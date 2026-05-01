Nicole Kidman's outfit is proof that even when pastels and brights are trending, a black dress is a timeless staple that always looks elegant

As temperatures gradually creep up and spring officially arrives, many of us will be reaching for bright and pastel colours inspired by colourful spring/summer fashion trends 2026, but Nicole Kidman has proven once again that the classic black dress is a style staple to add to your spring capsule wardrobe, no matter the season.

The actress chose a different kind of LBD as she took her spot on the front row at the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 show in Biarritz, swapping the classic 'little' for a long, ankle-grazing hemline.

As an ambassador for the brand, Kidman's dress was designed by Chanel. While from the front the dress appeared to be a pared-back, classic style, true to the creative director of Chanel's style, Matthieu Blazy, the gown featured a playful feather and chain detail across the back that was visible when the actress turned around.

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman proves that whatever the season, wearing black is always a good choice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

If you ever find yourself wondering what should I wear today? and struggle to choose an outfit, don't forget to reach for your little or long black dress. Whatever the season, this timeless style can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion or weather. Nicole's dress appears to be made of a silk-jersey crepé, the perfect fabric for those in-between-weather days that often arrive in spring.

The actress further added to the illusion of a long and lean profile by accessorising her dress with a classic pair of black court shoes, allowing the eye to travel the length of her silhouette without interruption. Naturally, she carried a chic Chanel handbag - one of the best designer handbag brands. You won't regret investing in one of these styles, particularly as the brand's most classic designs regularly increase in value

Nothing screams Hollywood or, indeed, French Riviera glamour quite like finishing your look with a pair of sunglasses. Nicole's oval style from Chanel is not only a flattering fit, but they continue to be a style that doesn't seem to go out of fashion, carrying over from year to year.

If you want to add this frame to your sunglasses wardrobe, you needn't break the bank - we tried the Le Specs Outta Love sunglasses, which have a similar style. Don't forget to finish your outfit with a touch of French nonchalance for a look that will truly look trés chic.