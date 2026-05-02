These 9 beauty products are so exceptional, our team used every last drop of them in April

Our beauty team is wholly at your service, testing, trialling and giving our honest reviews of every product that we get our hands on, so you know what buys are actually worth your money.

Between the best new beauty launches and cult classic formulas, we try scores of products each and every week, meaning it's rare for us to actually get to the end of any bottle, tub or tube. However, this April, we gave our beauty kits a much-needed spring clean and parted ways with nine products that we had loved so much, we'd run them dry. We're talking about the best lightweight foundations, a gently clarifying shampoo, and one of the best Amazon Korean skincare buys for sensitive skin.

And what could be a more compelling recommendation than a product that we've run dry, or should we say nine products that we've used every last drop of – with some aesthetically pleasing photos to prove it...

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The 9 products our beauty team have emptied throughout April

Warning – the following buys have left a seriously positive impression on the woman&home beauty team. This includes one of the best eye creams for smoother, firmer under-eyes and a scent that our Beauty Writer deems one of the most long-lasting perfumes on the market – and garners her compliments everywhere she goes.

Meet the woman&home beauty team