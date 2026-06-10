Matthew Williamson x Free People is the collection reigniting the spirit of 90s boho - I think Sienna Miller would approve

Everyone from the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, to Kate Moss and Sienna Miller has been snapped in Matthew Williamson at some point over the last 30 years, and the much-celebrated British designer, renowned for his prints, bold use of colour and bohemian aesthetic, has made a triumphant return to the fashion spotlight, with Matthew Williamson x Free People. The edit stays true to both Williamson's and Free People's carefree, boho look and feel, with great use of colour, fringing, broderie Anglaise, crochet, and embroidery throughout the collection.

Just in time for high summer, this edit ticks off what to wear in the heat in style, and many of the pieces are ideal for those all-important holiday outfits. Long kaftans in tropical prints and show-stopping embroidery will transform any block colour swimsuit, while the Broderie blouse and swirl pattern mini dress will pair well with trousers for evening plans.

Starting at £40 for printed scarves, Matthew Williamson's eponymous label was one of the most celebrated British clothing brands in the late 90s/early 2000s, and this collaboration is sure to deliver a wave of nostalgia for those who followed Sienna Miller's early bohemian look. The pair were responsible for creating more than just a trend; it was a style movement, and many of the elements we see in today's spring/summer fashion trends 2026 give gentle nods to that era.

Matthew Williamson x Free People

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Free People x Matthew Williamson: The unique collection that blends bohemian & vibrant creativity - YouTube Watch On

Designer-led style for a fraction of the price, while these pieces will sit at the higher end of the high street bracket, they do offer the opportunity to snap up a little bit of Matthew Williamson's style without the Bond Street-level cost.

Boho style continues to be a summer staple, thanks to the carefree attitude that it exudes and this striking collection of timeless pieces really do fall into the investment category. In its heyday, Matthew Williamson's label was the red carpet choice for some of our favourite style icons, with Sienna Miller and Kate Moss regular wearers of the brand, and this late 90s/early 2000s trend has definitely made a comeback this season, making Matthew Williamson x Free People particularly timely.

Pair any of these pieces with a flat summer sandal and you've got easy warm-weather pieces you can wear on repeat, but many of these items can be carried through to early autumn or late spring, teamed with jeans and trainers, or even boho style boots for that 70s attitude with a contemporary spin.