ME+EM doesn't believe in fast fashion, but these new in pieces are selling out so quickly
Yes, there's such a thing as the perfect capsule wardrobe, and ME+EM is the place to find it
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ME+EM certainly isn't fast fashion. In fact, it's something of an antidote in a world of constant new collections landing online, leading to an overwhelming amount of choice.
But that doesn't mean things move slowly. In the time it's taken me to choose my favourite new arrivals from the website for you, lots of sizes have already sold out!
There's no doubt the British clothing brand has had a stratospheric rise to the top since its launch in 2009. It's a trajectory that can be attributed to the incredibly clever clothing designs and has, no doubt, been helped along the way by famous fans like the Princess of Wales. Now there are more than 20 stores in the UK and a flagship on Madison Avenue in New York, thanks to its functional yet flattering collections, created with real women in mind.Article continues below
We're talking investment pieces here rather than impulse purchases, but I can personally vouch for the fact that they're worth every penny. Where to start, you ask? ME+EM is second to none for occasion dresses, smart tailoring and easy-to-wear blouses.
Shop my top ME+EM new in picks
How beautiful is the cinnamon colour and combination of textures on this dress? The flared from the waist fit is really flattering, and praise be, it's got pockets. You could dress this up for a summer wedding (the cotton and jersey fabrics will keep you cool) or go casual with your most comfortable trainers.
Available in chocolate brown, blush pink and classic white, this is the kind of spring capsule wardrobe essential you'll want in every colour. The cotton fabric is lightweight and breathable as we head into the warmer months, and the little sleeves offer a great amount of coverage for the tops of your arms if you prefer that to strappy camisoles.
Fisherman sandals are my favourite summer shoe, and 2026 is all about suede. These are available in UK sizes 3 to 9, with some half sizes up for grabs. According to the ME+EM site, there's a "padded footbed for all-day comfort" and "an elasticated roller buckle for a flexible, adjustable fit."
Snap up one of the last remaining sizes of this crop jacket while you can. The textured fabric could give Chanel a run for its money, and the neat fit is so sophisticated. If full price is a bit more than you can afford right now, check out the ME+EM sale to start your love affair with this brand.
You might have spotted these snake print flats in a lot of the ME+EM model shots. And that's because they're the shoe that works with every outfit! Snakeskin is a more subtle alternative to leopard print, and the ankle strap will keep these firmly on your feet - a real plus if you struggle with classic ballet pumps like I do.
A maxi skirt is a must-have in the summer months, and the striking print on this skirt is so eye-catching. The waistband is stretchy and shirred, plus the pockets are designed to be bulk-free. Genius! Pair this with a simple T-shirt or smarten it up with a crisp white shirt.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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