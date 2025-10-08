This shampoo and conditioner duo gives my fine, flat strands a voluminous, salon-worthy finish

Nailing my haircare regime has been nothing short of an uphill battle, finding shampoo and conditioners that target my specific hair concerns - namely, banishing greasiness and giving my tresses body and bounce.

When it comes to my hair washing routine, not only do I tend to reach for one of the best shampoos for fine hair in order to boost the volume of my flat, limp strands, but I also seek out a formula that effectively cleanses my oil-prone scalp too. That's where Living Proof's Full Shampoo and Conditioner comes into the mix.

After being left incredibly impressed by the results of Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, I can't say I was surprised when another of the brand's formulas earned pride of place within my haircare regime. Delivering volume, extending the time between my wash days, and imparting a salon-worthy shine, all without weighing my strands down, this is why I reach for this shampoo and conditioner on every hair wash day.

The volume-boosting shampoo and conditioner duo I rely on

Having gained hundreds of reviews on Amazon, both the shampoo and conditioner boast an average 4.5 and 4.6 star rating, respectively, with one shopper hailing the shampoo as "one of the best I've ever used, my hair feels cleaner, lighter, and not heavy." Another customer noted the conditioner's stellar results: "My hair always feels clean with noticeably less frizz."

For some context on my hair type, I have fine, straight strands that are particularly flat, limp, and prone to getting oily fast. This means I have to wash my tresses every other day in order to combat any greasiness. I often scout out formulas that promise to boost volume, whilst prolonging the time between my wash days.

With all that said, I'm often quite sceptical of trying new shampoos, especially those that promise to boost shine, as certain formulas have the tendency to weigh my hair down, encouraging it to look oily even quicker. But that's where this shampoo and conditioner duo defied all the odds.

A little goes a long way, I've found that I only need a penny-sized amount of this shampoo to lather across my entire scalp and lengths, which is much appreciated when you're parting ways with slightly more pennies for a bottle of shampoo.

Using other shampoos, my strands sometimes looked so flat that they appeared as if they were glued down to my scalp; however, this shampoo delivers noticeably more lift at my roots.

I can also attest to it helping extend the time between hair wash days, which I declare an undeniable sign of a quality formula.

As for the conditioner, it works to effortlessly detangle my knotty locks, whilst imparting a subtle, healthy shine that mirrors having just stepped out of a salon chair. Plus, this pair is frequently marked down, meaning you can often bag a notable discount too.