The sun is shining, and just in time for the weekend, M&S has dropped a brand new fashion collection. It's full of chic pieces in a neutral summer-ready palette of white, cream and ecru. Anyone fancy a trip to the beach?

It's the second part of the British clothing brand's Love That campaign, which was, of course, fronted by Gillian Anderson. White denim is the undisputed star of the show for me, whether it's the new version of the super popular barrel leg jeans, this time with a distressed hem, or the cropped jeans with the scalloped broderie hem that somehow ended up in my own shopping basket...

According to M&S, "It's the detailing that elevate these pieces: delicate lace edging, pretty scalloped hems and sculptural frills that dial up the simple silhouettes, created in a soft, tonal palette that's perfect for wearing next to sun-kissed summer skin."