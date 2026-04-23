Announcing our 2026 woman&home Hair Awards winners!
The results are in, and good hair days are in your future. We’ve tested hundreds of products to help you shop with confidence…
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A trip down the haircare aisle can be an overwhelming experience. From scalp care and styling to treatments and colour, there are so many products to choose from that it’s almost impossible to know where to begin.
That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you. Our beauty team and panel of trusted haircare experts, from trichologists to celebrity hairdressers, have spent weeks washing, spritzing and styling their hair to bring you the definitive list of the 60 very best products out there. No more wasting your money on a conditioner that weighs down your hair, or achy arms from a hairdryer that doesn’t actually deliver.
So, whether you’re searching for the best shampoo and conditioner or want to learn a little more about the best hairdryers before you add one to your wishlist, you can shop this list knowing that every single product has the woman&home seal of approval.Article continues below
The 2026 woman&home hair award winners
Haircare
Best damage repair shampoo
RRP: £30
Suitable for all hair textures, this performed especially well on dry or damaged types. Hair felt sleek and looked shiny, and the judges loved the spa-like scent too.
“I have been loving using this on my client's hair. Firstly, the smell is calming, relaxing and just wonderful. It’s also super light on the hair, doesn’t feel heavy and gives a lovely shine.” Katie Hale, freelance stylist and expert colourist
Best shampoo and conditioner for fine hair
RRP: £30 each
A lightweight duo to gently wash hair while boosting body, making a noticeable difference to the thickness without weighing it down.
"My favourite ever shampoo. My hair feels fuller after just one use – it's plump, nourished and super shiny." Annie Milroy, beauty writer
Best shampoo for curly hair
RRP: £8.50
This is very well named – it really does feel weightless. With a satisfying lather and fresh scent, it's a brilliant buy that cleans without stripping moisture.
“I liked that this removes build-up while leaving hair soft, manageable and easier to style. It helps to reduce unwanted frizz without weighing hair down.” Jennie Roberts, session hairstylist and Afro hair educator
Best sulphate-free shampoo
RRP: £18.95
It's won two years running! The judges loved how hair felt hydrated even before using conditioner.
“I find sulphate-free shampoos can be a bit wishy washy, but my hair felt incredibly clean after using this. The moisturising ingredients helped to tame my stubborn hair, and the unisex scent is a nice change from typically sweet-smelling shampoos.” Jess Beech, beauty editor
Best hydrating shampoo and conditoner
RRP: £4.99 for the shampoo and £5.99 for the conditioner
A nostalgic formula that stands the test of time. Affordable and brilliantly hydrating.
“My hair was so soft and shiny after using this, and the ends were nourished. It combs through hair easily, leaving hair mostly detangled and has that lovely signature Aussie scent.” Aleesha Badkar, digital beauty e-commerce editor
Best conditioner for Afro hair
RRP: £5.99
Providing deep nourishment to tighter coils, this rich yet lightweight formula results in glossy, shiny curls.
"It's great value for money. The large bottle will last a good amount of time, as you don't need a lot of product. There's a great slip to the product, making it really easy to detangle curls and coils." Leah Hill, hairstylist and hair educator
Best damage repair conditioner
RRP: £28
This makes an immediate difference to the softness and manageability of damaged hair. It strengthens to prevent future harm, while repairing any existing damage.
“A fabulous conditioner, and one which is now added to my line-up of favourites. It leaves the hair soft, shiny and feeling stronger and healthier.” Chlöe Swift, hairstylist and haircare expert
Best conditioner for curly hair
RRP: £14
The judges loved the foam formula, which spreads easily through strands, hydrating without weight, for bouncy, better-defined curls.
“The airy mousse gently conditions with a fresh, citrus-herbal scent that’s clean and slightly zesty. I love this product!” Jennie Roberts, session hairstylist and Afro hair educator
Treatments
Best for pre-wash
RRP: £32
This hairdresser's favourite has been reformulated to be even more efficient and effective. Now, it takes just three minutes to heal the damaged bonds in your hair. A must-have for anyone who regularly bleaches or heat-styles.
