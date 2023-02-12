The 10 most comfortable jeans according to the woman&home team

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The most comfortable jeans are not always easy to find, but once you do, you should never let them go. Whether you're ready to abandon your sweatpants in favor of something a little more refined or just want a fresh pair of denim that you can wear from AM to PM, we have found jeans that deliver on comfort and style.

When you think of the best jeans, a comfortable fit is surely one of the most important qualities on the list. However, this can be surprisingly difficult to come across. With the range of brands, silhouettes, denim fabrications, and leg lengths available, striking the balance of a flattering fit as well as unmatched comfort often feels like an impossible mission.

Thankfully, the woman&home team has decided to divulge their absolute favorite pairs, and what in their opinion are the most comfortable jeans money can buy. From the best high waisted jeans to the best mom jeans, these tried and true picks have been worn by our team for years, so you can be absolutely sure of a dreamy fit that you will never want to stray from.

The most comfortable jeans, recommended by our team

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Lee)

1. Lee Stella A-Line Jeans Specifications RRP: $118 / £95 Sizes: W24-33 Leg length: 31-33" Today's Best Deals View at Lee (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Loose wide leg + Versatile hue + Features stretch for easy movement Reasons to avoid - No petite or plus size

Our shopping writer, Hannah Holway, said:

"The material of these jeans is super stretchy (you can literally pull at it and see how far it stretches), and not stiff at all, but they're still thick jeans that feel like true denim. Plus, the high waist is really flattering but not so high that it digs in when I sit down. I love the length and the wide leg, and would definitely invest in more pairs of Lee jeans as they're probably one of the comfiest pairs I've had for a while!"

The latest denim trends tell us that wide, baggy styles are firmly in fashion, and we couldn't be happier. Designed with comfort in mind, styles like the Stella A-Line will never fail you. This true black color is ideal for more formal dressing, whilst the trendy shape adds some interest. Style with the best trench coats and some heeled boots for a chic and timeless look.

(Image credit: ASOS)

2. Topshop Mom Jeans Specifications RRP: $74 / £46 Sizes: W24-36 Leg length: 30-34" Today's Best Deals View at ASOS (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Available in tall, petite and curve + Range of colors + Timeless style Reasons to avoid - Sells out quickly

Our beauty editor, Fiona McKim, said:

"My preference for very high-waisted jeans rarely translates to comfort (I'm an expert at the stealthy post-lunch button pop) but these are the exception. They're a nice, thick yet soft denim in a looser, '90s style and are generously cut around the thighs and bum - usually my pain points with non-stretchy jeans. They come in loads of washes, many of which I own, and are cropped at the ankle, which is ideal for us average-height women with unfairly short legs."

'90s fashion trends are all the rage this year, and there's no easier way to incorporate the style into your wardrobe than with some staple jeans. Team this pair with a baggy white tee and chunky trainers, or opt for your best designer heels for dinner dates.

(Image credit: Levi's)

3. Levi's 501 Original Jeans Specifications RRP: $138 / £120 Sizes: W23-32 Leg length: 30-32" Today's Best Deals View at Levi's (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Also available in plus size + Lots of style variations + Great quality Reasons to avoid - Not for those who prefer a baggier fit

Our lifestyle editor, Tamara Kelly, said:

"I wear these jeans on days when I'm working from home and I love them. They're not stretchy, but they don't have the usual denim harshness that a lot of jeans have - they don't feel as starchy, which gives a more comfortable fit. I also love the button fly fastening that sits comfortably and doesn't dig in at all."

501s are undoubtedly some of the most iconic jeans out there, and for very good reason. With a straight cut that is slightly slouchy without being too baggy, they are an ideal all-rounder option. Pair with a baggy white shirt and one of the best wool coats for a casually cool ensemble.

(Image credit: Liverpool Los Angeles)

4. Liverpool Los Angeles Marley Girlfriend Jeans Specifications RRP: £109.95 (UK only) Sizes: W25-33 Leg length: 30" Today's Best Deals View at Liverpool Los Angeles (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Nice cropped fit + Comfortable stretch + Sustainably made Reasons to avoid - Small size range

Our fashion editor, Julie Player, said:

"The most comfortable jeans that I am wearing as we speak are from a brand called Liverpool Los Angeles and the style is Marley Girlfriend. This style was chosen for me from the stylist service Stitch Fix (opens in new tab). It's not a brand that I had heard of before, but I will definitely be buying them again. They have the perfect amount of stretch yet still look smart enough to wear with a shirt and blazer for the office. They wash well too."

Versatility is another key feature that we want our comfortable jeans to have, and these fit the bill. Ideal for incorporating into camel coat outfits or throwing on with the best hoodies, these will go with anything. If you are looking for some new jeans brands, Liverpool Los Angeles is definitely one to check out.

(Image credit: H&M)

5. H&M Vintage Straight Jeans Specifications RRP: $29.99 / £24.99 Sizes: US: 0-18 / UK: 4-22 Leg length: Not specified Today's Best Deals View at H&M (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Range of hues + Smart straight fit + Affordable Reasons to avoid - No inseam variation

Our deputy fashion editor, Charlie Bell, said:

"I love H&M jeans. I have a pair of their vintage straight jeans. They are super affordable and really flattering. A slightly less extreme mom fit sitting high on the waist, the relaxed leg makes them more comfy than regular skinnies. They're easy to dress up too."

