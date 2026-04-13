Forget your little black dress, Anita Rani's Olivier Awards outfit makes a case for chocolate brown evening wear this spring

While floral gowns and little black dresses are the two tried-and-trusted evening wear staples we gravitate towards in the spring months, Anita Rani has made a case for chocolate brown occasion wear after stepping out in a stunning, mocha-coloured dress for last night’s Olivier Awards 2026 ceremony.

Walking the green, grass carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, the rich brown shade of her fit-and-flare dress oozed sophistication. With a high neckline, plunging cut-out, and sheer long sleeves, the warm chocolatey tone gave the dress a further contemporary feel.

Chocolate and mocha browns might feel like an unexpected colour choice for spring and summer evening attire, but this seriously versatile shade offered a flattering and elegant finish. Brown was a huge colour trend at the end of last year, and this flattering alternative to black is going nowhere as we head into spring. Earthy, rich and very elegant, this rustic shade lifted Anita's dress beautifully.

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Shop Chocolate Brown Evening Wear

By Anthropologie Casey Cape Overlay Satin Midi Dress £138 at Anthropologie Like Anita's dress, this one from Anthropologie uses two different fabrics to highlight the tonal, chocolate brown hue. The sheer cape not only adds textural interest, it also creates a striking shape with its draped shoulders and adds sleeve coverage in a cool and contemporary fashion. The satin body catches the light beautifully. Pretty Lavish Petula Batwing Scarf Maxi Dress £76 (was £95) at Very With a similar silhouette to Anita's chocolate brown gown, this maxi dress makes for some striking evening wear. The spring-ready touch of the florals adds interest to the dress, while the muted tone of the pattern keeps it feeling neutral and timeless. The scarf neckline taps into the scarf trend, but you could also use the fabric tie as a belt or in your hair. River Island Brown Satin Short Sleeve Slip Dress £56 at River Island This dress is all about the flattering slip silhouette, with the rest of the design being subtle and understated for a timeless and elegant finish. Black lace trim around the neck and empire line give a nod to current trends, but also add a vintage flair. The addition of black lace makes this mocha dress easy to style with black shoes. Mango Long Flared Dress £35.99 (was £59.99) at Mango Simple, sleek and subtle, this A-line dress is refined and polished, with its round neck, straight design and fitted long sleeves. This also makes dressing it down as easy as dressing it up, with loafers or ballet flats being a casual swap for event-ready heels. Nobody's Child Brown Ruffle Long Sleeve Top £26 (was £65) at Nobody's Child Brown gowns aren't the only option for chocolatey evening wear; this Nobody's Child top is a dressy separate that you can pair with tailored trousers or silky slip skirts for an elevated look that emulates Anita's neutral style. Next Chocolate Brown Satin Midi Skirt £32 at Next The satin fabric of this skirt gives the chocolate brown hue so much depth, its midi length making it versatile enough to wear with heels as evening wear or with more casual outfits, too.

While the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 are more aligned with the bolder and brighter hues we tend to see in this season, neutrals are having their moment, too. Looking at the catwalks and street style shots of our favourite A-listers, summer grey and navy are two muted tones in particular that offer softer, more warm-weather-friendly alternatives to harsh, black hues. And, with this in mind, chocolate brown is definitely a shade that's here to stay. Popular at the end of last season, its like we've finally realised just how good rich brown hues can be, as they team effortlessly with everything from white and cream to bolder hues of green and orange.

A colour that’s easy to incorporate into spring capsule wardrobes, whether through knitwear and suede jackets or more evening-appropriate attire like Anita’s dress. The hue feels decidedly warmer and more inviting than black, and is more universally flattering, but is still a refined and polished shade that works for a multitude of events.

Taking notes from Anita when it comes to styling the shade for evening wear, she added interest to the block colour by playing around with texture. Of course, there is the long, pooling train of her dress that immediately catches the eye with its effortless drape and playful feather trim. But it’s the bodice of her dress with its sheer overlay that accentuates the plunging cut-out and adds some contrast to the tonal style that we won't forget in a hurry.

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