Chocolate brown is not often a colour associated with spring outfits, but after dominating the high street throughout winter, this rich neutral looks set to stick around for the foreseeable future, and is now adding some depth to some of the more traditional sorbet shades that we would expect at this time of year.

Emma Willis has clearly been swotting up on her spring/summer fashion colour trends, as the star tried out an unexpected combination while presenting This Morning earlier this week. The celebrity looked amazing in a dark brown, button-front top from ME+EM teamed with a pair of wide-leg, pastel pink trousers from the same brand.

It's a colour duo I wouldn’t have considered before, but the chocolate and marshmallow-inspired shades really work together to create a contemporary and fun look that I will most definitely be recreating over the coming weeks.

I loved the whole ensemble, so I was very excited to discover that both pieces were from one of my favourite British clothing brands, and they are still available to buy. You can find the same separates as well as some similar styles below.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop The Look

Exact Match ME+EM Luxe Knit Slim Shirt £225 at ME+EM This button-down top is made from silk yarn, which will feel incredibly soft to wear. Team it with wide-leg trousers like Emma's, or tuck it into an A-line skirt in a similar brown hue for a glam spin. If you're in the market for more must-have new-in ME+EM pieces, check out our top picks. Exact Match ME+EM Icon Trouser in Blush Pink £225 at ME+EM Pleats at the front give these wide-leg trousers a little more shape and structure for a polished feel that will work for the office or to pep up your weekend wardrobe. If you were hoping to try the brand but not splash the cash, shop the ME+EM sale first.

Shop more marshmallow and chocolate pieces

Dark brown really is a winner for spring, and Emma proves just how fresh and versatile it can be, so investing in one or two hero pieces in the chocolate hue makes a lot of wardrobe sense. If pastel pink feels too sweet and girly for your taste, a rich neutral like dark brown will really ground the look.

Try an understated brown top with a pair of polka dot jeans, a silky slip skirt to make a bold base for a butter yellow blouse, or take the deep neutral through to wedding season with a chic midi dress and heels.