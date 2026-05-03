I don't remember the last time I felt so good in a daytime dress - this flattering denim design is a must for any summer wardrobe and it's currently on sale

A bit like your favourite jeans, a classic denim dress is one of those hero wardrobe staples that can work with a multitude of jackets and accessories, so if you find one that you love, I guarantee you’ll get plenty of wear out of it. Of course, while it grows in popularity in spring, a denim dress is great in autumn and winter too, so you'll certainly have plenty of opportunities to wear your denim buy.

Spotting the Monsoon Tamsin Button Down Dress while browsing online recently, I just knew I had to have it. I was originally drawn to the wearable midi length and classic blue colour, but on closer inspection, the fitted panel at the middle looked super flattering and added a western feel that ticked off one of the key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 perfectly. It was a no-brainer for me, and as it was on sale, I ordered it immediately.

I am happy to report that it feels just as good to wear as it looks. The cleverly designed bodice cinches in my waist without feeling restricting or rigid, and it creates the most flattering silhouette that highlights my natural curves in all the right places. The open collared neckline and V-neck stop it from feeling overly cumbersome, too, and I honestly can’t remember when I felt so good in a daytime dress.

Buy the Dress

Monsoon £42.50 (was £85) at Debenhams This hero midi is available in an inclusive range of sizes covering 8-24 and will work well to accentuate natural curves or create them on straighter frames. The fitted bodice and shiny gold buttons tick off this season's western aesthetic in a very subtle and grown-up way and it'll work with a wide range of accessories.

The denim material is made from a really good quality cotton and lyocell blend that feels thick yet very soft, and means the dress keeps its structure and shape even after a whole day of wear. It’s nice and breathable and will be breezy enough for when the weather warms up, too.

I love the rich blue shade, as it feels timeless while being a great base for an endless amount of finishing touches. This week I've layered it under a floral jacket and finished with loafers for a day at the office, and then swapped for my best white trainers and a butter yellow cardigan while doing the school run. Over the summer, I will team it with just simple flats and a pair of sunglasses, and I can see the understated combination being my go-to for a wide range of sunny day plans.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley, Monsoon)

Dropped waist skirts and dresses are a popular silhouette right now, and in all honesty, I worried the lower cut seams wouldn't flatter my waistline, but this dress has proved otherwise, and I have found it sits exactly where it should to make my frame look more streamlined.

Don't be put off by the long sleeves either, as the slightly puffed and loose shape means they won't feel clingy or overly hot to wear in the sun, and there are buttons on the cuffs which can easily be undone to roll them up a little. The fuller sleeves do mean that this piece can easily be carried through to autumn, though, and it'll look great layered over a brown roll neck and a pair of knee-high boots when things start to get chilly.

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Shop More Denim Dresses

M&S Denim Button Through Midi Waisted Dress £50 at M&S This fitted number is great for anybody who prefers a neater, more classic denim dress silhouette, and it's available in petite and tall lengths too. H&M Denim Shirt Dress £32.50 (was £39.99) at H&M This shirt dress is such a classic and you'll get an endless amount of wear out of it - add chunky sandals and a floppy hat and you'll be all set. Boden Puff Sleeve Denim Shirt Dress £149 at Boden This lighter denim design will pair well with heeled mules and a tan-hued jacket for a retro-cool 1970s vibe.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Denim dresses really are an essential at this time of year, and the chic design details on this Monsoon piece elevate the do-it-all daytime staple for a fresh and high-end feel, while still being very wearable and easy. I absolutely love it, and as it's on sale, I imagine it'll sell out fast, so don't hang around too long.