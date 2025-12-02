Rochelle Humes just debuted a major short hair transformation at the British Fashion Awards 2025

We always get excited for red carpet events, as we get served an abundance of beauty inspiration thanks to the A-listers who are in attendance - and the British Fashion Awards provided just that.

Despite making an appearance on the list of 2025 hair trends, pixie haircuts for women have always been a popular choice for those seeking shorter strands. But the chic haircut is back and better than ever, with the power pixie hair trend taking centre stage this season thanks to its bold, confident nature.

Someone who understands this hair trend all too well is Rochelle Humes, who just made a red carpet appearance, debuting a major short hair transformation. So, if you're in the market for some fresh hair inspiration ahead of January, here's why the singer's all-new cut deserves to be on your radar for the new year...

Why we're taking note of Rochelle Humes' hair transformation for the new year

Last night, Rochelle Humes stepped out at the British Fashion Awards 2025, adorned in a strapless black satin gown. But it wasn't her outfit that was turning heads; in fact, the singer debuted a dramatic hair transformation. Keeping it simple with no jewellery and a soft peachy makeup look, the attention was entirely on Humes' hair.

While Rochelle has been known to sport a bob in recent years, this transformation saw her with a shorter-than-ever-before Halle Berry-esque hairdo. The cut in question saw the TV host's recognisable, lengthy locks switched into a piece-y pixie cut.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang / WWD / Contributor)

After spotting her post on Instagram with the caption, "Little pixie for date night at BFA", we're still in the dark as to whether Humes braved a cut of her actual strands or whether she's wearing a wig. However, we're hoping that it's a permanent fixture as we love it.

That said, Rochelle Humes isn't the first household name to sport the cut this season; the pixie cut has also proved to be a popular choice amongst a handful of A-listers this season - Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, and Carrie Coon, to name a few. If it's good enough for such a lineup of celebs, then why shouldn't we rock it for ourselves?

Pixie cut hair styling essentials

For those already sporting a pixie cut similar to Rochelle's, or perhaps thinking about getting the chop, we've rounded up a few essential buys you'll need to equip yourself with to style your strands - from a hydrating hyaluronic acid scalp serum to a texturising cream.