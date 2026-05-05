Nicole Kidman's ultra-long Met Gala hair is full of glossy health - and we know the serum behind it

When it comes to red carpets, we always have our eyes peeled for beauty inspiration from some of the most well-known household names – and, naturally, use our sleuthing skills to find the exact products they used.

If you take a look at the list of 2026 hair trends, you'll quickly see that healthy hair is very much in this year. Specifically, placing a priority on repairing and preventing damage, something that Nicole Kidman knows all too well.

Stepping out on one of the most-anticipated red carpets of the year, the actress made an appearance at this year's Met Gala with her teenage daughter, Sunday Rose. But, it was her healthy-looking, very lengthy locks that truly stole the show – and we've discovered the exact two haircare formulas behind it all.

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The two exact buys behind Nicole Kidman's glossy, healthy strands

As for how we got the insider intel, the actress's hairstylist Adir Abergel lifted the lid on exactly how he achieved those XL locks with a feathered fringe, a look that proves there are no rules or limits to hair length, at any age. Plus, he revealed the exact products he used to ensure Kidman's hair had such healthy shine.

Nicole's hair serum Virtue Damage Reverse Serum £59 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £59 Equipped with Virtue's protein, Alpha Keratin 60ku, this hair serum works to visibly strengthen and repair weak, damaged locks. The multi-purpose treatment targets brittle strands, utilising Biomimetic Peptide Technology to minimise the appearance of split ends and breakage. While tremella mushroom boosts hydration, Solar-Protection Complex defends against colour fading. Not to mention, it also protects the strands against future damage and leaves hair looking smooth and full of body. Nicole's hair oil Virtue Healing Oil £43 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK $22.10 at Macy's $26 at Nordstrom $34.50 at Amazon RRP: £43 If your hair is feeling a little on the lacklustre side, Virtue's Healing Oil boasts multiple benefits to damaged strands, such as restoring softness and a healthy-looking shine. Although lightweight, don't mistake this serum for not being intensive. Each drop is concentrated with the brand’s proprietary hair-healing Alpha Keratin 60ku, conditioning oils and an active vitamin complex to aid a sleek, smooth and glossy shine with every hair wash.

As for Kidman's recognisable strands, the look was inspired by none other than the actress's dress. Echoing the striking lines and reflective shine of the gown, Nicole's locks boasted light and movement for that effortless, polished Parisian effect.

“For Nicole and Sunday’s first Met Gala together, I wanted to create a meaningful connection for this special moment. Hair became a subtle yet beautiful unifying thread, tying their looks together through a shared expression of modern elegance," said Adir.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur/MG26 / Contributor / Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff)

Adir opted for a Dyson Airwrap alternative to subtly style Kidman's strands, he says: "I used the Shark Beauty FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System to work with air instead of tension, creating that effortless sweep - polished and luminous.”

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As for the haircare prep, however, the hairstylist applied both the Virtue Damage Reverse Serum and a few pumps of Healing Oil onto towel-dried hair in order to protect and reverse the effects of damage before blow-drying the strands.

To then complete the look, Adir reached for the Healing Oil yet again, warming the product up between his hands and smoothing it through her locks for a veil of lustre and glossy shine.