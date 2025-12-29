I don't need a crystal ball - pro hairstylists have already given me a list of the chic hair trends coming our way in 2026

Whether you're debating a dramatic cut to kickstart the new year or are keen to embrace a new, expensive-looking tone, the first wave of 2026 hair trend predictions are in, and there's no shortage of chic inspiration - from tailored chops and volume-boosting styles to subtle enhancements.

It's safe to say that a lot can change in 12 months, especially when it comes to our hair. I, for one, was blonde this time last year, but now, I type to you as a brunette, having returned to my natural colour, as similarly muted and smoky tones took over the 2025 hair trends. But where ghost waves, tailored pixie cuts, soft coppers and natural-colour techniques garnered requests in the seasons past, 2026 is promising a ton of new blunt bobs, effortless and dramatic layers and an all-encompassing theme of minimalism going forward. Of course, as mentioned, we did also see a drive towards more natural shades last year, but expect to see a whole lot more as spring approaches.

How do I know? Well, professional hairstylists, including Sam McKnight and Edward James, told me so, having detailed 12 cuts, styles and hair colours we'll be seeing everywhere in the coming months. So, if you're keen to make a change or want a way to elevate your natural tresses, these are the 2026 hair trends to request.

The 2026 hair trends we'll see everywhere, according to industry experts

While we will very much miss chic cuts like the Riviera Bob and the Dolce Vita crop, 2026 will not be without its own luxe-looking styles and trims. In fact, it looks as though we might be spoilt for choice with the sophisticated array of blunt bobs, effortless layers and red carpet updos heading our way. And don't get us started on the colours. If you thought this autumn's hair colour trends were good, steel yourself for an array of new, sun-warmed, creamy and glossy tones coming our way in 2026.

As Georgina Hamilton-Hopkins, senior colourist at Hadley Yates, explains, "2026 will build on this movement towards effortless luxury - soft, natural-looking colour paired with haircuts that move beautifully and feel wearable. Expect to see more undone texture and volume, with layers that give natural bounce and flow. Colour-wise, earthy tones will dominate - think soft brunettes, diffused coppers and creamy blondes that feel believable rather than bold."

So without further ado, let's dive into the 12 trends we'll soon be requesting over the course of the year...

1. Elevated minimalism

According to Sam McKnight MBE, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Hair By Sam McKnight, 2026's trends will revolve around shine, or as he's dubbed it, "The Cool Girl Gleam," along with an overarching theme of elevated minimalism.

"This season’s hair story is all about elevated minimalism: beautifully groomed, effortlessly luxe lengths with barely-there movement that gleams. Hyper-healthy hair from root to tip, natural texture refined rather than restrained. The overall finish? Polished to perfection -modern, understated, and undeniably cool."

For achieving such a glossy finish, McKnight recommends the following hair heroes: the Dressed to Kill creme and Happy Endings balm, for instant defrizzing and defluffing.

2. Natural, refined and earthy tones

Edward James, hairstylist and founder of Edward James Salons, predicts that natural and refined tones will dominate.

"Soft mochas, creamy blondes and deep espresso shades feel the most current. Coppers and reds will still have a place, but they will be softer and more wearable. These tones work especially well on clients with warm undertones because they enhance natural radiance without looking overly bright," he explains.

Hamilton-Hopkins also predicts that we'll move more towards soft, 'earthy tones' as opposed to very bold and statement colours - with subtle coppers replacing the fiery tones we've seen in previous years. "Think soft brunettes, diffused coppers and creamy blondes that feel believable rather than bold.

"Natural will continue to lead, but that doesn’t mean boring. We’ll still see copper and red, but in softer, more naturalistic versions. Less 'fiery' and more sun-warmed, with multi-dimensional tones that flatter the complexion. It’s about bringing those statement shades back to nature."

3. Colour contouring and glossing

Hamilton-Hopkins says, "Colour contouring and glossing will dominate," adding that, "clients want tailored, low-maintenance colour that enhances their features rather than constant upkeep. Think hyper-personalised tones, more 'micro' colour placements, and healthy-looking hair achieved through layering glosses and toners rather than heavy bleaching." So say goodbye to chunky highlights and high-maintenance root touch-ups.

