The 15 new beauty launches that left a stellar impression on our shopping experts this March
An array of beauty newness lands on our desk each month, but these are the ones that are actually worth being on your radar
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As a team of beauty writers and editors, it's quite literally in our job description to be amongst the first to trial some of the newest products on the block, so we can report back as to whether they're worth parting ways with your money for.
Every month, we're lucky enough to have an assortment of newness land on our desks, meaning we spend most of our spare time spritzing, slathering, massaging and applying a plethora of formulas that are yet to hit the market. With a new season in full swing and a spring in our step, we've been trying our hand at the likes of the best fake tan for mature skin, the best cleansing balms and the best facial sunscreen.
So, we've curated a list of our top beauty launches to grace the market this March, including a skincare-packed self-tan serum, a micro-fine eyebrow pencil and hairstyle refreshing spray. This plus much more to unpack in this month's guide to the best new beauty launches...Article continues below
The 15 new beauty launches that are worth being on your radar
Another month coming to an end means one thing, pay day is finally here! Before we welcome in April, we're here to keep you tapped into every new launch to hit the beauty market in recent weeks, including a nourishing leave-in conditioner and one of the best perfumes for women. So, without further ado, these are the 15 buys that we a deem worthy addition to your beauty arsenal.
Our Editor says....this month is all about healthy, glowing skin
"I don't know about anyone else, but my skin has been going through the ringer this month. Dryness, tightness, redness, flakiness, you name it, I've had it all - well all except the glowy, dewy, healthy finish I actually want.
Luckily, this month's launches seem to know a thing or two about what's going on, as a lot of them have been aimed at getting that healthy glow."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor at woman&home
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RRP: £98
We love Tropic here at woman&home, so we were excited to try this new formulation of one of their hero products. A gentle retinal blend that smoothes onto skin and soaks in in seconds, this works hard to fight and prevent the signs of ageing without feeling harsh on the skin.
RRP: £42
Ever since I came across this five-second dermatologist tip a few months ago, I've been really into skin oils - especially when my skin is feeling a little worse for wear. This lightweight oil doesn't feel clogging or heavy at all on the skin, instead it gently nourishes, leaving skin looking and feeling healthy all day long.
RRP: £30
With all the dryness, flakiness and redness, my skin has not been loving wearing makeup - a shame when I'd love to cover up the redness before heading out for the day. This brand new tint from Refy is a lightweight, hydrating and subtly evens out the skin for a glowy and natural-looking finish.
Our top tried and tested new beauty launches this March
Nourishing, refreshing body wash
RRP: £42
"I love fancy bathroom products and Grown Alchemist is one of my go-to brands for a reliable formula that looks, feels and smells great. I've already got their hand wash and hand cream set on my sink, so it was only fitting that this go in my shower too. It's hydrating and nourishing on the skin, with a refreshing green scent that makes me look forward to my morning shower."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor at woman&home
Brow precision at its core
RRP: £23
When I tell you, it's hard for me to find a brow product that impresses me, yet this one has quickly become a daily favourite of mine. This ultra-slim, retractable, double-ended brow pencil is designed to give you the ultimate control and precision, which is key when it comes to filling, shaping and defining your eyebrows. The formula itself has a natural soft matte finish that seamlessly blends into the real hairs for a natural look, yet remains buildable without clumping or dragging. As someone with naturally dark, sparse brows, all of the above have made my brow makeup process easy breezy.
Smooth, frizz-busting leave-in conditioner
RRP: £30
"Not only does this conditioner mist leave my hair looking so shiny and silky-smooth to the touch, but the smell of this stuff is just incredible. It mists your strands with a milky honey scent, combining notes of warm sandalwood and jasmine, which lingers like a hair perfume. As for the formula itself, it absorbs well and doesn't weigh down my hair or make it feel slimy and greasy like some leave-in conditioners can. Its ultra-fine mist allows me to really drench my lengths, without over-saturating them. I also love how quickly it detangles my ends. You're supposed to use it on damp hair, but sometimes I'll spritz a little on my ends a few days after washing, or whenever they're feeling dry and knotted. Aside from its impressive frizz-smoothing and glossy results, though, that fragrance is my favourite thing about it - it's so long-lasting and layers beautifully with my go-to gourmand perfumes."
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
Skincare-infused self-tan serum
RRP: £29
This new launch from Vita Liberata has changed the self-tanning game. Packed full of hydrated skincare ingredients, this peptide cream-to-serum formula has been designed to be incorporated into your weekly body care routine to condition the skin, whilst delivering a natural sun-kissed glow. Whether applied with your hands, a mitt or a body brush (I opted for a mitt), the formula can easily be built up to achieve your desired depth of tan – think of it as a skin-loving body moisturiser that delivers a radiant golden glow.
