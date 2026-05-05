Nicole Kidman's ultra-long Met Gala hair is full of glossy health - and we know the serum behind it

Kidman and her daughter shared a hairdresser, and a sweet red carpet moment...

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Image of Nicole Kidman smiling at the Met Gala 2026, with golden blonde straight hair and fringe, wearing a red sequin gown
(Image credit: Getty Images / Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor)

When it comes to red carpets, we always have our eyes peeled for beauty inspiration from some of the most well-known household names – and, naturally, use our sleuthing skills to find the exact products they used.

If you take a look at the list of 2026 hair trends, you'll quickly see that healthy hair is very much in this year. Specifically, placing a priority on repairing and preventing damage, something that Nicole Kidman knows all too well.

Stepping out on one of the most-anticipated red carpets of the year, the actress made an appearance at this year's Met Gala with her teenage daughter, Sunday Rose. But, it was her healthy-looking, very lengthy locks that truly stole the show – and we've discovered the exact two haircare formulas behind it all.

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The two exact buys behind Nicole Kidman's glossy, healthy strands

As for how we got the insider intel, the actress's hairstylist Adir Abergel lifted the lid on exactly how he achieved those XL locks with a feathered fringe, a look that proves there are no rules or limits to hair length, at any age. Plus, he revealed the exact products he used to ensure Kidman's hair had such healthy shine.

As for Kidman's recognisable strands, the look was inspired by none other than the actress's dress. Echoing the striking lines and reflective shine of the gown, Nicole's locks boasted light and movement for that effortless, polished Parisian effect.

“For Nicole and Sunday’s first Met Gala together, I wanted to create a meaningful connection for this special moment. Hair became a subtle yet beautiful unifying thread, tying their looks together through a shared expression of modern elegance," said Adir.

Collage (L-R) Showing Nicole Kidman and her daughter, Sunday Rose, at the 2026 Met Gala. On the right, Nicole and Sunday looking at each other on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur/MG26 / Contributor / Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff)

Adir opted for a Dyson Airwrap alternative to subtly style Kidman's strands, he says: "I used the Shark Beauty FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System to work with air instead of tension, creating that effortless sweep - polished and luminous.”

As for the haircare prep, however, the hairstylist applied both the Virtue Damage Reverse Serum and a few pumps of Healing Oil onto towel-dried hair in order to protect and reverse the effects of damage before blow-drying the strands.

To then complete the look, Adir reached for the Healing Oil yet again, warming the product up between his hands and smoothing it through her locks for a veil of lustre and glossy shine.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

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