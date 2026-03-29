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The 15 new beauty launches that left a stellar impression on our shopping experts this March

An array of beauty newness lands on our desk each month, but these are the ones that are actually worth being on your radar

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Lineup of new beauty launches in March 2026 (L-R) from Vita Liberata, bareMinerals, Gisou, VIEVE and Jones Road, on a beige textured background with eyebrow pencil and serum swatches
(Image credit: Future/Brands)
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As a team of beauty writers and editors, it's quite literally in our job description to be amongst the first to trial some of the newest products on the block, so we can report back as to whether they're worth parting ways with your money for.

Every month, we're lucky enough to have an assortment of newness land on our desks, meaning we spend most of our spare time spritzing, slathering, massaging and applying a plethora of formulas that are yet to hit the market. With a new season in full swing and a spring in our step, we've been trying our hand at the likes of the best fake tan for mature skin, the best cleansing balms and the best facial sunscreen.

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The 15 new beauty launches that are worth being on your radar

Another month coming to an end means one thing, pay day is finally here! Before we welcome in April, we're here to keep you tapped into every new launch to hit the beauty market in recent weeks, including a nourishing leave-in conditioner and one of the best perfumes for women. So, without further ado, these are the 15 buys that we a deem worthy addition to your beauty arsenal.

Our Editor says....this month is all about healthy, glowing skin

"I don't know about anyone else, but my skin has been going through the ringer this month. Dryness, tightness, redness, flakiness, you name it, I've had it all - well all except the glowy, dewy, healthy finish I actually want.

Luckily, this month's launches seem to know a thing or two about what's going on, as a lot of them have been aimed at getting that healthy glow."

~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor at woman&home

Our top tried and tested new beauty launches this March

In other news...

🧡 Dyson debuts their bestselling tools in an all-new Ceramic Apricot and Topaz colourway

💇‍♀️ Duck & Dry has officially opened a salon inside the John Lewis store on Oxford Street

🌊 Estrid launches a limited-edition Pearl collection, including a soft blue case and the Velvet Sun scent

☀️ Loving Tan's same iconic, well-loved formulas have been given a whole new look

💆‍♀️ Tangle Teezer and UKLASH join forces to launch the Scalp To Strand Set, available for a limited time only.

‼️ Having tested dozens of new products this month, we have to give honourable mentions to other notable newbies, such as the Laneige Juicepop Box Lip Tint, Morphe's Cheek Thrills Face Trio, Juliette Has A Gun Banana Rush Eau de Parfum and KIKO Milano Love Fusion Radiant Foundation.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

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