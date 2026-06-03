M&S's new noughties-inspired collection is bringing back Kate Moss's best style era – these are the pieces to add to your 2026 wardrobe
The Kate Moss & Freud release has brought this look back to the fore - and I'm very excited about it
Growing up in the Nineties and early Noughties, there was no one cooler in my eyes than Kate Moss. I queued for the supermodel's collections with British fashion brand Topshop and copied her laidback bohemian style with gusto.
And with the release of Moss & Freud, the biographical film explores Moss' relationship with acclaimed artist Lucian Freud and stars Ellie Bamber as the Croydon-born model - I can't help but want to revisit some of the summer outfit ideas in the film.
Thankfully, M&S's latest drop is full of pieces perfect for a Kate Moss-inspired summer capsule wardrobe. From floaty maxi skirts perfect for long skirt outfit ideas, waistcoats, to boho leather coin belts and peasant blouses, this collection will guarantee you get the London look made famous by Kate the Great. A nostalgic edit, if you wore this look the first time round, have no fear, it is a style era that can certainly be revisited, and I've compiled six key items that you can make work in 2026.
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If you're wondering how to style a waistcoat, take a tip from the woman who singlehandedly launched them as a trend - wear this style with wide leg trousers, culottes or even an A-line skirt instead of a top this season, for a very grown-up feel.
A classic slip dress cut on a bias is one of the best summer dresses to add to your wardrobe. The flattering cut makes it super versatile for a range of occasions. Looking for added arm cover? A boxy suede jacket for casual, or a cute cotton cardigan for more polished moments will work well.
Wondering what to wear in the heat? The loose, airy cut of a peasant blouse makes it perfect for sticky, humid days - don't forget to add a long pendant necklace too to really add that Boho finishing touch. It, of course, teams up brilliantly with jeans too.
A pair of timeless leather ankle boots is a wise investment - they'll toughen up your favourite floral dresses but also look great with jeans and a blazer. In the 00s, they were everywhere, and I'm thrilled this capsule wardrobe hero is back
A little lurex scarf will add a touch of sparkle to even the most basic of outfits. Try styling it over a t-shirt and your most comfortable jeans to help you feel a little more together with minimum effort.
With the changeable weather, it's likely that you're asking yourself what should I wear today? These classic Kate Moss-inspired pieces are an easy and on-trend way to update your everyday looks.
The important thing to consider is if you wore it the first time in the 90s and 00s and want to wear a style again, don't wear it in the same way, as this will only date you. For example, in the debate between skinnies vs straight leg jeans, the latter's slightly looser fit will give your look a more contemporary feel. Alternatively, try styling wide leg jeans with items such as waistcoats or boho blouses for a summer-ready look - finish your outfit with your most comfortable sandals. We spotted a pair of gladiator sandals in the latest drop that are perfect for adding an edge to your look.
Complete your outfit with one of Moss's signature skinny scarves, which are a great switch-out for a necklace this season. Team with a tee or an open-neck shirt and you've easily accessorised a casual ensemble for a more dressed-up feel. It's worth noting that the current scarf neck blouses, or pairing a similar slim scarf with a dress, all beautifully reference this era, but with a modern finish. So you can do noughties nostalgia and make it feel very 2026.
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Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
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