M&S's new noughties-inspired collection is bringing back Kate Moss's best style era – these are the pieces to add to your 2026 wardrobe

Growing up in the Nineties and early Noughties, there was no one cooler in my eyes than Kate Moss. I queued for the supermodel's collections with British fashion brand Topshop and copied her laidback bohemian style with gusto.

And with the release of Moss & Freud, the biographical film explores Moss' relationship with acclaimed artist Lucian Freud and stars Ellie Bamber as the Croydon-born model - I can't help but want to revisit some of the summer outfit ideas in the film.

Thankfully, M&S's latest drop is full of pieces perfect for a Kate Moss-inspired summer capsule wardrobe. From floaty maxi skirts perfect for long skirt outfit ideas, waistcoats, to boho leather coin belts and peasant blouses, this collection will guarantee you get the London look made famous by Kate the Great. A nostalgic edit, if you wore this look the first time round, have no fear, it is a style era that can certainly be revisited, and I've compiled six key items that you can make work in 2026.

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With the changeable weather, it's likely that you're asking yourself what should I wear today? These classic Kate Moss-inspired pieces are an easy and on-trend way to update your everyday looks.

The important thing to consider is if you wore it the first time in the 90s and 00s and want to wear a style again, don't wear it in the same way, as this will only date you. For example, in the debate between skinnies vs straight leg jeans, the latter's slightly looser fit will give your look a more contemporary feel. Alternatively, try styling wide leg jeans with items such as waistcoats or boho blouses for a summer-ready look - finish your outfit with your most comfortable sandals. We spotted a pair of gladiator sandals in the latest drop that are perfect for adding an edge to your look.

Complete your outfit with one of Moss's signature skinny scarves, which are a great switch-out for a necklace this season. Team with a tee or an open-neck shirt and you've easily accessorised a casual ensemble for a more dressed-up feel. It's worth noting that the current scarf neck blouses, or pairing a similar slim scarf with a dress, all beautifully reference this era, but with a modern finish. So you can do noughties nostalgia and make it feel very 2026.