The world is fixated on Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s hair, so we asked an expert how to replicate it

When it comes to searching for hair inspiration, it's only natural that we turn to the timeless icon everyone's talking about - one whose hairstyle transcends the decades by making a resurgence 30 years later.

While we began the year with freshly coined terms dominating the list of 2026 hair trends, such as elevated minimalism and the slicked back bun, this year is taking a different turn. It seems one of the biggest trends so far is taking inspiration from the 90s, all thanks to the style legacy of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

With the hit drama series 'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette' over on Disney+, it's unsurprising that The Kennedys' names are on everyone's lips at the moment. More specifically, we've heard a lot of talk about Carolyn's hair, from that recognisable hair flip to creamy blonde hue and timeless styling. If you've been inspired, we've got expert intel on how to recreate every part of this look.

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How to recreate Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's hair, as per a hair expert

If you're anything like us, you might've spent the last few weeks longing for the next episode of 'Love Story' to drop. However, it seems like we're not the only ones consumed by the dramatic retelling of CBK and JFK Jr's beautiful and tragically cut short romance.

In turn, the popularity of the limited series has caused the internet to be flooded with throwback images of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy herself, which has only led to more questions about Carolyn's pared-back hairstyles. With that in mind, we quizzed Edward James, expert hairstylist and founder of Edward James Salons, as to how we can achieve every step of this sought-after look...

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's hair explained

As the poster girl of quiet luxury and 90s minimalism, it's no surprise that Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's hair has been the talk of the town recently. As expert hairstylist Edward James describes the look: "Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s hair perfectly captured the understated elegance of the 1990s. Her look was never over-styled or overly processed."

Championing a natural movement and softness, James adds, "The cut was soft, classic long layers with a strong baseline, gently point-cut so it moved naturally. From time to time, she wore longer face-framing layers, which became more noticeable when her hair was pulled back into a ponytail with loose pieces around the face."

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(Image credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini / Contributor / Lawrence Schwartzwald / Contributor)

As for Bessette's colour, James suspects she opted for a typical 90s hair trend: "Looking closely at photographs, you can see slightly deeper tones through the back sections, which suggests she alternated between full-head highlighting and softer half-head or scattered highlights over time."

"That approach was very typical of the 90s, when classic highlighting was the dominant colouring technique and root touch-ups every six to eight weeks were the norm. That frequency of colour also explains why maintaining good condition was so important to the overall look," adds James.

How Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy styled her strands

When thinking about Carolyn's hairstyles, most people's minds will automatically run to her extensive collection of minimalist hair accessories. In fact, she was photographed on numerous occasions sporting her iconic tortoiseshell headbands (reportedly from French brand Charles Wahba, which Bessette shopped at New York Apothecary C.O Bigelow), patterned scarves, and sunglasses in her hair.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Lawrence Schwartzwald / Contributor / Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor)

Aside from her assortment of hair accessories, when Bessette didn't let her locks loose, she was typically pictured styling her hair in chic low buns and ponytails – both of which lend themselves perfectly to her timeless approach to beauty.

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What was Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's hair colour?

Carolyn's hair shade had quite the impact on the beauty world, and even earned its own title – 'Bessette Blonde'. As explained by Edward: "It sits in that beautiful honey or champagne blonde space. It was not platinum, not icy, and not overly warm either. It looks seamless and expensive because the highlights are very fine and blended, giving dimension rather than stark contrast. The key to Bessette blonde is softness and gradual lift rather than aggressive lightening."

"If your natural base is fair and your hair is fine, a high-lift tint within highlights can often create that golden blonde result without needing strong bleach," James recommends.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / Trevor Gillespie / Contributor)

In fact, the hairstylist recalled how "Carolyn herself appeared to get progressively blonder from the early 1990s onwards", of which he suggests: "Highlights combined with a little balayage through the ends can help build that soft, layered blonde over time."

If your hair is darker or thicker, he suggests "low-strength bleach highlights may be needed to break down deeper melanin and achieve the same honey tone." That said, James still advises: "The colour should always be finished with a champagne or soft gold toner to keep the blonde reflective and natural rather than flat."

Alternatively, for those already sporting blonde locks but wanting to alter the tone, James suggests: "The process is usually about refining the highlights and adjusting the toner. Keep in mind that highlighted hair can be slightly more porous, so toners may fade quicker at first or lighten further with sun exposure."

What was Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's haircut?

Despite what you may think, James notes that this haircut is "deceptively simple," meaning it's easy to achieve at your next appointment with your hairdresser. He says: "It is essentially long hair with soft layers and a strong baseline, lightly point-cut so the ends feel soft rather than blunt."

However, according to James, there's one thing that is worth avoiding when it comes to the cut: "The biggest mistake people make is over-layering. Carolyn’s hair still looked full and healthy because the ends were not overly thinned. The layers mainly existed to create movement around the face and through the mid-lengths."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini / Contributor / Diane Freed / Stringer)

For those with hair on the thin or finer side and wanting to recreate the cut for themselves, James advises: "If you don’t naturally have that length or density, you can recreate the look very successfully with extensions. Fine hair, especially, can struggle to grow long without looking wispy, so adding discreet tapes can give the hair the body needed for that soft 90s movement."

Your guide to at-home maintenance

While James hails the simplicity of Bessette's look, namely her "healthy, softly coloured hair with natural movement," the real key to keeping your CBK-inspired tresses in tip-top condition is with some gentle and consistent at-home maintenance.

To prioritise the condition of highlighted strands, James recommends: "A bond-repair treatment such as Aveda Botanical Repair Mask helps strengthen the hair fibre and prevent breakage between colour appointments. I also recommend sleeping on a silk pillowcase and using silk hair ties, which reduce friction and minimise snapping, especially on finer hair."

The hairstylist also states how it's worth investing in a detox shampoo to maintain the vibrancy of your strands, he says, "This particular blonde can also dull if mineral deposits build up from water, so using a detox shampoo once a week helps keep the colour bright. Ouai Detox Shampoo is a good example that removes build-up without stripping the hair."