Keep your beauty buys in one place
RRP: £39.99
As you can probably imagine, being a Beauty Writer, I struggle to find a makeup bag big enough to store my entire hair, makeup and skincare routines. Thankfully, that all changed when The Flat Lay Co’s XL Showcase came into my life. Not only is this pouch incredibly stylish, but the inside is designed to store all of your buys upright so you can see everything at once. Not to mention, it has moveable dividers that allow you to customise the design to suit your routine, plus mesh zip-pockets keep your bits and bobs in one safe place. Clutter is now no longer a word in my vocabulary.
Silky smooth Korean sunscreen
RRP: £22
"This is a facial sunscreen that has it all. Not only does it offer SPF50+ protection, but it's a lightweight formula that sits on top of skincare and underneath makeup seamlessly, without pilling. It applies silkily and evenly, smoothing onto skin in seconds, without leaving any white cast or unwanted shine. A sunscreen I genuinely love using everyday."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor at woman&home
The key to lightweight, radiant skin
RRP: £33.50
Introducing the sister product to bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturiser, the all-new bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Luminous Skin Tint Stick. This weightless skin tint stick sweeps onto the skin, not only working to smooth and even the skin tone, but also helping to boost hydration, glow and barrier strength. Think, reduced redness, inflammation and minimised fine lines for naturally glowy complexion, that also resists sweat, water, and humidity.
Sun-kissed glow in three hours
RRP: £37
Dubbed by the brand as the fastest, darkest express self tan that fully develops in just three hours, and with the sun making a rare appearance every now and then, I was excited to trial this new formula. Ideal for when you're looking to achieve a sun-kissed glow, but are strapped for time, it dries down on the skin quite quickly after application, which allows for comfortable wear during the three hour developing time. Its whipped texture makes for an easy application, effortlessly gliding onto and buffing into the skin. As for results, it boasted a natural-looking finish when left on for the three hour guide time, however the tan did deepen when left to develop for longer. Its long-lasting nature seriously impressed me, lasting about a week on me before it started to fade and I had to scrub it off.
Make your strands go the extra mile
RRP: £27
This formula is essentially a restyling mist, which is designed to bring hair back to day one look and feel. It helps extend the freshness of your hairstyle in-between hair washes, to make your strands go the extra mile. We’re talking smoothing frizz, minimising flyaways, boosting softness and shine, refreshing curls and offering heat protection. Personally, I found it particularly helped to rehydrate my hair, especially my scalp which has the tendency to get quite dry. It’s also equipped with the classic salon-worthy Living Proof scent that we all know and love.
Hydrating milky-light SPF
RRP: £49
Boasting a soft lilac milky fluid texture, Tatcha has just debuted their second sunscreen – The Milky Sunscreen SPF 50+. This is one of the most lightweight facial sunscreens I've ever tried, which is perfect for someone who doesn't like the claggy, heavy feel of other formulas on the market. Equipped with ectoin, vitamin E and Okinawa aloe, this super hydrating formula seamlessly blends into the skin and leaving no white cast behind. Not to mention, it not only leaves the skin protected from harmful UV rays, but it also delivers the complexion with a gorgeous healthy and radiant finish.
Nourishing balm-to-oil cleanser
RRP: £9.50
Despite loving a cleansing balm formula, I typically tend to steer clear of them as I find having to scoop the balm out of a tub very messy. So, I can appreciate Q+A's brand new balm-to-oil formula that arrives in a handy tube. As for the balm itself, it's incredibly gentle on the complexion – which is a huge plus as someone with sensitive skin. It effortlessly melts away any makeup, dirt or grime, leaving the skin feeling clean, without stripping it of all its moisture. Once rinsed off, I also found my complexion had an enviably radiant and healthy finish.
Ultra-comfortable, high-shine lip gloss
RRP: £24
Forget any stickiness or tackiness, the balmy texture of these new Jones Road glosses makes for truly comfortable all-day wear. Launching with an impressive 9 shades to choose from, including a number of nudes, a clear and even a sheer lavender, they deliver the pout with a sheer and subtle wash of colour. Aside from their gorgeous high-shine finish, I have to hail the hydrating nature of these formulas thanks to being enriched with antioxidants and moisture-boosting peptides – plus, their cooling metal applicator aids the soothing experience.
In other news...
🧡 Dyson debuts their bestselling tools in an all-new Ceramic Apricot and Topaz colourway
💇♀️ Duck & Dry has officially opened a salon inside the John Lewis store on Oxford Street
🌊 Estrid launches a limited-edition Pearl collection, including a soft blue case and the Velvet Sun scent
☀️ Loving Tan's same iconic, well-loved formulas have been given a whole new look
💆♀️ Tangle Teezer and UKLASH join forces to launch the Scalp To Strand Set, available for a limited time only.
‼️ Having tested dozens of new products this month, we have to give honourable mentions to other notable newbies, such as the Laneige Juicepop Box Lip Tint, Morphe's Cheek Thrills Face Trio, Juliette Has A Gun Banana Rush Eau de Parfum and KIKO Milano Love Fusion Radiant Foundation.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
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