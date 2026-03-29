The 15 new beauty launches that left a stellar impression on our shopping experts this March

As a team of beauty writers and editors, it's quite literally in our job description to be amongst the first to trial some of the newest products on the block, so we can report back as to whether they're worth parting ways with your money for.

Every month, we're lucky enough to have an assortment of newness land on our desks, meaning we spend most of our spare time spritzing, slathering, massaging and applying a plethora of formulas that are yet to hit the market. With a new season in full swing and a spring in our step, we've been trying our hand at the likes of the best fake tan for mature skin, the best cleansing balms and the best facial sunscreen.

So, we've curated a list of our top beauty launches to grace the market this March, including a skincare-packed self-tan serum, a micro-fine eyebrow pencil and hairstyle refreshing spray. This plus much more to unpack in this month's guide to the best new beauty launches...

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The 15 new beauty launches that are worth being on your radar

Another month coming to an end means one thing, pay day is finally here! Before we welcome in April, we're here to keep you tapped into every new launch to hit the beauty market in recent weeks, including a nourishing leave-in conditioner and one of the best perfumes for women. So, without further ado, these are the 15 buys that we a deem worthy addition to your beauty arsenal.

Our Editor says....this month is all about healthy, glowing skin

"I don't know about anyone else, but my skin has been going through the ringer this month. Dryness, tightness, redness, flakiness, you name it, I've had it all - well all except the glowy, dewy, healthy finish I actually want.

Luckily, this month's launches seem to know a thing or two about what's going on, as a lot of them have been aimed at getting that healthy glow."

~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor at woman&home

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Tropic Skincare Youth Potion Advanced Enriched Retinal Complex £98 at tropicskincare.com RRP: £98 We love Tropic here at woman&home, so we were excited to try this new formulation of one of their hero products. A gentle retinal blend that smoothes onto skin and soaks in in seconds, this works hard to fight and prevent the signs of ageing without feeling harsh on the skin. Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Oil £33.60 at Space NK UK RRP: £42 Ever since I came across this five-second dermatologist tip a few months ago, I've been really into skin oils - especially when my skin is feeling a little worse for wear. This lightweight oil doesn't feel clogging or heavy at all on the skin, instead it gently nourishes, leaving skin looking and feeling healthy all day long. REFY Skin Base Skin Tint £30 at REFY Beauty UK RRP: £30 With all the dryness, flakiness and redness, my skin has not been loving wearing makeup - a shame when I'd love to cover up the redness before heading out for the day. This brand new tint from Refy is a lightweight, hydrating and subtly evens out the skin for a glowy and natural-looking finish.

Our top tried and tested new beauty launches this March

In other news...

🧡 Dyson debuts their bestselling tools in an all-new Ceramic Apricot and Topaz colourway

💇‍♀️ Duck & Dry has officially opened a salon inside the John Lewis store on Oxford Street

🌊 Estrid launches a limited-edition Pearl collection, including a soft blue case and the Velvet Sun scent

☀️ Loving Tan's same iconic, well-loved formulas have been given a whole new look

💆‍♀️ Tangle Teezer and UKLASH join forces to launch the Scalp To Strand Set, available for a limited time only.

‼️ Having tested dozens of new products this month, we have to give honourable mentions to other notable newbies, such as the Laneige Juicepop Box Lip Tint, Morphe's Cheek Thrills Face Trio, Juliette Has A Gun Banana Rush Eau de Parfum and KIKO Milano Love Fusion Radiant Foundation.