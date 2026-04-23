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The sun’s out and so is the new M&S collection - don’t miss the boho blouses and the best white jeans I’ve seen on the high street

Deciding what to wear this summer just got a whole lot easier

Caroline Parr's avatar
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3 models wearing M&amp;S
(Image credit: M&S)
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The sun is shining, and just in time for the weekend, M&S has dropped a brand new fashion collection. It's full of chic pieces in a neutral summer-ready palette of white, cream and ecru. Anyone fancy a trip to the beach?

It's the second part of the British clothing brand's Love That campaign, which was, of course, fronted by Gillian Anderson. White denim is the undisputed star of the show for me, whether it's the new version of the super popular barrel leg jeans, this time with a distressed hem, or the cropped jeans with the scalloped broderie hem that somehow ended up in my own shopping basket...

Shop my top M&S new in picks