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ME+EM doesn't believe in fast fashion, but these new in pieces are selling out so quickly

Yes, there's such a thing as the perfect capsule wardrobe, and ME+EM is the place to find it

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Four models wearing ME+EM new in
(Image credit: ME+EM)
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ME+EM certainly isn't fast fashion. In fact, it's something of an antidote in a world of constant new collections landing online, leading to an overwhelming amount of choice.

But that doesn't mean things move slowly. In the time it's taken me to choose my favourite new arrivals from the website for you, lots of sizes have already sold out!

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Shop my top ME+EM new in picks

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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