If you are weighing up different types of jeans and want one style that will work for anything, the best straight leg jeans will never fail you. As versatile as skinny jeans but with a little more leg room, they are flattering without being too restrictive. Opt for this ripped pair for casual occasions, and invest in a staple blue pair for dressing up on smarter days.

(Image credit: 7 For All Mankind)

6. 7 For All Mankind Dylan Drumbeat Jeans Specifications RRP: $179 / £180 Sizes: W24-31 Leg length: 27" Today's Best Deals View at 7 For All Mankind (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ideal length for petites + Oversized fit + Trendy raw hem Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for those who need extra leg length

Our fashion writer, Amelia Yeomans, said:

"I first tried these jeans on when out shopping and I became instantly obsessed with them. Designed to fit oversized, I could still afford to size down without losing any of the comfort factor. The material has some stretch to it and doesn't dig in at all, even when I sit down. I love the relaxed boyfriend fit that keeps the look slouchy without being too loose, even on petites. They are by far the most comfortable jeans I have found that aren't baggy or unflattering."

Toying between boyfriend jeans vs mom jeans? There's really no going wrong with either shape, but we love the boyfriend style for a more relaxed vibe. This silhouette lends itself perfectly to balancing out with form-fitting sweaters and tops - some of the most stylish tops to wear with jeans, which is a look we always go for. Though a slightly pricier option, we've learned that the satisfaction of finding the most comfortable jeans is priceless.

(Image credit: Zara)

7. Zara Cropped Flared TRF Jeans Specifications RRP: $45.90 / £29.99 Sizes: US: 0-14 / UK: 4-18 Leg length: Not specified Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stretchy material + Subtle flare shape + Budget friendly Reasons to avoid - No plus size options

Our social media producer, Lauryn Berry, said:

"For years I thought I couldn't buy jeans at Zara as they were always way too long or caused awkward gaps at the waist. But finally, on a random shopping trip, I found these cropped flared jeans and fell in love with the fit and the wash. They're super stretchy and comfortable but still look like a classic pair of jeans that can be dressed up or down. I'd practically given up on jeans until I found this pair! I love the crop as it's perfect for wearing with Chelsea boots or trainers. I also love that they feature recycled cotton for a very decent price."

Those with shorter legs know the struggle of trying to pin down a pair of flared jeans. Finally, your search is over. This budget pair of comfortable jeans from Zara ticks all the boxes without compromising on wearability. Take inspiration from how to style bootcut jeans and incorporate this pair into your wardrobe with ease.

(Image credit: American Eagle)

8. American Eagle AE Ne(x)t Level High-Waisted Jegging Specifications RRP: $39.95 / £29.99 Sizes: W22.5-38 Leg length: 25-33" Today's Best Deals View at American Eagle (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good size range + Easy to style + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Long and short leg lengths sell out quickly

Our shopping writer, Kenedee Fowler, said:

"Hate the feeling of stiff jeans that are uncomfortably tight around your waist? If so, I definitely recommend snagging a pair of American Eagle jeans. I’m a huge fan of all of their jeans, but if I had to choose a pair I can wear with just about any top, it would be the Next Level High-Waisted Jegging.

These high-waisted jeans are soft, have great stretch, and are still in great shape even after having them for three years. And don’t worry about figuring out if you need to size up or down. One thing I love about American Eagle jeans is that they’re true to size. People would always ask me why am I still wearing these jeans after coming home when I can just change into sweats, but they are so comfortable it doesn't even feel like I'm wearing jeans."

For the best skinny jeans that are also extremely comfortable, these come top of the list. With the same comfort levels as jogging bottoms, there is really no going wrong.

(Image credit: Good American)

9. Good American Good Legs Flare Jeans Specifications RRP: $130 / £140 Sizes: US and UK 00-30 Leg length: 33.5" Today's Best Deals View at Good American (opens in new tab) View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High quality + Great size range + Stretchy material Reasons to avoid - Too long for petites

Our fashion writer, Amelia Yeomans said:

"Good American jeans really are some of the absolute best you can get. In terms of quality, styles, size range, trendiness, and comfort, few brands beat it. Although on the pricier side, I can confidently say that each pair is well worth the money. I often find flared jeans to be on the tighter side - especially around the waist - but I have no such issue with these. With just the right amount of stretch to be comfortable jeans without losing definition, they're one of my go-to pieces."

We find that the most flattering jeans are those that fit you well and make you feel confident and comfortable, which this Good American pair does brilliantly. They also feature advanced stretchy recovery, so they won't lose their shape even after being worn in. Channel the fashion trends 2023 and style with a matching tranquil blue blouse.

(Image credit: River Island)

10. River Island Coated High Rise Denim Jeans Specifications RRP: $91 / £49 Sizes: US: 0-14 / UK: 4-18 Leg length: Not specified Today's Best Deals View at River Island (opens in new tab)

Our fashion editor, Rivkie Baum, said:

"These coated black jeans from straight-to-market fave River Island double up as my most comfortable jeans. With a great amount of stretch, the high waist lifts and contours curves, while the slick coating is a great replacement for leather pants. Offering the comfort and casual feel of denim, but the added luxe of a coated fabric, these feel lighter weight than rigid denim styles making them a great all-year wear. The skinny leg fit also ensures I can slip them on with everything from trainers and heels to the latest boot trends."

River Island makes some of the most affordable jeans on the market and provides a mix of trending and classic styles. With some cuts available in petite, maternity, main and plus size ranges, the brand is inclusive in its design process. Largely focussing on stretch denim styles, the staple cuts aim to sculpt, lift and contour your curves for a flattering finish.