“This is a really solid repair treatment and one that performs consistently well on damaged hair, which felt smoother, more resilient and easier to manage after regular use.” Edward James, hairstylist and salon owner
Best bond repairer
RRP: £65
A seriously impressive new launch, this treatment has been clinically proven to repair and strengthen hair by up to 97% in just two minutes. It's a truly transformative product – damaged hair is noticeably and significantly improved.
"So easy to slot into my haircare regime. It helped to coax my hair smooth and make my ends feel less frazzled without leaving my hair lank.” Stephanie Maylor, beauty editor
Best cult classic
RRP: £39
This does exactly what it says on the tin – it helps hair be more elastic, making it more resilient to snapping. It's easy to take these classics for granted, but when we tested it, we remembered why it's such a consistent winner – it just works.
“This is a true industry classic and a staple treatment that delivers every time. It instantly improves elasticity, hydration and shine, leaving hair noticeably softer, stronger and easier to manage. 10s across the board.” Pete Burkill, celebrity hairstylist
Best hair oil – luxe
RRP: £45.99
As you’d expect for such a premium brand, this hair oil is an absolute delight to use. Made using a blend of seven omega oils, it’s lightweight, makes a difference right away to frizz and flyaways, and it looks and smells gorgeous.
“This oil is light and easy to apply, with the stopper dispersing the perfect amount of product. Feels really expensive.” Cos Sakkas, global creative director
Best hair oil – savvy shopper
RRP: £9
A little goes a long way with this formula, making it even more great value. Argan oil is blended with squalane, which seals the cuticle while hydrating hair, for a serious shine boost.
“I thought this was really impressive. I was expecting it to make my hair greasy in the morning after applying too much, but it didn't. It left my hair soft, shiny, and so smooth. Amazing value for money!" Annie Milroy, beauty writer
Best for smoothing
RRP: £26
Cleverly harnessing the power of skincare ingredients, including ceramides, shea butter and hyaluronic acid, this impressed our judges with its smoothing capabilities. Fluffy, flyaway-prone hair looked sleek and polished after one use.
“It’s a great shine boosting treatment. The formula contains nourishing ingredients that help smooth and hydrate the hair, and the packaging is really appealing.” Samantha Cusick, founder of Samantha Cusick London
Best leave-in
RRP: £13.99
This hard-working formula is an efficient multitasker; it detangles, conditions, protects from heat and improves shine – the list goes on! All hair could benefit from a misting of this before styling.
“This did an impressive job at detangling my hair, encouraging a smooth, frizz-free and glossy shine finish. It also doesn't leave the hair weighed down. Extra points for smelling absolutely divine.” Sennen Prickett, digital beauty writer
Best for damaged hair – luxe
RRP: £58.50
An innovative product designed to tackle signs of ageing in hair, including dryness, dullness and thinness. The rich formula deeply nourishes and repairs, leaving strands more supple and easier to manage.
“A stunning formula. It has a very nice scent, and it’s silky to apply. It very much delivers on what it says.” Nancy Stripe, grey blending specialist and owner of Stripe Colour Studio
Best for damaged hair – savvy shopper
RRP: £8
The judges were impressed with this affordable formula, especially for its lightweight texture, which worked brilliantly on fine hair. Strands feel softer and silkier after the first use.
“I like the slightly looser formula, which felt easier to work into my long, fine hair than thicker textures (which tend to fall down the drain in gloopy chunks), and my hair was soft and shiny after trying it just once.” Fiona McKim, digital beauty channel editor
Best for glossing
RRP: £16.99
According to the judges, this treatment takes just five minutes to provide you with the greatest shine of your life. Dull, drab hair was replaced with glossy, sleek locks with shampoo-ad levels of swish.
“Frizz and flyaways are a constant struggle for me. This 5-minute gloss treatment helped to banish any tell-tale signs of breakage, leaving my hair silky-soft and shiny.” Naomi Jamieson, digital beauty writer
Salon treatment – best innovation
RRP: £70
The hour-long treatment involves applying a hydrating mask that includes antioxidants, avocado butter and hyaluronic acid before sealing this goodness into the hair cortex at -16C. Innovative and not at all gimmicky, the system leaves hair soft and glossy for up to five weeks post-treatment.
“A week after having this treatment, I had my hair assessed by a trichologist who said my hair was in amazing condition with so much shine. My hair stayed glossy for the full five weeks.” Jess Beech, beauty editor