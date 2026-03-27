ME+EM certainly isn't fast fashion. In fact, it's something of an antidote in a world of constant new collections landing online, leading to an overwhelming amount of choice.

But that doesn't mean things move slowly. In the time it's taken me to choose my favourite new arrivals from the website for you, lots of sizes have already sold out!

There's no doubt the British clothing brand has had a stratospheric rise to the top since its launch in 2009. It's a trajectory that can be attributed to the incredibly clever clothing designs and has, no doubt, been helped along the way by famous fans like the Princess of Wales. Now there are more than 20 stores in the UK and a flagship on Madison Avenue in New York, thanks to its functional yet flattering collections, created with real women in mind.

Article continues below

We're talking investment pieces here rather than impulse purchases, but I can personally vouch for the fact that they're worth every penny. Where to start, you ask? ME+EM is second to none for occasion dresses, smart tailoring and easy-to-wear blouses.

Shop my top ME+EM new in picks