looking hair colour updates. If you want to skip the salon, though, there are a few ways to refresh your strands at home. If your hair is blonde, for instance, one of the best purple shampoos will help neutralise brassy tones and add radiance, while there are also semi-permanent glosses that can help add vibrancy back into your red hair, and so on. Then, of course, there are more permanent options, like box dyes.

The latter is actually something Cindy Crawford has opted for this spring, having debuted a fresh and expensive-looking shade, inspired by New York's Upper East Side - and we know the exact brand used to create it.

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The budget hair dye behind Cindy Crawford's rich NYC brunette

Exact match L'Oréal Paris L'Oréal Paris Excellence Créme 5G Medium Golden Brown View at Target RRP: $12.99 Offering 100% grey coverage, L'Oreal's Excellence line is enriched with hyaluronic acid to condition your hair while colouring it, as well as Pro-Keratine, which protects throughout the process. When using at-home colour products, always read the instructions and perform a patch test 48hours before use. Similar UK alternative L'Oréal Paris L'Oréal Paris Excellence Créme 5.3 Golden Brown View at Boots RRP: £12.99 Alas, Cindy Crawford's exact L'Oreal Paris colour doesn't seem to be readily available in the UK, but the line still features a range of warm brown shades, including this 5.3 Golden Brown one, which looks to be a close alternative. As with all hair dyes, make sure to do a patch test before use. Another glossy option Garnier Garnier Olia Permanent Hair Colour 5.3 Golden Brown View at Amazon RRP: $9.99/£9.99 For another option and one that features no ammonia and a blend of conditioning oils, Garnier's Olia hair dye delivers permanent colour and glossy shine - and is also available in a similar-looking medium golden brown.

Cindy Crawford's hair is practically an icon in its own right, with the model's voluminous, '90s blowout, especially, becoming legendary. Fast forward to 2026, and Crawford's hair is still just as enviable as it was then, right down to her shade of rich, caramel brunette. At least on that front, though, it's a tad more attainable compared to her beautifully thick and gravity-defying hair. Especially with her stylist having shared the exact L'Oréal Paris box dye behind it.

A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair) A photo posted by on

Taking to Instagram, Dimitris Giannetos, who is also the go-to hair stylist and makeup artist of Demi Moore, shared Crawford's spring hair refresh, dubbing the colour, "Upper East Brunette' - referring to the famous and wealthy area of New York City.

Giannetos wrote in the caption, "Upper East Side brunette aka

Expensive brunette, it’s bold, it’s dimensional, it’s pure coco-color w out highlights, only caramel hues from east coast sun!" He then went on to share that he had used L'Oréal Paris' 5G Excellence colour to achieve her luxuriously glossy, sun-warmed shade.

This feels very on-trend with all the hyper-natural but multi-dimensional hair colours we've been seeing this year, and it's also ideal for a quick, new-season refresh, especially if you already have brown hair and want to boost its vibrancy and add a caramel-y tint.

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Alas, it currently only seems to be available in the US, but there are similar golden-brown shades to be found from the same line in the UK, at retailers like Boots.

If you're keen to recreate Crawford's glamorous loose curls too, we recommend investing in one of the best curling irons, as well as one of the best heat protection sprays, to shield your fresh golden-brown hair colour.