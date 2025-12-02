Rochelle Humes just debuted a major short hair transformation at the British Fashion Awards 2025
Oozing chic timelessness, the singer turned heads on the red carpet as she sported one of the season's biggest hair trends
We always get excited for red carpet events, as we get served an abundance of beauty inspiration thanks to the A-listers who are in attendance - and the British Fashion Awards provided just that.
Despite making an appearance on the list of 2025 hair trends, pixie haircuts for women have always been a popular choice for those seeking shorter strands. But the chic haircut is back and better than ever, with the power pixie hair trend taking centre stage this season thanks to its bold, confident nature.
Someone who understands this hair trend all too well is Rochelle Humes, who just made a red carpet appearance, debuting a major short hair transformation. So, if you're in the market for some fresh hair inspiration ahead of January, here's why the singer's all-new cut deserves to be on your radar for the new year...
Why we're taking note of Rochelle Humes' hair transformation for the new year
Last night, Rochelle Humes stepped out at the British Fashion Awards 2025, adorned in a strapless black satin gown. But it wasn't her outfit that was turning heads; in fact, the singer debuted a dramatic hair transformation. Keeping it simple with no jewellery and a soft peachy makeup look, the attention was entirely on Humes' hair.
While Rochelle has been known to sport a bob in recent years, this transformation saw her with a shorter-than-ever-before Halle Berry-esque hairdo. The cut in question saw the TV host's recognisable, lengthy locks switched into a piece-y pixie cut.
After spotting her post on Instagram with the caption, "Little pixie for date night at BFA", we're still in the dark as to whether Humes braved a cut of her actual strands or whether she's wearing a wig. However, we're hoping that it's a permanent fixture as we love it.
That said, Rochelle Humes isn't the first household name to sport the cut this season; the pixie cut has also proved to be a popular choice amongst a handful of A-listers this season - Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, and Carrie Coon, to name a few. If it's good enough for such a lineup of celebs, then why shouldn't we rock it for ourselves?
Pixie cut hair styling essentials
For those already sporting a pixie cut similar to Rochelle's, or perhaps thinking about getting the chop, we've rounded up a few essential buys you'll need to equip yourself with to style your strands - from a hydrating hyaluronic acid scalp serum to a texturising cream.
RRP: £12.99 | $17.10
Keep your scalp hydrated and in tip-top condition with this hyaluronic acid serum from L'Oréal Paris. Offering up to 72 hours of moisture, this hyaluronic acid-infused formula instantly quenches a thirsty scalp, whilst leaving your strands nourished, silky-smooth and with a high-shine finish.
RRP: £26 | $34.10
This lightweight Aveda cream works to give the hair light hold, natural definition, texture, and movement - all while keeping flyaways at bay. Not to mention, its nourishing formula is enriched with candelilla wax and organic beeswax to leave strands feeling hydrated and soft.
RRP: £46 | $52
Give your locks an instant boost of texture thanks to Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray. This patented formula absorbs oil while delivering volume and lift at the roots, giving the hair a fresh finish full of body and bounce. Plus, it also boasts colour-protecting properties and defends strands from the damage caused by harmful UV rays.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
