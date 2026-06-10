Matthew Williamson x Free People is the collection reigniting the spirit of 90s boho - I think Sienna Miller would approve
Once the go-to designer for the likes of Kate Moss and Sienna Miller, Matthew Williamson returns to the fashion spotlight with this high summer collaboration with Free People
Everyone from the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, to Kate Moss and Sienna Miller has been snapped in Matthew Williamson at some point over the last 30 years, and the much-celebrated British designer, renowned for his prints, bold use of colour and bohemian aesthetic, has made a triumphant return to the fashion spotlight, with Matthew Williamson x Free People. The edit stays true to both Williamson's and Free People's carefree, boho look and feel, with great use of colour, fringing, broderie Anglaise, crochet, and embroidery throughout the collection.
Just in time for high summer, this edit ticks off what to wear in the heat in style, and many of the pieces are ideal for those all-important holiday outfits. Long kaftans in tropical prints and show-stopping embroidery will transform any block colour swimsuit, while the Broderie blouse and swirl pattern mini dress will pair well with trousers for evening plans.
Starting at £40 for printed scarves, Matthew Williamson's eponymous label was one of the most celebrated British clothing brands in the late 90s/early 2000s, and this collaboration is sure to deliver a wave of nostalgia for those who followed Sienna Miller's early bohemian look. The pair were responsible for creating more than just a trend; it was a style movement, and many of the elements we see in today's spring/summer fashion trends 2026 give gentle nods to that era.
Matthew Williamson x Free People
Broderie Anglaise is everywhere this summer, and while this elegant look will always have a home in your summer capsule wardrobe, this season it feels particularly prominent. Team this button-up blouse with a pair of jeans, wide, barrel or straight for a contemporary look with a nostalgic feel. The flared sleeve adds to its airy fit.
This duster jacket features striking embroidery and a really eye-catching colour palette that can work all year round. The indigo and terracotta mean it will easily dress up blue or white jeans outfits, but you can also slip it over a cami and linen trousers for an elegant alfresco look. Slip an all-blue outfit underneath, add statement jewellery and heels, and you have the chicest alternative to a summer wedding guest dress, too.
Matthew Williamson designs have a carefree and spirited feel and this gorgeous palm tree print dress is probably one of my favourite pieces in the collection. The ultimate holiday maxi, the rich colours, the flattering empire line and bohemian feel are so of the brand. I'd also wear it in cooler climes layered over a shirt or simple round neck top.
Stripes never go out of fashion, but they are particularly big news this summer and this has a tropical meets deckchair feel. The oversized tote is the perfect summer beach bag or carry-on style, featuring nice wide straps and a very joyous colour palette. It's a great nod to the collection without the level of investment the clothes require.
Striped trousers are one of the biggest fashion stories of the summer and the bootcut silhouette taps into the seventies bohemia that both Matthew Williamson and Free People exude. Team with any number of floaty blouses, linen shirts or classic tees for an easy summer look that is very on-trend. You can even take back out those butter yellow buys from last year.
Another exceptional print piece, this floral design conjures up happy holidays in far flung destinations with plenty of sunshine. Pack in your suitcase and slip this on over swimsuits by the pool, or team with a cami and trousers for an evening look. Once back home, this can easily pair up with black or blue jeans for a bold, fun finish.
Want just a little piece of Matthew Williamson style in your life? I don't blame you, this chic scarf is one of the standout prints in the collaboration and can tie in your hair, slip through belt loops of your jeans or tie around your handbag for an added burst of summer colour.
Listed as a mini dress, this style could easily be worn as a tunic over a pair of straight or skinny jeans, or even with some of this season's more relaxed linen trousers or culottes. To balance your shape, just make sure to highlight your waist, either with the self-fabric tie belt provides, or try a vintage-inspired chain belt for added nostalgia.
Scarves over jeans is one of the biggest denim trends of 2026, and while this tasselled sarong will undoubtedly give you A-list style around the pool, to get more wear out of this fringed beauty, try adding it over the top of your favourite jeans too. It's a thoroughly contemporary update to your true blues and adds a polished, fun edge to casual looks.
Designer-led style for a fraction of the price, while these pieces will sit at the higher end of the high street bracket, they do offer the opportunity to snap up a little bit of Matthew Williamson's style without the Bond Street-level cost.
Boho style continues to be a summer staple, thanks to the carefree attitude that it exudes and this striking collection of timeless pieces really do fall into the investment category. In its heyday, Matthew Williamson's label was the red carpet choice for some of our favourite style icons, with Sienna Miller and Kate Moss regular wearers of the brand, and this late 90s/early 2000s trend has definitely made a comeback this season, making Matthew Williamson x Free People particularly timely.
Pair any of these pieces with a flat summer sandal and you've got easy warm-weather pieces you can wear on repeat, but many of these items can be carried through to early autumn or late spring, teamed with jeans and trainers, or even boho style boots for that 70s attitude with a contemporary spin.
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Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
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