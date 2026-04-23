The sun’s out and so is the new M&S collection - don’t miss the boho blouses and the best white jeans I’ve seen on the high street
Deciding what to wear this summer just got a whole lot easier
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The sun is shining, and just in time for the weekend, M&S has dropped a brand new fashion collection. It's full of chic pieces in a neutral summer-ready palette of white, cream and ecru. Anyone fancy a trip to the beach?
It's the second part of the British clothing brand's Love That campaign, which was, of course, fronted by Gillian Anderson. White denim is the undisputed star of the show for me, whether it's the new version of the super popular barrel leg jeans, this time with a distressed hem, or the cropped jeans with the scalloped broderie hem that somehow ended up in my own shopping basket...
According to M&S, "It's the detailing that elevate these pieces: delicate lace edging, pretty scalloped hems and sculptural frills that dial up the simple silhouettes, created in a soft, tonal palette that's perfect for wearing next to sun-kissed summer skin."
Shop my top M&S new in picks
Editor's favourite
These went straight into my shopping basket when I saw them. I never used to wear white jeans, but now I'm a huge convert, and these tick all of my boxes. The soft white colour is less harsh than stark white, the cropped wide leg shape is super flattering, and the broderie accent makes them look ten times the price. Sold!
Wear over dresses
This is a great alternative to your favourite old denim jacket. Not only is it the perfect lightweight layer for sunny but breezy days like today, but the ecru colour will work with everything in your wardrobe. Truly. It fits a little big, so if you like the slightly oversized look, stick to your normal size.
Distressed barrel
I use the word obsessed sparingly, but it really does apply to M&S' barrel leg jeans. I really have lost count of how many colours I own. These have a subtle new twist: distressed detailing on the hem. They're available in four different lengths, and in UK sizes 6 to 24.
Fully lined
I keep seeing stylish people wearing white midi skirts like this and thinking how well they would pair with my spring knitwear. Like M&S jeans, it's available in different lengths so you can find your perfect fit. One reviewer wrote: "Nice skirt and fully lined for once which seems like a rarity nowadays."
Turn up hem
How many pairs of white jeans is too many pairs? Asking for a friend... Turn up jeans have been trending for a while now and it's a subtle detail that's sticking around. Pair these with ballet flats and a Breton stripe top for an easy everyday outfit.
Puff sleeves
Prairie-style puff sleeve, square neck tops and dresses are still a big trend for summer, and the stretchy shirred bodice feels so comfortable to wear. Look closely and you'll notice the broderie detailing on the hem, which seems to be a running theme throughout this collection.
Delicate embroidery
I would have believed you if you told me this top was by celebrity favourite brand Doen. It's got everything from floral embroidery to tie sides and pin tucks. It's an absolute steal for £36 if you ask me.
Bargain buy
Talking of style steals, can you believe this top is only £20? It's a chic option to wear with jeans - one customer went so far as to call it the "perfect summer blouse".
Boho vibe
The mix of textures on this dress is simply stunning. At £65, it's one of the pricier pieces in this collection, but you'll be wearing it all summer long whether that's over swimwear on the beach, or back home with a jacket or jumper layered over the top.
Drawstring waist
It's easy to forget about shorts, but they're a summer essential, and a very stylish twist on traditional denim shorts They're 100% cotton so there won't be any stretch to them. If you like to be nice and comfortable, I'd try going up a size.
Petite and tall available
This romantic vintage-inspired dress is lightweight enough to pack in your holiday suitcase, but it will work beautifully as a layering piece back home too. Create some contrast with the satin fabric by adding an oversized sweatshirt.
100% linen
I'm already on the hunt for the best linen for the summer, and these shorts are up there. The longer cut is both flattering and elegant, and they're available in four colours. £33 for 100% linen is worth every penny.
Flattering fit
Yes, it's another pair of white jeans. What can I say, M&S jeans are just brilliant! The combination of the high waist, wide leg shape and cropped length make these a must-have. The length will show off your favourite summer sandals.
Comfy but chic
The trousers that look like a skirt. These easy breezy palazzo pants have got sightseeing written all over them. Customers recommend sizing down in these, and did I mention they've got pockets?
100% cotton
If you prefer a higher neckline, this crisp white cotton top is for you. The drawstring waist and puffed sleeves help create an hourglass shape, and it's also available in black. If you love it, buy both while they're still in stock - nothing sticks around very quickly at the moment in M&S!
Retro glamour
Perfect for adding a dose of glamour to even the simplest of summer ensembles, these white cat eye sunglasses are an easy way to revamp your look with only one item.
Works with every outfit
The customer reviews speak for themselves on this hat. One wrote: "This is my 2nd purchase of this style hat and I love it. I always struggle to find hats that fit my big head and really thick hair and these fit perfect. Great quality too" while another added " The colour will go with every outfit. Lovely fit and if that wasn’t enough it is washable!"
Great with cropped jeans
The most stylish footnote for all your summer outfits? A pair of fisherman sandals. This summer is all about suede rather than leather, and I've seen similar sandals that are way more expensive elsewhere.