James also notes that, "Colour will move toward rich glossy tones that look healthy and light reflective."

4. Strong form cuts

Contrasting 2025's textured bobs and soft tousles, James thinks 2026 will be all about blunt and confident cuts.

"Strong form cuts will lead the year. Blunt bobs, sharp outlines and confident fringes will feel modern again because clients want shape and intention."

5. Retro Revivals

Dubbing this years spring/summer trends as the 'Retro Revival,' McKnight says we'll see, "Big, bold, and unapologetically playful—this season is all about exaggerating and embracing voluminous, anti-gravity silhouettes. Think 90s spice bombs with a modern twist: hair that’s larger than life, full of attitude, and effortlessly textured."

6. 'The Modern Muse' updo

Speaking of retro, McKnight also predicts a modern reimagining of glamorous, vintage-feeling updos.

"An ode to glamour and elegance. Modern couture is unapologetically high glossed: sculpted into considered silhouettes," says McKnight, "A twist or knotted chignon, with effortless decadent volume. Powerfully polished and unmistakably runway-worthy,"

To achieve this kind of glossy glamour, McKnight recommends the Superlift root spray for extra lift, the Easy Up Do spray to give hair texture for easy twists and the Modern Hairspray to lock it all in place.

7. 'Sharp Sleek & oh so chic'

"From wet looks to sleek, glossy smooth styles, the Spring/Summer runway is all about sculpted, architectural silhouettes that feel modern and polished," says McKnight.

"Strands that catch the light, reflecting, almost liquid-like. Controlled, and unapologetically bold - a perfect harmony of shine and structure. Minimal flyaways, maximum impact."

8. Authentic and voluminous texture

Following 2025's halo and crown curl hair trends, this year will continue with a similar theme of voluminous, bouncy texture and embracing one's natural curls and coils. As part of Blue Tit London's 2026 trend predictions, Pash Mitchell, Stylist & Afro Hair Educator, says, "2026 is the year of big, bold, and beautifully authentic hair. Think Type 3 and 4 curls, bouncy shapes, and strong Afros that celebrate individuality."

Mitchell explains that clients are leaning into their natural curl patterns even more, and we'll see plenty of 'tasselled' and bouncy hairstyles in the coming months.

9. Micro lighting and colour melting

Continuing the theme of subtle and elevated hair colours, James says that "Micro lighting and colour melting will be two of the biggest techniques.

"Microlights create an incredibly fine natural highlight that brightens the hair without obvious streaks. Colour melting keeps everything seamless and diffused from the root through to the ends. The combination gives a very polished and expensive-looking finish."

Similarly, Hamilton-Hopkins says that "Overly contrasted balayage and artificial tones will start to feel dated," as we head into 2026, as will "Harsh, platinum blondes or extreme tonal shifts." Instead, we'll see softer, more lived-in finishes.

10. Bounce-boosting layers

While James says that "the heavily layered shag and stronger wolf cuts will start to lose relevance," Hamilton-Hopkins thinks soft and lived-in layers will take their place: "Expect to see more undone texture and volume, with layers that give natural bounce and flow."

11. Bobs, bobs and more bobs

Thought you'd seen the last of the bob? Well, buckle up, because the short trim isn't going anywhere. In fact, it will continue to be one of the most requested shapes, thanks to its flattering versatility. As James explains, "they can be tailored to suit almost every face shape. Someone with a round face often looks their best with a slightly longer line because it creates structure and length while still keeping the cut modern."

12. 'The Rebel Pixie'

Stevie-Leah Loscombe, Stylist at Blue Tit Brixton, predicts that we'll see a rebellious reimagining of the pixie cut this year. In 2025, the short crop was already making something of a return, with The Power Pixie taking centre stage, but 2026 will focus more on texture.

"A modern cropped cut defined by short, airy layers, piecey ends and intentional texture. It’s sharper and more sculpted than a classic smooth pixie, but still soft - a perfectly balanced update that feels effortless rather than shaved or severe."