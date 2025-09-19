Cate Blanchett sports one of this season's biggest hair trends as she debuts a major transformation
The actress's hairdo is encouraging us to brave the big chop...
There's nothing quite like a celebrity hair transformation to inspire us to switch up our very own tresses - and Cate Blanchett has just been photographed with a 'do that does exactly that.
As we wave in another season, now feels like the perfect time to give our strands a much-needed refresh with one of 2025's hair trends - whether that means switching up the hue or braving an all-new cut. For the latter portion of the year, pixie haircuts for women are back in full swing, with the likes of the 'power pixie' and copper-hued pixie cuts proving to be popular choices for the season ahead.
Following suit of said trends, Cate Blanchett just revealed a dramatic (and almost unrecognisable) hair transformation - and we're booking an appointment with our hairdresser as we speak.
Why we're predicting Cate Blanchett's power pixie to be one of this season's biggest hair trends
Unveiling the latest issue of Beauty Papers Magazine, Cate Blanchett waved goodbye to her chic blonde bob as she was pictured sporting a spiky blonde pixie cut that oozed powerful confidence. Somewhat lengthier than a buzzcut, yet on the shorter side of a typical pixie cut, the hairdo bore a resemblance to the power pixie hair trend that's gaining traction this season.
Marking Blanchett's shortest ever hair look, her cropped pixie is a masterclass in championing a sharp, sculpted, and androgynous cut that requires minimal styling yet appears effortlessly elegant.
As with many A-listers' transformations (think Demi Moore's chic bob and Renee Zellweger's pixie cut), we'd been left guessing whether the Oscar-winning actress had braved the cut or was wearing a wig.
However, despite it being incredibly convincing, Blanchett later stepped out on the Emmys red carpet, reunited with her well-loved bob, leading us to believe it was a wig after all. But, that's not to say it hasn't served us with some serious hair envy.
Recreate Cate's pixie cut
Whether you're already sporting a similar cut to Cate's or you're weighing up whether you should book an appointment with your hairdresser, we've curated an edit of three pixie cut styling essentials to equip your haircare arsenal with - from a texturising finishing spray to a flexible molding cream.
RRP: $32 | £28
Keep your scalp in tip-top condition with JVN's Pre-Wash Scalp Oil, which is designed to balance pH and moisture levels to banish dryness and flakiness. Enriched with the likes of rosemary extract, turmeric extract, neem seed oil, and sugarcane-derived hemi-squalane, this multi-tasking formula also waves goodbye to dirt and product build-up, encouraging a soothed scalp, stronger strands, and healthy hair.
RRP: $29 | £21
Shape and sculpt your strands into place with this molding cream from Moroccanoil, which is equipped with thickening fibres to create natural-looking texture. Rich in argan oil and plant oils to help moisturise, nourish and texturise the hair, this workable formula delivers long-lasting yet flexible hold - all with a matte finish.
RRP: $38.70 | £28
Complete your styling with this texture and finishing spray from Color Wow, which boasts a moisturising, non-sticky formula. Adding grit, long-lasting shape and weightless hold, this spray delivers touchable texture by mimicking the hair's natural feel and movement. Not to mention, it also enhances color vibrancy and protects the strands against dulling pollutants and the effects of heat and humidity.
