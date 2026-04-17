We've uncovered the exact two styling products behind Zara Tindall's sleek and glossy strands

If you know a thing or two about the woman&home beauty team, you may have noticed that we pride ourselves on our ability to unearth the hair, skin and makeup formulas loved by the great and good – and we've got a particularly exciting discovery to add to our list.

If how to get shiny hair and a volume boost along with it are some of your top hair desires, we're right there with you. But, with thousands of products promising gloss and bounce available, from serums and oils to hair masks and leave-in treatments, it can be overwhelming to know where to begin.

So, putting our beauty sleuthing skills to the test, we've looked to someone whose hair always appears elegantly glossy with beautiful bounce - Zara Tindall. And, thanks to her longtime hairdresser, we've uncovered the exact hair styling buys behind Zara's healthy-looking locks. Spoiler: one of the best hair thickening products and a shine-boosting spray are the formulas behind it all.

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The exact styling buys behind Zara Tindall's sleek and glossy hair

While it's rare for us to get a glimpse into Zara Tindall's beauty routine, we've uncovered two of the exact buys her hairstylist relies on to achieve Tindall's shiny, salon-worthy strands. Fortunately, we're not ones to gatekeep information, so we're here to share it with you too.

Zara's texture spray Eleven Australia Dry Finish Texture Spray £29.95 at Amazon UK RRP: £32 Ideal for fine or thinning strands that are lacking body, Eleven Australia's Dry Finish Texture Spray is a flexible, weightless formula that delivers lived-in texture and lasting volume. Whether spritzed onto the roots or ends, this buy helps the hair retain its moisture, while also providing grit. Plus, it smells like tropical watermelon. Zara's shine spray Eleven Australia Make Me Shine Spray Gloss £22.99 at Amazon UK RRP: £22.99 Finish your styled locks with Eleven Australia's high-shine mist, a lightweight, anti-humectant finishing spray that not only works to control frizz and flyaways but also adds healthy shine to dull or dehydrated strands.

As for how we got this information, Zara's hairdresser & makeup artist, Alisia Ristevski, posted one of the equestrian royal's looks to Instagram back in November 2025. Helpfully, the caption detailed the exact trio of hair products that Ristevski used to achieve Zara's timeless updo.

In that list, the hairstylist noted using Eleven Australia's Dry Finish Texture Spray. This flexible, weightless spray, which explains why Tindall's elegant updo was so full of body. This formula is particularly ideal for those with fine or limp strands, perhaps as a result of hormonal changes, who are looking to give their hair some oomph.

A post shared by Alisia Ristevski - Hairdresser & Makeup artist (@littledollfaceofficial) A photo posted by on

Additionally, the list included the brand's Make Me Shine Spray Gloss, which boasts an ultra-fine mist that controls flyaways and boosts shine. Although suitable for every hair type, it's most notably suited to those with coarse-textured tresses, as well as highlighted or grey colours who may struggle to achieve shine and are seeking a glossy, healthy-looking finish.

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The hairstylist also notes that, having used Eleven Australia's Give Me Hold Flexible Hairspray, it seems we are still unable to get our hands on this formula in the UK. That said, you can lock any hair styling in place with your go-to hairspray – we recommend the iconic L'Oreal Elnett Hairspray.