Announcing our 2026 woman&home Hair Awards winners!

A trip down the haircare aisle can be an overwhelming experience. From scalp care and styling to treatments and colour, there are so many products to choose from that it’s almost impossible to know where to begin.

That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you. Our beauty team and panel of trusted haircare experts, from trichologists to celebrity hairdressers, have spent weeks washing, spritzing and styling their hair to bring you the definitive list of the 60 very best products out there. No more wasting your money on a conditioner that weighs down your hair, or achy arms from a hairdryer that doesn’t actually deliver.

So, whether you’re searching for the best shampoo and conditioner or want to learn a little more about the best hairdryers before you add one to your wishlist, you can shop this list knowing that every single product has the woman&home seal of approval.

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